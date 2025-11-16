For My Son’s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

by

I am a Romanian artist who creates realistic paintings on glasses. And yes, you can use them!

I was born in Bucharest and started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. Art ran through my family, as my late grandfather was a sculptor. I never got to meet him but my mother past on his talent and thought me the basics of painting, always nudging me forward.

After I graduated from The Academy of Fine Arts, Bucharest, I struggled to make a living on what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design, and web design and even was a cake decorator for a while. It wasn’t till after I became a mother that, just for my son’s amusement, I started to paint him realistic animals. It was a lot easier than actually buying them!

After that, I discovered that glass was a perfect surface for painting that offered each image an extra dimension and depth. It was only the beginning.

If you would like to see more of the work I previously posted on Bored Panda, you can click here, here, here, here, or here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

#1

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#2

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#3

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#4

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#5

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#6

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#7

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#8

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#9

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#10

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#11

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#12

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#13

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#14

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#15

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#16

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#17

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#18

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#19

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

#20

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#21

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#22

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Image source: CreativeSilvia

#23

For My Son&#8217;s Amusement, I Started Painting Him Realistic Animals And Discovered That Glass Was A Perfect Surface For That (21 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
62 Hilariously Accurate Comics About Adulthood And Life By Owlturd
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Here’s What the Cast of Firefly Looks Like Today
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2017
40 Pets That Hate Christmas More Than Anything
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Of The Cutest Animal Parenting Moments Ever (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Who Is R’Bonney Gabriel, The New Miss Universe?
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2023
I’ve Spent 3 Years Travelling Around The World To Catch The Sun
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.