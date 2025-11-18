Groom’s “Prison Suit” Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg In This Brutally Roasted Wedding Pic

We’ve heard plenty of stories about people showing up at weddings in outfits that reveal their interpretation of the formal dress code was a bit off. However, seeing somebody underdressed at their nuptial ceremony is far less frequent.
A photo posted on a Facebook group named That’s it, I’m wedding shaming showed the sharp contrast between a bride and groom’s clothing. While the bride wore a traditional white gown with a veil, the groom stood before her in an outfit that many deemed too informal for the occasion.
People were equally amused and perplexed by the man’s look: a half-sleeve light-brown shirt paired with matching pants and blue and white sneakers.
Image credits: Facebook
“This ain’t meant to be disrespectful at all, but is he an inmate? Just wondering how those types of weddings work. I’m only asking because of the location and outfit of his,” a Facebook user wrote under the photo of the outdoor wedding.
“Haha, no, he’s not,” responded the bride, who seemingly took no offense to the comment.
She then went on to reveal that even the groom was second-guessing his casual look.
“It’s a Snoop Dogg outfit from Walmart, lol. We used the cheapest possible, and he liked it until he got dressed and then was like, ‘Well sh*t,’ lol.
“But no, he isn’t an inmate, and you’re good, girly.”
The famous rapper has a clothing line named Dogg Supply, which is available exclusively at Walmart.
While the bride wore a traditional white gown with a veil, the groom stood before her in an outfit from Snoop Dogg’s clothing line
Image credits: Facebook
A separate Facebook user pointed out that the outfit “distracts you from the white socks/black slides that the officiant has going on.”
Another group member explained that the officiant was the groom’s aunt and that the newlyweds let her know that she could dress comfortably for the occasion.
“I’m just perplexed by this. Comfortably=Just left the gym showers. Do people just not show respect sartorially anymore?” the user replied.
Somebody else considered that the strangest element in the groom’s outfit was his shoes, writing, “It was the Jordan’s that did it for me.”
“There’s so much going on here,” somebody else chimed in. “However, the bride seems so sweet in her response of ‘it’s the Snoop Dogg outfit’ and not prison clothes. And the officiant’s shoes? Just so much to look at.”
“It was the Jordan’s that did it for me,” a Facebook user wrote
Follow Us