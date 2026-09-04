106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

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We spend hours scrolling through social media, checking out people’s selfies, watching funny videos, and reading the latest how-to guides. But when last did you take a long walk in nature? Or even just look out of the window, and properly examine the world around you?

Human beings might build skyscrapers, invent smartphones, and have the ability to order a month’s worth of groceries without saying a word. But when it comes to natural beauty, Mother Nature beats us hands-down without even trying. Even Leonardo da Vinci, Vincent van Gogh and Picasso couldn’t hold a candle to a perfectly-placed rainbow, a cotton-candy sunset, or a unique animal found only in the depths of the Amazon rainforest.

In appreciation of all things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small, Bored Panda has put together a list of awe-inspiring nature photographs. They’re gathered from an online community that has more than 1,5 million members, and prove that nature is freaking lit!

#1 🔥 Red Deer On A Frosty Morning

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: MyIpodStillWorks

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

#2 🔥 The Tibetan Sand Fox. Their Skull Shape And Short Ears Give Them A Very Distinctive Appearance.🔥

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: SpecialNeedsBurrito

#3 🔥 Barn Owls 🔥

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: redditsdaddio

#4 🔥 Two Elk Photographed Mid Clash (Photo By Zach Rockvam)

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: bendubberley_

#5 🔥 Coming Up For Air 🔥

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: redditsdaddio

#6 🔥 A Rainbow And Lightning Captured At The Same Time

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Illustrious-Bad1165

#7 🔥 An Ice-Covered Grizzly Fishing Under The Northern Lights

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Mint_Perspective

#8 🔥 The First Documented Case Of A Tigress With A Litter Of 6 Cubs Has Been Revealed! 🔥

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: StripedAssassiN-

#9 🔥 2025 World Nature Photography Awards

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Mint_Perspective

#10 🔥 200 Year-Old Wisteria In Japan 🔥

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: CuriousWanderer567

#11 🔥 From Above: Wildlife From A Bird’s Eye View

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Mint_Perspective

#12 🔥 2 Inch Saguaro Spines?? Pfffft …

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Woolybugger00

#13 🔥 A Baby Iberian Lynx—One Of The Rarest Cats In The Wild

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Mint_Perspective

#14 🔥 Himalayan Monal: The Iridescent Jewel Of The Mountains

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Mint_Perspective

#15 🔥 Strike A Pose: An Adélie Penguin Launches Itself From The Frigid Antarctic Waters

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Mint_Perspective

#16 🔥 Camera Traps Capture The Moment A Sleepy Mountain Lion Decides To Take A Nap Next To Them

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: OncaAtrox

#17 🔥 The Red-Lined Bubble Snail (Bullina Lineata)

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Few_Simple9049

#18 🔥 Treetops Emit Ultraviolet Sparkles During Thunderstorms. Researchers Just Filmed It In Nature For The First Time 🔥

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: yumeryuu

#19 🔥 Two Bees Sleeping In A Flower

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: amish_novelty

#20 🔥 Wild Horses Crossing A River In Iran

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: yungandreww

#21 🔥 The Surreal Kameiwa Cave In Chiba, Japan

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: yungandreww

#22 🔥 Cliffs Of Moher, Ireland

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: yungandreww

#23 🔥 The Incredible Crowned Tree Frog

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: pupsikandr

#24 🔥 Southern Blue-Ringed Octopus

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: pupsikandr

#25 🔥 A Super Pride Of Lions Resting On A Tree. There Was Around A Million Lions A Century Ago And Much Bigger Super Prides. Bobby-Jo Clow Took The Photograph

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Limp_Yogurtcloset_71

#26 🔥 Tried To Catch The Colors In The Wings Of A Violet Carpenter Bee. Without Direct Sunlight They Appear Black

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: marsupilamoe

#27 🔥 Male Northern Cardinal 🔥

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: redditsdaddio

#28 🔥 Fanal Forest 🔥

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: redditsdaddio

#29 🔥 Bats Come In Different Sizes And Shapes 🔥

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: ehtio

#30 🔥 A Chatter Of Budgies 🔥

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: redditsdaddio

#31 🔥 Wild Pallas Cat Of Northern Iran

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: SoggyConclusion4674

#32 🔥 Grey-Headed Flying Fox With Baby On Board, Myuna Wetlands, Australia (Photo By Doug Gimesy)

