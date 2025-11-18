These 50 Comparisons Reveal The Unexpected Diversities Of Life (New Pics)

Change is happening all around us, whether we notice it or not. Sometimes it’s subtle, like the way a favorite tree in your backyard grows taller each year, and other times it’s as obvious as a skyline that suddenly looks nothing like it did before.

Through photos, we can see these transformations more clearly. So we’ve gathered some of the most fascinating comparison images from around the web to show you just how remarkable they can be. Take a look below—you might find yourself appreciating the world in a whole new way.

#1 Two-Faced Cat

Image source: reddit.com

#2 These Eggs Were Not Dyed. Different Breeds Of Chickens Lay Different Colored Eggs

Image source: PoppyToffee

#3 I Came Back To This One Waterfall In Yamagata During 3 Different Seasons

Image source: souji5okita

#4 People Always Told Me I Looked Like My Father. So When I Found A Photo Of Him At 28 Years Old, I Had To Recreate It When I Turned 28

Image source: Trollshak

#5 Bird Sitting On Its Own Info Board

Image source: Yoskeh

#6 All Of The Different Colors Of Carrots

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Same Spot, Same Cat, Two Years Difference

Image source: alrightmousey

#8 A Skagit Valley Tulip Dares To Be Different In Mount Vernon, Washington

Image source: elundeen

#9 The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi’s Jeans

Image source: Suspicious_Salad_864

#10 A Polar Bear’s Paw Print Compared To A Human Hand

Image source: cas2ie

#11 Police Come In All Shapes And Sizes. 6’9″ Compared To 5’1″

Image source: SCSO Katie Wood / Queensland Police

#12 My Dog Laika Has Two Different Eyes And Two Different Ears

Image source: superfudge73

#13 The Difference In Appearance Of This Nuthatch After I Found It vs. After A 2-Hour Nap In A Shoe Box

Image source: FunSushi-638

#14 5 Hour Difference In Iowa In April

Image source: emik7133

#15 Evolution Of A Collie Snout

Image source: ladolcefroota

#16 Mining Truck Compared To A School Bus

Image source: holm8116

#17 Hair Shrinkage Compared To Hair Straightener

Image source: Clear_Constant_3709

#18 Objects In The Mirror Are In A Different Timeframe Than They Seem To Be

Image source: phba

#19 The Size Difference Of My Dogs, Both Girls And Same Breed

Image source: heidipauliina

#20 The Stark Difference Between A Kroger And Farmers’ Market Strawberry

Image source: DoodleNoodle08

#21 The Evolution Of My Final Take On An Origami Portrait Compared To My First Attempt. Practice Makes Perfect, As We Say

Image source: Nemessys

#22 A Museum Demonstrating What Happens When You Let Visitors Touch Marble

Image source: frituurgarnituur

#23 The Sinks At This Family Restaurant In Belgium Are All Different Height

Image source: archon810

#24 Human Next To The Femur Of Sauropod Patagotitan Mayorum. It Is One Of The Largest Dinosaurs In The History Of Our Life

Image source: Aurimas Valujavičius keliautojas

#25 One Of My Pepper Seedlings Is Albino

Image source: romeaboo

#26 The Size Difference Between My Aunt And Her Dog

Image source: LetsGoLesko8

#27 It’s Storming Outside One Of My Windows And Beautiful Outside The Other. The Windows Are Right Next To Each Other

Image source: Lady_DudeBro

#28 The Size Difference Between Me And My Opposing Goalie The Other Night. I’m 5’3 Without Skates And He’s 6’7 Without Skates

Image source: bluesxorpion

#29 The Size Difference Between My Mom And My Little Brother

Image source: thesandwitchpeople

#30 The Amount Of Dandelions On My Neighbor’s Lawn vs. My Lawn (We Get Equal Sun)

Image source: SinnamxnRoll

#31 Just Noticed The Size Difference Between Europe And The Land Of The Free On My Boxers

Image source: Motherhazelhoff

#32 Before And After The Recent Storm In Dubai. I Now Have A Lake View Apartment

Image source: mrjamiemcc

#33 The Difference In The Fur Of My Almost Identical Cats (Spiky vs. Smooth)

Image source: Intelligenitals

#34 Noticed My Pupils Are Two Different Sizes

Image source: Nerdlifegirl

#35 My Wife’s New Backup Drive vs. The One She Bought In 2010

Image source: pak256

#36 The Size Of Antarctica’s Ice Sheet Compared To A Cruise Liner

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Found 8 Different Colors Of Sand Within 10 Feet Of Each Other At The Beach

Image source: ythegoodhandlestaken

#38 My Dog’s Winter Coat vs. Summer Coat

Image source: Jet_Threat_

#39 100% All Purpose Flour vs. 100% Whole Wheat Flour (1/2 And 1/2 In The Middle) Same Recipe, Same Process

Image source: notabot780

#40 The Grapes I Bought Are The Size Of Baby Potatoes. Apple For Scale

Image source: buicklad

#41 The Difference Between A Trimmed Palm Tree And A Wild Palm Tree

Image source: bullpendodger

#42 Winter On One Side Of The Road And Fall On The Other

Image source: DionysianBarber

#43 The Elevator For Art vs. A Normal Elevator

Image source: Pinkfatrat

#44 Difference In Leg Size After Two Weeks Post-Surgery

Image source: Explosivo_0

#45 Difference Between Store-Bought, Home-Grown And Wild Strawberries

Image source: Heretogetaltered

#46 My Ring Finger On My Left Hand Has A Decidedly Different Mood Than The Other Three

Image source: DeclinePipeline

#47 IV Fluid Pump From 1990 vs. 2020

Image source: brunaBla

#48 Tallest Man Compared To Me (5’2 And Wearing Platforms)

Image source: VexingVibes

#49 Same View From My Apartment, Taken A Year Apart

Image source: Col0nelFlanders

#50 Swollen Left Hand After Insect Bite, Compared To Normal Right Hand

Image source: Robot_Piggy

#51 Hairless Dog Summer vs. Winter “Coat”

#52 Big Ol’ Threadcutter Spotted At Work, Hand For Reference

#53 4 Different Sizes Of UNO Quarters For Scale

