‘Cornell 7’ Jane Doe’s Disturbing Admission Revealed In Leaked Text Exchange, As New Chilling Details Emerge

Newly released text messages between the alleged victim and one of the seven accused fraternity brothers have added another disturbing layer to the Cornell 7 case.
The alleged victim, identified as Jane Doe, was seen consoling Jonathan Newell over texts about the night in question, saying: “our body, our choice.”
Days later, Jane accused the “Cornell 7” men of treating her like an adult industry worker and chided Jonathan, the very same student who blasted a text inviting fellow frat members to join them in the bedroom to take turns with her during the alleged incident.
Newly released text messages have added another disturbing layer to the Cornell 7 case
Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
The lawyer representing Jane Doe pushed back after newly released text messages showed a shift in her tone while speaking to Jonathan Newell about the night of the party.
Jonathan was one of the seven members of Cornell University’s Chi Phi fraternity house, accused of being involved in the s**ual encounter with Jane on October 19, 2024.
During interviews conducted by campus police in 2024, Jonathan claimed he agreed to participate in a threes**e with Jane and fellow frat member Matthew Ingalls, who was allegedly the first to propose the idea to the other two.
Jonathan said during the interview that he assumed Matthew had asked for permission on his behalf. He also admitted that both he and Matthew threw up that night from having a lot of alco**l and consuming marij***a and ketam***.
According to Jane’s lawsuit, Jonathan was the one who sent a text message on a Snapchat group with nearly 60 other men.
Jonathan assumed Matthew, pictured below, had asked Jane permission for to threes**e on his behalf
“Free p**sy” in the bedroom, he said, after which Matthew also seemed to egg readers on, saying: “You can walk in and whip it out … Boys come whip it out.”
What followed were other frat house members allegedly joining them and taking turns with Jane, according to her lawsuit. She said she was plied with booze and illicit substances while being ga*g rap*d for hours.
Shortly after the party, Jonathan texted Jane to apologize for “how things went down”
The latest stock of texts revealed that Jonathan had messaged on the evening of October 21, 2024, to apologize for the events that transpired at the party.
“I just wanted to apologize for how things went down the other night. My memory’s kinda fuzzy abt a lot of it but me and Matt both feel like s*** for being too f***ed up to shut it down and kick people out before it got way out of hand,” he wrote.
He also acknowledged that rumors about the incident were spreading on campus.
“Aw Jonathan,” Jane replied. “I really appreciate this text.”
Jane admitted her memories about the night were “super clouded” as well and she’s also been getting heat from other students, seemingly gossiping about her.
She then went on to console Jonathan for what happened.
“At the end of the day, none of the s**ual stuff was illegal and honestly, I really liked being with u and Matt. So anything anyone has to say about the ga*gbang is out of their jurisdiction.”
“I don’t think we should feel any shame for the part. Our body our choice,” she concluded.
Jane mentioned over texts that the extra men in the room should have left
Talha Uğuz/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Over the texts, Jane also spoke about how the extra men in the room should have left.
“Also yes while it may have been nice for like only 4 people to have been around, yall were both super out of it and they should have taken it on themselves to leave,” she wrote. “At the end of the day you, matt, and i were in your bed and they didn’t need to get up in that.”
Jane mentioned one specific moment from the night where she allegedly had ketam*** off of Jonathan’s private parts.
“ps. i’m not sure if u remember but i did ket off your d*** at some point,” she wrote. “And i honestly think that was one of the most insane/jaw dropping moments of the night.”
About two weeks later, Jane texted Jonathan on November 4 and talked about the party quite differently.
“Let’s be clear that 90% of what happened that night was not consensual,” she said, adding that she was “given” more hardcore substances than she could remember.
“i know that i told u i felt uncomfortable and i didn’t know anyone in the room,” she added before mentioning the moment she had ketam*** off of Jonathan’s private parts.
“All i remember after that was u giving me ket to do off your d*** in front of everyone like a s** doll/worker,” she added.
“Had I been less f**ked up… I would’ve shut it down the second guys started walking in the room,” Jonathan said
Towfiqu barbhuiya/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The next day, Jonathan responded saying he didn’t remember “any of this happening.”
That’s why “I’ve been feeling so terrible abt the whole situation,” he said.
“Had I been less f**ked up and even somewhat aware of the situation and how out of hand it got, I would’ve shut it down the second guys started walking in the room,” he added.
On the night of the Chi Phi frat house party, Jonathan was reportedly meant to be a “sober monitor,” according to internal university documents obtained by the New York Times.
The night was supposed to follow “safer partying” policies that were introduced by the Ivy League university about two years prior.
The policies, which were enforced after a string of complaints regarding students being dr**ged at frat parties, stipulated that all hard booze was banned from fraternity and sorority houses.
Parties with booze involved were ordered to end by 1 a.m., and “sober monitors” were ordered to take “reasonable steps” to ensure there was no overcrowding, underage drinking, and public urination.
Internal records revealed that Jonathan was designated as one of the “sober monitors” for the night in question
Rules also stated that sober monitors were meant to undergo mandatory training programs.
Jonathan was designated as one of the seven sober monitors on the night of the alleged a**ault, but it is unclear whether he understood his responsibilities or agreed to them.
He told campus police in 2024 that he had spent most of his evening drinking before arriving at the Chi Phi party on October 19, 2024.
Estimating that he had consumed about three beers, several shots, two mixed drinks, and some strawberry tequila drink, he recalled being so inebriated that he was stumbling down the staircase.
Internal records also revealed that Jane was meant to be a sober monitor for a sorority’s date party as well earlier that night. But she shed her responsibilities after allegedly being robbed earlier that day.
A risk manager handling the crowd during the part claimed Jane was “completely sober” when she arrived
As part of their investigation, the campus police had interviewed a risk manager from the night.
He said he was at the door controlling the “hectic” crowd and remembered allowing Jane to enter, claiming she was “completely sober” at the time.
The disturbing “Cornell 7” case has received renewed attention and is currently under investigation after Jane filed a lawsuit last month.
Her lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, said the change in her tone over texts to Jonathan should be seen as her emotional processing of the situation.
“This was part of the processing that she was going through, denial, shame and ultimately acceptance,” he told the New York Post.
Netizens had mixed reactions to the latest stock of texts.
“Looks like a guy trying to cover his a** after offering up Jane doe to 57 guys in a group chat,” one said. “She liked these two guys and they tried to feed her to 57 other men like a piece of steak.”
Another saw the texts as “conclusive evidence that everyone who supported Jane Doe” were being “easily manipulated with basic lies.”
“If you consent to 2 people that doesn’t mean more get to be added,” one commented online
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