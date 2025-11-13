Corgi Gets Photoshopped Into Popular Movie Posters (13 Pics)

The 91st Academy Awards just honored the best films of 2018, but there was one other celebration for last years movies you should know about. New York-based filmmaker and creative director Bryan Reisberg edited his and his wife’s corgi Maxine into some of the most popular 2018 flicks, and let’s just say a star was born.
“My wife and I love movies, and Maxine’s Instagram is movie-themed. Every caption is a movie quote. So we thought photoshopping Maxine into movie posters would be a fun way to celebrate some of our favorite movies of the year,” Bryan told Bored Panda.
Image credits: madmax_fluffyroad
The series included A Quiet Place (A Splashy Place), Black Panther (Fluffy Corgi), Beautiful Boy (Beautiful Dog), and other masterpieces. “When we were deciding which movies to include in the project, we picked a lot of our favorite films, and a few films we thought would make funny posters.”
Bryan’s godlike photoshop skills really take this project to the next level. “I started the project in mid-December, so it’s taken about 2 months on-and-off to photoshop all the posters,” he said.
More info: bryanreisberg.com | Facebook | Instagram
A Star Is Born
A Corgi Is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
Fat Bottomed Girls
A Quiet Place
A Splashy Place
Black Panther
Fluffy Corgi
The Nun
The Corgi
Roma
Perra
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Mission: Impossible – Fluffy
Beautiful Boy
Beautiful Dog
First Reformed
Fluffy Corgi
Eighth Grade
Fluffy Corgi
Sorry to Bother You
Maxine the Fluffy Corgi
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Won’t You Be My Corgi?
Cold War
Cute Dog
