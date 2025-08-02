Works I’ve Made For To Celebrate The World Day Of Cats! (9 Pics)

Cats are adored all over the world! They are so popular that they even have their own day of the year. And, not even one day!
In the United States, National Cat Day is celebrated in October. The International Fund For Animal Welfare offers to celebrate International Cat Day in August. But in Europe, it is accepted to celebrate World Cat Day on February 17.
In honor of this holiday, I want to show you some of my works inspired by cats. I created these portraits using the dry felting technique from natural sheep’s wool. I use dozens of different shades of fibers to make the cat’s coat look realistic. I paint the eyes for each portrait myself and use glass cabochons. The cat’s whiskers are real, but not a single animal was hurt! My friends, who have cats, collect their cats’ whiskers that fall naturally point and send them to me from all over the world.
