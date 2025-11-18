This Model Creates Cosplay And Fantasy Costumes, Here Are 13 Of The Best Ones

Marga van der Vet is a a fabulous woman from the Netherlands in her 50s.  She makes her own hats, clothes, costumes, and corsets. Why? Because sewing makes her happy, creative, and unique!

In addition to managing her professional portfolio, this energetic model also runs a website for aspiring dressmakers in Dutch and in English where she shares how to make Chanel-style clothes. And the best part: she shares her DIY projects and tutorials for free.

More info: margastyle.com | flickr.com | youtube.com | behance.net

#1 Fantasy Outfits

#2 Fantasy

#3 Medieval Outfits

#4 Medieval Caps, Corsets, Dresses

#5 Medieval Dresses

#6 Marie Antoinette Costume

#7 Vintage And Retro Clothes

#8 Medieval Outfits

#9 Steampunk Lady

#10 Medieval Caps

#11

#12

#13