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#33 🔥16 Breathtaking Images From The 2025 Ocean Photographer Of The Year Contest

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: FloatyFloatyCloud

#34 🔥 This Absolute Unit Of An Alaskan Bull Moose

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: CuriousWanderer567

#35 🔥 One Of The Finalists Of The Wildlife Comedy Photography Awards (2016)

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: bendubberley_

#36 🔥 First-Ever Photographic Evidence Of The Elusive Pallas’s Cat In Arunachal Pradesh, India

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: ll–o–ll

#37 🔥 The Brown Hyena (Hyaena Brunnea), Also Called Strandwolf. It Is Currently The Rarest Species Of Hyena

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: therra123

#38 🔥 A Massive Polar Bear That Was Found Eating A Whale Carcass, Norway

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: OncaAtrox

#39 🔥 Baby Fox Full Of Life

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Mint_Perspective

#40 🔥 Check Out This Unidentified Species Of Sea Cucumber I Found In South Texas! “Spi”

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: indicator_species

#41 🔥 The Size Of These Canadian Lynx Mittens

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: demolcd

#42 🔥 The Brazilian Jewel Tarantula

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Lontology

#43 🔥 Experts Estimate That Nearly 60% Of Amazon Rainforest Remains Unexplored In Detail, An Expanse So Vast And Dense That Even Current Technology Fails To See Clearly Under Its Green Canopy

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: therra123

#44 🔥 Sloth Mother Cradles Her Little One In Her Arms To Shelter It From The Rain

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: SystematicApproach

#45 🔥 The Northern Lights Are Seen Through The Mouth Of An Ice Cave On The South Shore Of Lake Superior In Wisconsin

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: sjpppppp

#46 🔥 Sleepy Owl Found Resting Among Items On A New York Antique Store Shelf

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: bwf456

#47 🔥 A Mekong River Dolphin AKA Irrawaddy Dolphin Which Is Critically Endangered

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#48 🔥 A Bear And Her Cubs Sleeping Under The Stars. Credit To Lurdes Santander

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#49 🔥 Leg Goals: Servals Are The Supermodels Of The Animal Kingdom

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Mint_Perspective

#50 🔥 A Beautiful Resplendent Quetzal

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#51 🔥moment Of Affection Between Giraffe And Her Baby

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: freudian_nipps

#52 🔥 Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Sizzlin9

#53 🔥 A Ghost Bear

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Mint_Perspective

#54 🔥 The Great-Eared Nightjar

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#55 🔥 A Pair Of Sri Lankan Frogmouths

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#56 🔥 14 Unseen Images From The 2025 Comedy Wildlife Awards

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: FloatyFloatyCloud

#57 🔥 Under The Mud, A Yellow Eye Of A Crocodile

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: freudian_nipps

#58 🔥 Photographer Talal Al Rabah Captured An Entire Family Of Sand Cat In The Middle East, One Of The Most Elusive Desert Animals On Earth

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: yungandreww

#59 🔥 A Rare Colocolo Cat Has Been Sighted In Chile

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: yungandreww

#60 🔥 Photographer Marlon Du Toit Catches A True Survivor In His Prime, A Magnificent Male Leopard Proudly Displaying The Battle Scars Of A Warrior’s Life. Jawai, India

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: yungandreww

#61 🔥 Marine Iguanas

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: pupsikandr

#62 🔥 Lunar Moth At My Office

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: scallopsmustagottem

#63 🔥 USA, Nevada, 1977. Wild Horses

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: yungandreww

#64 🔥 Nature’s Bridge Pulkkilanharju In Lake Päijänne, Finland

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: yungandreww

#65 🔥a Beautiful Photo Of A Lesser Kestrel

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#66 🔥 A Lion Captured Shaking Off The Rain In The Maasai Mara

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: birajsah82

#67 🔥 A Roseate Spoonbill In Flight

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#68 🔥 Is The Long-Tailed Tit The Cutest Bird There Ever Was?

