Cordae: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Cordae
August 26, 1997
Raleigh, North Carolina, US
29 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Cordae?
Cordae Amari Brooks is an American rapper known for his lyrical focus and storytelling. His music often bridges the gap between classic and modern hip-hop sounds.
He first gained widespread attention with viral remixes of classic tracks in 2018. His debut album, The Lost Boy, earned two Grammy Award nominations and established his unique voice.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Suitland, Maryland, Cordae Amari Brooks developed an early interest in music from his father, who played classic hip-hop artists like Rakim and Nas. His mother, Jennifer Dunston, also an aspiring singer, inspired his artistic dreams.
He attended Towson University after high school, though he ultimately dropped out in 2018 to fully pursue his burgeoning rap career in Los Angeles.
Notable Relationships
Cordae’s most public relationship was with tennis star Naomi Osaka, beginning in 2019. The couple welcomed a daughter, Shai, in July 2023 before their amicable separation in January 2025.
He shares co-parenting responsibilities for their daughter, Shai, with Osaka. Cordae is currently single following their split, with both emphasizing mutual respect.
Career Highlights
Cordae’s debut album, The Lost Boy, achieved critical acclaim and commercial success, earning two Grammy Award nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song. The album featured hit singles like “RNP” and “Have Mercy,” which achieved gold certification.
Beyond his music, Cordae was recognized as part of XXL’s coveted 2019 Freshman Class, marking him as a rising talent. He also garnered an Emmy Award for his contributions to the educational series We the People.
Signature Quote
“I’m just tryna leave a lasting impression through my music.”
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