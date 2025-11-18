30 Cooks Share Horrendous Cooking Tips That Have No Reason Being As Widely Spread As They Are

Whether we like it or not, cooking is something most of us have to do almost every day of our lives. Unless we really love this process, it can sometimes get quite tedious, and thus, all the little hacks that make it faster or more rewarding are always welcomed.
However, not all of this advice is actually helpful and has any proof of working, despite what many people might believe just because they heard it countless times. While it’s usually not really harmful, getting rid of it is still a positive thing, and this Reddit post asking about these terrible cooking tips is absolutely on the right track. Scroll down to read what people wrote!
#1
Anyone complaining that “air fryers are just glorified convection ovens” is just missing the point that a small convention oven is, in fact, f*****g glorious.
#2
“Saute onions for 5-7 minutes until caramelized.” No way they are caramelized that fast.
#3
Not washing mushrooms because they will “absorb” water…mushrooms are something like 90% water…wash the mushrooms, they are dirty!!
#4
That you should open a restaurant because you “love to cook.” Sure fire way to both crash and burn financially, and end up hating to cook.
#5
“Add 2 cloves of garlic.”
…
lol, just no.
*Adds 6 Cloves and later regrets not adding more.*
#6
“Add 1/2 an onion” If i am cooking something its either a full onion or nothing. I am not about to store a half an onion.
#7
Every recipe takes longer than it says it will. Especially the first time.
#8
Only use good wine for cooking. I challenge you to tell the difference between a $20 bottle of wine and 3 Buck Chuck when you add 1/2 cup to your pasta sauce.
#9
Adding the garlic to a hot pan first instead of last. Burnt garlic is NOT good eats.
#10
MSG causes migraines.
This is an absolute myth dating back from a single letter published in the *New England Journal of Medicine* back in the sixties (likely as a prank) that became so prevalent that convincing someone who believes it otherwise is a waste of time.
MSG does one thing only: Makes. S**t. Good.
#11
I see a lot of sauteing with EVOO. I learned that if I’m cooking with olive oil, use regular olive oil. Save the extra-virgin stuff for dressings, drizzles, and other things not cooked. I don’t know, that just how I was taught.
#12
“Fold in the cheese.”
#13
“Fresh ingredients are always better.”
Not necessarily. For example, frozen ingredients are better for deep frying or blending than fresh ingredients are.
#14
Measuring flour and dry ingredients by volume is a terrible idea. Get a scale like a pro!
Image source: UnsurprisingPun
#15
Cooking chicken in general. Most people overcook their chicken and it gets dry and tastes bad. Use a thermometer and take it off just as it gets to temp.
#16
Every stew recipe that starts with “flour the beef cubes” — you’ll get a better sear if you only salt and pepper the beef cubes and sear those in properly-spaced batches to build up fond in the pot. If you flour the beef the flour will stick to the pot and you’re going to burn the fond long before you’re done searing everything.
I add flour only after I’ve sauteed a whole bunch of chopped onions to loosen the fond, and then once the flour is slightly toasted, the red wine goes in to make an alarming-looking purple roux that turns nicely into a glorious brown stew after a few hours of simmer time.
#17
Rinsing chicken
#18
Just personal preference, but adding sugar to marinara to decrease the acidity. I like the acidity. I don’t like candied spaghetti.
#19
Adding oil to the water, prevents pasta from sticking.
#20
Cold water boils faster. That drives me insane.
#21
my gran damn near *insists* on rinsing pasta like no, you don’t do that, stop that. then again, if there isn’t any sauce made she’ll eat said pasta with *Italian dressing* and call it a day.
Image source: insomniacakess
#22
It seems like I’ve read and have seen too many that leave garlic in the skillet too long. Like if your adding it, good. Cook it for a minute but not 5, especially if it’s minced and the skillet is really hot. You’ll burn it otherwise.
#23
Never washing your cast iron. Just scrape everything off.
Gross and unsanitary.
#24
Starting boiled eggs in cold water.
If you bring the water to a boil first, then put the eggs in, the timing is more precise, and they’re easier to peel. The only hard thing is lowering them in carefully so they don’t crack.
#25
If pasta sticks when you throw it at a wall, it will most likely be over cooked by the time you mix it with the sauce and serve it. Mix it into the sauce when it is still slightly undercooked and finish it in the sauce. I switched to using tongs or a straining ladle and transferring it directly into the sauce so that some of the pasta water is transferred as well, thickens the sauce and makes it silky.
#26
Flipping a steak only once.
#27
If you put the temperature up higher, you can skip a lot of the cooking time.
#28
Not EVERYTHING tastes “better” in an air fryer. Not saying it’s “terrible” advice to cook pretty much anything and everything in one, because a lot of the time the food tastes good, but not everything.
#29
Sear meat to “seal in juices.” Kenji Lopez-Alt has empirically debunked that.
#30
Adding milk/liquid slowly to your roux to make bechamel or whatever sauce. Unsure how common it is but so many places I seen they recommended adding slowly.
Started following some fine dinning channels, a double Michelin star chef did his own recipe and talked about how it’s a common misconceptions. My bechamel improved overnight with it.
