This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (6 New Stories)

Tum Ulit, an illustrator and storyteller from Bangkok, Thailand, continues to create bittersweet cartoons that unravel difficult emotions and feelings.
This year, the artist opened a solo exhibition titled “Who’s Cutting Onions?”, a name that perfectly captures the essence of his work. While his illustrations are cute and charming, the stories they portray delve into deep and serious subjects, evoking a range of emotions that linger long after viewing.
From looking for relationships to letting go, we invite you to explore the messages that Tum has so carefully explored through his art.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
Wish you have a great journey
Image credits: tumnulit
Shall we go to the moon
Image credits: tumnulit
Who’s gonna move my swing?
Image credits: tumnulit
Take the right path for your own destination
Image credits: tumnulit
I’m the love, I think
Image credits: tumnulit
Until our last drop
Image credits: tumnulit
