20 Cool Kitchen Finds We Stumbled Upon But Now Can’t Stop Thinking About

Let’s face it, sometimes the kitchen can feel like a culinary black hole, where creativity and excitement go to die. But whether you are a foodie of note or simply tolerate cooking, we’ve got you covered. We’re about to inject a serious dose of cool into your culinary space, helping you fall in love with it again.
We’re talking about kitchen finds that are so innovative, so stylish, and so downright fun, they’ll have you ditching takeout and whipping up gourmet meals in no time. From gadgets that make meal prep a breeze to tools that add a touch of whimsy to your cooking routine, these 20 picks are guaranteed to spice up your kitchen and maybe even inspire a dinner party or three. Let’s get cooking!
#1 Burnt-On Lasagna Giving Your Oven A Pompeii Vibe? Fume Free Oven Cleaner Spray Will Have It Looking Brand New
Review: “This stuff is great. My oven was such a mess! It’s self cleaning, but I’ve read about how self cleaning it could be bad for your health and it could even cause a fire so I tried this. I left it on overnight and the next morning I wiped it off and the oven had never been so clean! I was amazed! It looks brand new and I hardly did anything. I’ll be buying this again and again!” – Donna H.
Image source: Amazon.com, Brenna
#2 Ditch The Disposables And Elevate Your Picnics With These Oh-So-Chic Reusable Plastic Plates In Dreamy Pastel Hues!
Review: “These plates are very nice and are perfect for any age. They are lightweight, durable, easy to clean and store nicely. I have used them in the microwave and the dishwasher and they have held up good. I love the variety of colors and how the rim keeps food on the plate. Great product!” – Suzy Q
Image source: Amazon.com, Claudette Timas
#3 Tired Of Tearing Your Toast To Shreds With A Dull Knife? This Butter Spreader Knife Will Have Your Breakfast Looking (And Tasting) Like A Bakery Masterpiece
Review: “The first thing I noticed was that the knife was definitely not a lightweight, but not too heavy. I keep the butter I use in the refrigerator and it was really not spreadable. That is the reason I got this knife. It works very well.” – Robert and Pat Arnold
Image source: Amazon.com, Talon Bidermann
#4 Wilted Lettuce And Mushy Berries Got Your Fridge Looking Like A Sad Salad Bar? These Produce Saving Storage Containers Are Here To Rescue Your Fruits And Veggies
Review: “This has doubled the life of my fruits and veggies! My kale and lettuce stay fresh twice as long as it did before!! My berries also last twice as long! These are a must if you are tired of a fruit and veggie graveyard in your fridge!” – Dayna
Image source: Amazon.com, K. Mills
#5 Need A Whole Pot Of Coffee To Function? This Coffee Pot Shaped Coffee Mug Lets You Live The Dream (Without The Caffeine Overdose)
Review: “Every coffee drinker should have one! It’s a great gift for any occasion. Fill it with candy, gift cards, money, etc., for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, holidays, teachers, bosses, co-workers, best friends, thank you gifts, graduations and the list goes on and on. ENJOY!” – Alicia Goretti
Image source: Amazon.com, LiAne
#6 Tired Of Struggling With That Wobbly Pizza Wheel? This Easy-To-Grip Cutter Gives You Total Control, So You Can Slice With Confidence
Review: “This is a million times better than those rolling pizza cutter wheels. I hate pizza cutter wheels they’re a nightmare to clean. This is easy to use and clean. So far it’s been high quality and it still looks nice.” – Julie Powers
Image source: Amazon.com, kwilterkris
#7 If Stuffed Peppers Are Your Achilles Heel, An Effective Pepper Core Remover Is A Must!
Review: “This gadget is the bomb. I use it for mainly my jalapeños and it never fails me. I was using a pairing knife to get the inside out with the seeds. This is very helpful, definitely easy to use, easy to clean and affordable” – Sarah
Image source: Amazon.com
#8 Dishwasher Confusion Got You Feeling Like A Cat Chasing Its Tail? This Clean/Dirty Dishwasher Magnet Will Clear Things Up In A Snap
Review: “This cat magnet is super cute! It is super useful, especially if living with roommates. Flipping over the cute cat design made unloading the dishwasher slightly more tolerable. Would recommend to fellow cat lovers who hate doing dishes.” – Beauty_Fan13
Image source: Amazon.com, Maggie
#9 Brain Freeze Incoming! This Ice Shaver And Snow Cone Machine Will Have You Chilling Out With Icy Treats All Summer Long
Review: “I love this ice shaver! I didn’t think it would work, but it totally did! The ice shavings came out like snow! Very awesome product! You do have to put in a little elbow grease to get the ice shaved, but it’s totally worth it and it comes with a little silicone ice cube tray. Can’t beat that!” – Catherine
Image source: Amazon.com, kia j
#10 Wine O’clock? Ready, Aim, Uncork! This Pistol-Shaped Wine Opener Will Have You Feeling Like A Sharpshooter
Review: “I don’t drink alcohol but I love having parties. I purchased this for my guests to open their wine bottles. I tried it out as soon as I received it and it works sooooooooooooo smoothly. I love this cork remover. As a gun enthusiast, it’s great. As a party thrower, it works well. And as a conversation piece, I can’t wait to see their reaction at my NEXT PARTY. Definitely giftable.” – Cobra69
Image source: Amazon.com, Amanda
#11 We Hope These Salt And Pepper Shakers Don’t Turn The Contents Into…. Ghost Pepper!
