“She Stopped Being Racist”: 30 Unexpectedly Funny Stories From Loved Ones Of People With Dementia

The journey with dementia is often one of profound sadness and challenge. But within the fog of memory loss, the absence of a filter can sometimes lead to moments of pure, unfiltered, and unexpected humor. Moments where they are forever young, get to spend time with long-lost loved ones again, or just blissful ignorance that gives everyone a moment to laugh.
In a viral video, caregivers and loved ones who navigate this difficult reality every day shared these surprising flashes of light, not as jokes, but as cherished moments of absurdity and connection.
#1
My mother has dementia. She does not recognize my 6 foot tall black stepsister. She whispers to me , “I’m not sure who she is, but I’m pretty sure she is a queen. Definitely royalty.”
#2
I had a veteran dementia patient who thought I was his wife. He’d try to get me to find his keys so he could take me in a ride in his sports car. He also took me on multiple “air ballon” rides. We just sat in a chair. Every day was different and I loved him! He was so sweet
#3
When my grandma had dementia she offered to steal a rug for me. “You like this rug? I’ll take it for you. They won’t care.” It was my house. My own rug.
#4
My mother with dementia asked “who are all these ugly kids” looking at my families pictures on my walls. 😑
#5
I had one that wanted to teach me how to read. She told me it was our secret and come see her every night at 6:00
#6
my papa thinks that his care home is work and he is the manager they play along but the other day he told me “I fired poor Elaine last week but she keeps coming in and i don’t have the heart to tell her”
#7
I had one lady that had dementia she would always ask me where was the party and where are the men at.
#8
My dementia patient was a farmer. He had a picture of his grandchildren on his tractor he said, “ that’s my tractor but I don’t know who those freakin kids are”
#9
My step grandmother had dementia and used to refer to me as “the one who likes to lay on her back” I have 5 children…
#10
my grandfather had dementia and told my mom he took a trip to China so she asked the nurse about it. the specialist saw him that day and the dr was Chinese.
#11
my grandpa had dementia and he told someone ” you dont sweat that much for a fat person ” and fully thought it was a compliment
#12
I had a dementia patient who thought I was her Mexican House Keeper and kept calling me Maria. She would always point out something in her room and ask me to fix or clean it 😂😂😂
#13
My very religious mother has dementia and referred to a picture of Jesus as “whoever the heck THAT is”
#14
one told me i can hide in their room. thwyre from germany. im jewish. connect the dots
#15
My grandfather has dementia and he was talking about me saying how I got so fat!! I said Oh really?! he said Yes, you haven’t seen her? She’s huge? 😩😩. not him gossiping about me with me. I was crying on the inside. 😂
#16
My grandma has dementia and doesn’t recognize me. She once asked if I was German and when I said no she said “thank god, that’s okay then”. She’s been extremely hateful towards Germans since WW2 💀
#17
my dementia patient sees himself as the president of united states of America
#18
I had a dementia patient who thought she was on a cruise. We would take her to the lido deck for trivia 😎. Every few days she would ask what country we were in
#19
My grandmother with Alzheimer’s always used to tell my mom all the things “those people downstairs” did wrong… we’re the ones who lives downstairs🙈
#20
A dementia patient called me a witch and said I cannot be trusted around her baby doll she carries. 😭
#21
my dementia patient thinks im his wife, and complains to me that the nursing staff does nothing he tells them and wants them out of our house
#22
I had a dementia patient tell me they wrote the bible, I said “you’re looking well for 3000+ years but you’ve caused a lot of trouble” 🤣🤣
#23
My great gran thought I was the meals on wheels boy and everytime I walked past the living room she would say “come in here young man and bring me my food”. That was tough…I was in 6th grade😂😂😂
#24
I worked with this lady she German and has dementia so sometimes she speaks in native language and I would have to tell her I don’t speak German she always gets mad at me and say how can you not know German we went to school together.
#25
Omg lol one told me she was NOT watching that little boy again all night who’s parents must of just dropped him off bc he wasn’t her responsibility. The little boy was our young overnight tech Tad who was her 1:1.
#26
My dementia patient asked me if they can cut off my tattoo when I die, because she wanted to keep it. ‘Too pretty to go to waste’🥹
#27
My Alzheimer’s patient told me to go make her a burrito before she called border patrol
#28
my dementia patient told me that i have to book an appointment with her when she was the one that made the appointment
#29
My mom have demetia. One day she watched a horror movie with vampires. Then she was convinced that she was bitten and about to turn at anytime.
#30
my grandma with dementia thought i was robber when i came to see her after 6 years.
