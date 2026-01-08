“Is It ABBA Or Metallica?”: Name The Music Artists By Just 3 Popular Song Titles

by

There’s no doubt that you’ve heard at least one song by each music artist on this quiz. They’re played and listened to all around the world – and for good reason! But hearing a snippet of a song isn’t the same as being familiar with it. Only when you recognize the artist by just their song titles can you really say you’re an expert on their repertoire.

In this quiz, you’ll be provided with three famous song titles for each question, and your task is to identify the popular singer who delivers the lyrics to millions of listeners worldwide. Think you can do it? Let’s begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;Is It ABBA Or Metallica?&#8221;: Name The Music Artists By Just 3 Popular Song Titles

Photo credits: Thibault Trillet

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photographed Abandoned Cities Of Chernobyl & Pripyat
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Bianca Banks
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2017
January Jones: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2026
50 Single-Panel Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By Vaughan Tomlinson
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Made This Glowing Necklace For My Girlfriend Using Scrap Wood
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Ryan Murphy's latest show Dahmer, Monster on Netflix
What makes Netflix’s “Dahmer- Monster” conflicting?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2022