Review: “These little guys are too cute. It is nice to see them hugging on the table. Reminds me that there is love in this world and that there is always someone out there to give you a hug.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, Kelly Ann
#12 Salad So Dry, It’ll Make The Sahara Jealous. This Large Salad Spinner Is The Key To Crisp, Crunchy Greens And No More Soggy Salads
Review: “Besides the fact that this salad spinner works great, it’s easy to clean. I had surgery on my wrist and this spinner was so much easier to use than the “crank” kind. Love this product!!” – Robert F.
Image source: Amazon.com, ShiningHiker
#13 Snip, Snip, Hooray! These Herb Scissors Will Have Your Herbs Finely Chopped And Your Cooking Skills Looking Sharp
Review: “Omg! Love, love, love gadgets, this being my new kitchen toy for me. Makes cutting cilantro and other herbs easier and much faster to cut.” – Reyna G. Thumbtzen
Image source: Amazon.com, Lori Garcia
#14 Hop To It With These Super Fun And Functional Rabbit-Shaped Grinders
Review: “The design is very practical and the functionality is not left behind.
You can use the grinder with one hand. Also you can view the amount of pepper left in the container. Easy to use and stylish.” – Oscar
Image source: Amazon.com, Jobobindy
#15 Scrub-A-Dub-Dub, Give Your Dishes A Soapy Hug! The Dish Wand For Scrub Daddy Makes Cleaning Pots And Pans A Whole Lot More Fun
Review: “I love the Sponge Daddy sponge, and this wand makes the perfect addition for clean-up in the kitchen. My granddaughter loves doing the dishes with this wand.” – K Smith
Image source: Amazon.com, MrsBmw007
#16 This Pumpkin Shaped Baking Dish Is The Gourd-Geous Centerpiece Your Fall Table Has Been Lacking
Review: “This dish is so classy and cute. It’s probably large enough to make a cheese dip or just use as decoration. The friend I gifted it to has it on her stove top as decoration and it has been getting very hot (from a front oven vent) with no trouble. Very pretty, and I managed to get it on sale. I’m in love, I wish I had gotten one for myself.” – Christine Henry
Image source: Amazon.com, Serina
#17 Your Fridge Is About To Look Like A Perfectly Curated Pinterest Board Thanks To The 14-Piece Food Storage Container Set
Review: “Would definitely recommend these. We buy in bulk and store rice, flour, sugar, pasta etc in these and have never had an issue. Seal great. Very easy to open/close. Have not stacked these containers. Color is great. Love the clear with dark lids. Fit great on the shelves we have. Great quality! Would definitely recommend to anyone looking for storage containers on a budget.” – Rita Blackburn
Image source: Amazon.com, Diana Comberiati
#18 Yolk Separation Anxiety? Not Anymore! This Dunk N’ Egg Makes Separating Yolks A Slam Dunk
Review: “Love this product. It is cute and easy to use. Separates egg white from the yolk neatly and without hassle. Love the basketball design. I highly recommend.” – Wild child01
Image source: Amazon.com, Daryl De Vera
#19 Thirsty For A Slam Dunk? This Magnetic Basketball Bottle Opener Will Have You Scoring Points With Your Guests
Review: “My partner favorite gift ever 🤣 I thought other things I purchased he would’ve enjoyed much more but nope it’s a hit for him and his buddies.” – Janeshia Parrish
Image source: Amazon.com
#20 From Flipping Pancakes To Stirring Sauces, These Wooden Spatulas Are Ready To Tackle Any Culinary Task
Review: “I love these wooden kitchen utensils. For someone who is responsible for creating meals everyday I really appreciate the levity they bring to my kitchen.” – Janet C.
Image source: Amazon.com, csa
