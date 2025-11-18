“Insane”: Taylor Swift Fan Discovers Singer Bought Vintage Jacket She Sold Online, Shows Proof

A Swiftie unknowingly sold her vintage Kansas City Chiefs jacket to a very special customer—none other than Taylor Swift herself.
Courtney, who goes by @courttokslol on TikTok, shared the story of how her love for her favorite football team led to an unexpected connection with the Anti-Hero singer.
The superfan believes Taylor wore her bomber-style leather jacket to the Chiefs game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday (November 4).
“So, Taylor Swift was wearing my old jacket at the Chiefs game tonight,” Courtney began in her video.
Image credits: @courttokslol/TikTok
Image credits: @courttokslol/TikTok
Taylor attended the game in a black varsity jacket featuring the Kansas City Chiefs motifs with red and gold detailing. The 14-time Grammy winner styled the vintage piece with a black top, matching shorts, thigh-high Christian Louboutin Santia Botta boots, and a Dior purse.
“When I first saw Taylor in the jacket, my immediate reaction was, ‘She’s absolutely killing this look!'” the wedding videographer, who says she’s been a Swiftie for almost twenty years, told Bored Panda via email.
“Then my mom pointed out that it looked just like the jacket I had as a kid that we had sold, and that’s when I got cautiously excited. I pulled up our eBay order history, saw her stylist’s name, and I thought I was going to faint!”
Taylor cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a black leather jacket featuring Kansas City Chiefs motifs and colors
Image credits: David Eulitt/Getty Images
Courtney noted that the jacket in the photo had the same minor flaws as the one she used to own. “So, we checked and double checked and not only is it the exact same jacket, but also in the pictures that we had listed on eBay, you can kind of see, like, a bend in it and you can see that exact same bend in the picture of her wearing it. I can’t make this up,” she said in the viral video.
“I’m freaking out. Thank you to Taylor’s stylists for buying the jacket,” Courtney concluded. “As a lifelong Chiefs fan and a Super Swiftie, this is the coolest thing to ever happen to me.”
According to the screenshot of the eBay listing, Courtney’s family sold the leather jacket for $169. In a separate video, the Kansas City resident revealed that her family sold the jacket last August.
The jacket that Courtney’s family had sold on eBay had a bend in the back, just like Taylor’s
Image credits: @courttokslol/TikTok
Image credits: @courttokslol/TikTok
Seeing Taylor wearing the jacket and the public’s subsequent reaction was “whirlwind,” Courtney told Bored Panda. While she hasn’t been contacted by anyone from Taylor’s team since posting the video, she said she’s considering reaching out to the singer’s stylist.
“People keep suggesting that I ask if I can buy the jacket back, especially since Taylor rarely repeats outfits—which would be the coolest thing ever! I’m definitely tempted to reach out through eBay since I have her stylist’s info, but I don’t want to overstep. Plus, it’s an incredible jacket, and I wouldn’t blame her if she wanted to keep it forever!”
“As a lifelong Chiefs fan and a Super Swiftie, this is the coolest thing to ever happen to me,” the wedding videographer said
The Swiftie and football fan also shared her reaction upon learning that her two passions had united when Taylor was first photographed watching a Chiefs game with Travis’ mother, Donna, in September 2023—just two months after the NFL star revealed he had tried (and failed) to meet the singer at one of her Eras Tour shows.
“If you’d told me a few years ago that Taylor Swift would be at Chiefs games, rocking our iconic red and yellow and hanging with KC legends like Mama Kelce, I would’ve said, ‘There is no way! It’s amazing to see how she’s embraced Kansas City, and I really hope we’ve shown her the same love right back.”
The 14-time Grammy winner and the NFL star began dating in September 2023
Image credits: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Courtney’s video received over 30,000 likes and 250,000 views, with many Swifties expressing surprise at the incredible coincidence.
“GIRL!!!! You have permission to never stop bringing this up, ever. That is insane!” an enthusiastic TikTok user commented.
“I would die. Also props to her AND YOU for up cycling,” a fellow fan wrote.
“Your ‘2 truths and a lie’ just got SOOOO INTERESTING!” said another user.
“I love this for you! That’s adorable!!” somebody else added.
Taylor attended the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium with her mother, Andrea, and her younger brother, Austin, to cheer on her boyfriend, tight end player Travis Kelce. She previously watched the team beat the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead on October 7.