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Mint_Perspective

#69 🔥 My Camera Trap Spent 6 Months Overlooking A Hidden River Crossing In Kenya’s Maasai Mara

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: willbl

#70 🔥 Peacock Feathers Under A Microscope

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Anahata_Green

#71 🔥 A Lone Polar Bear Resting On A Massive Iceberg In Greenland

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: willis7747

#72 🔥 A Bee Covered With Pollen

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#73 🔥 Photographer Captures Puma Resting In Patagonia

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: yungandreww

#74 🔥 The Gelada Found Only In The Ethiopian Highlands

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: 21MayDay21

#75 🔥 An Otter Showing Off Its Paws

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#76 🔥 This Little Fairywren Got Caught Out In A Rain Shower

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: 21MayDay21

#77 🔥 A Young Snow Leopard Illustrates Its Displeasure After Being Startled By The Clicking Sound Of The Camera Trap

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: SystematicApproach

#78 🔥 The Strawberry Finch Which Is Native To The Tropical Parts Of Asia

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#79 🔥 Tiger Family Quenching Their Thirst At Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, India. 🔥

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Lowcrbnaman

#80 🔥 A Harpy Eagle With Its Chick

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#81 🔥 A Marine Iguana

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: FollowingOdd896

#82 🔥 Rare White Raven Spotted On Vancouver Island, Canada

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: GoldenChinchilla

#83 🔥the Japanese Bee Fly (Bombylius Japonicus) – Inspiration Behind The Pokémon Cutiefly

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: freudian_nipps

#84 🔥baby Fawn Left In My Garden The Last Few Days. Mama Visits And Feeds Her At Night. Such A Beautiful Baby

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: SnooChickens9974

#85 🔥24 Camera Traps Were Out In The Open For Around 8000 Hours Filming The Elusive Snow Lepoards

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Limp_Yogurtcloset_71

#86 🔥a Close Up Of A Humpback Whale Resting. Credit To Greg Sherman

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#87 🔥 The Common Spotted Cuscus Which Is Native To New Guinea And Northern Australia

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#88 🔥 An Ermine Clambering Between Rocks

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: SystematicApproach

#89 🔥 Small Insect Clings Onto Horned Viper

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: BreakfastTop6899

#90 🔥 Rare Deer Michigan (Named :dragon)

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: rronak01

#91 🔥the Actual Sizes Of Deep-Sea Fish

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Fox_tail_6396

#92 🔥 20 Finalists From The 2026 Ocean Photographer Of The Year Awards

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: FloatyFloatyCloud

#93 🔥 Polar Bear Cub With Mom In Cave🔥

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: PeacockPankh

#94 🔥 Beautiful Patagonian Crater Agate Found In Argentina

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: vivekmg21

#95 🔥 Greater Blue Eared Starling

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: TerraByteTerror

#96 🔥 Stunning Shots Of A Gorgeous Mating Pair From Panna Tiger Reserve

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: StripedAssassiN-

#97 🔥 When Field Mice Get Tired, They Fall Asleep In The Flowers

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: yungandreww

#98 🔥 Torres Del Paine National Park, Chile

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: yungandreww

#99 🔥 Owl Camouflage Caught On Camera 🔥

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Lowcrbnaman

#100 🔥 The Royal Bengal Tiger In Full Muscles

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: FollowingOdd896

#101 🔥 A Rare Shoebill Stork Foraging In The Tall Grass And Waters Of Uganda, Showcasing Its Dinosaur Like Appearance

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: kapilsharma8289

#102 🔥 A Fawn And A Bobcat Found At A Rescue Center, Cuddling After They Were Saved From A Forest Fire

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Familiar-While9796

#103 🔥a Team Of Researchers Discovered A Tiny Golf-Ball-Sized Blue Octopus In The Galápagos Marine Reserve At A Depth Of 1,773 Meters

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: BenefitQuiet3097

#104 🔥 Polar Bear Sleeping On A Small Iceberg In The Far North, Off Norway’s Svalbard Archipelago

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: TerraByteTerror

#105 🔥 A Black Bear Lounging On A Picnic Table

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#106 🔥 An Extremely Rare King Cheetah With A Normal Spotted Cheetah 🔥

106 Awe-Inspiring Photos That Prove Nature Is Freaking Lit (New Pics)

Image source: Mad_Bulls_007

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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