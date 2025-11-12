I Create Surreal Photo Manipulations

by

So here are some cool manipulations I’ve made recently.

Home is Where The Heart is

I Create Surreal Photo Manipulations

The Storm

I Create Surreal Photo Manipulations

Don’t confuse your path with your destination. Just because it’s stormy now doesn’t mean that you aren’t headed for sunshine. — unknown

Uninspired

I Create Surreal Photo Manipulations

A Story About Fear

I Create Surreal Photo Manipulations

“There’s a war in me between dark and darker, between the shadows and the things they hide.”
—This isn’t a story about courage. This is a story about fear. – s.s

Inspired by Rosie Hardy

Monsters Under My Bed

I Create Surreal Photo Manipulations

“We stopped checking for monsters under our bed when we realized they were inside of us.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
