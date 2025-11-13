Corgi Gets Photoshopped Into Popular Movie Posters (13 Pics)

The 91st Academy Awards just honored the best films of 2018, but there was one other celebration for last years movies you should know about. New York-based filmmaker and creative director Bryan Reisberg edited his and his wife’s corgi Maxine into some of the most popular 2018 flicks, and let’s just say a star was born.

“My wife and I love movies, and Maxine’s Instagram is movie-themed. Every caption is a movie quote. So we thought photoshopping Maxine into movie posters would be a fun way to celebrate some of our favorite movies of the year,” Bryan told Bored Panda.

Image credits: madmax_fluffyroad

The series included A Quiet Place (A Splashy Place), Black Panther (Fluffy Corgi), Beautiful Boy (Beautiful Dog), and other masterpieces. “When we were deciding which movies to include in the project, we picked a lot of our favorite films, and a few films we thought would make funny posters.”

Bryan’s godlike photoshop skills really take this project to the next level. “I started the project in mid-December, so it’s taken about 2 months on-and-off to photoshop all the posters,” he said.

More info: bryanreisberg.com | Facebook | Instagram

A Star Is Born

A Corgi Is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

Fat Bottomed Girls

A Quiet Place

A Splashy Place

Black Panther

Fluffy Corgi

The Nun

The Corgi

Roma

Perra

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Mission: Impossible – Fluffy

Beautiful Boy

Beautiful Dog

First Reformed

Fluffy Corgi

Eighth Grade

Fluffy Corgi

Sorry to Bother You

Maxine the Fluffy Corgi

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Won’t You Be My Corgi?

Cold War

Cute Dog

