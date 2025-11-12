I Create Surreal Photo Manipulations

So here are some cool manipulations I’ve made recently.
Home is Where The Heart is
The Storm
Don’t confuse your path with your destination. Just because it’s stormy now doesn’t mean that you aren’t headed for sunshine. — unknown
Uninspired
A Story About Fear
“There’s a war in me between dark and darker, between the shadows and the things they hide.”
—This isn’t a story about courage. This is a story about fear. – s.s
Inspired by Rosie Hardy
Monsters Under My Bed
“We stopped checking for monsters under our bed when we realized they were inside of us.”
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us