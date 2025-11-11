Cop Rescues Kitten Left In The Rain And Now They’re Fighting Crimes Together

by

We’ve all seen at least one movie where a cop has a dog for a partner. Turner and Hooch with Tom Hanks. K-9 with James Belushi. Top Dog with Chuck Norris (ok, maybe we haven’t all seen Top Dog). But have you ever heard about a cop with a KITTEN as a partner? Probably not. Well, not until now that is!

Squirt the kitten and his crime-fighting partner (who goes by the name of DonutOperator on Instagram) joined forces when another officer found Squirt hiding under a dumpster (although Squirt says he was actually undercover at the time). DonutOperator decided to adopt the kitten and since then the two have been ridding the streets of crime together. Well, the cop has at least. Squirt seems more interested in staying home and playing. Or pretending to play. While actually guarding the house from burglars. Of course.

More info: Instagram

This adorable kitten was found by cops beneath a dumpster

Cop Rescues Kitten Left In The Rain And Now They&#8217;re Fighting Crimes Together

The kitten later said it was undercover at the time but this cop decided to adopt him anyway

Cop Rescues Kitten Left In The Rain And Now They&#8217;re Fighting Crimes Together

He named the kitten Squirt and now the two fight crime together

Cop Rescues Kitten Left In The Rain And Now They&#8217;re Fighting Crimes Together

Well, this guy does at least

Cop Rescues Kitten Left In The Rain And Now They&#8217;re Fighting Crimes Together

Squirt prefers to stay at home and guard the other cats

Cop Rescues Kitten Left In The Rain And Now They&#8217;re Fighting Crimes Together

Squirt is always ready to protect and serve. But only when it isn’t playtime. Or nap time

Cop Rescues Kitten Left In The Rain And Now They&#8217;re Fighting Crimes Together

See Squirt in action by watching the video below:

