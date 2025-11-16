User Online Had To Find Out “Is There A Food You Intentionally Cook ‘Wrong’?”, And 30 Folks Delivered

There are people who love to cook and who find that the best way to make themselves a delicious meal is by following a recipe. And there are those who like to improvise with what they have and what they know. A lot of things can happen during the cooking process and it might seem that the dish is ruined, when in fact, a little mistake just made things better. Having this in mind, Reddit user @ThymeandGarlic decided to ask others what is that one dish they cook “wrong” on purpose because it tastes so much better. The question that received more than 8K upvotes was answered by many cooking enthusiasts who revealed their little secrets that make their food taste better. 

Some users revealed that they prefer over-cooked meals while others don’t bother waiting until they are fully cooked. Other members revealed that they like rich tastes so they don’t limit themselves when it comes to putting sauce or gravy on their food. Which food do you intentionally cook “wrong”? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comment section down below! 

#1 Adding A Lot Of Garlic

“Add one clove of garlic.”

Oh, bless your sweet soul. It’s like those recipes from the fifties that suggested a few grains of cayenne added to an entire pot of food. I don’t get out of bed for less that 4 cloves of garlic.

Image source: lgodsey, David Pursehouse

#2 Putting A Lot Of Vanilla

Hella. Vanilla. Never measure it. Just hella vanilla.

Image source: IDoBeLurkin, Annie Mole

#3 Cooking Quesadillas In A Buttered Skillet

I know it’s traditional to cook quesadillas in a dry skillet, but if you butter them first, the flavor is really quite good.

Image source: Karkadinn, Alper Çuğun

#4 Eating Ramen Like Pasta

I drain the water out of my ramen and eat it like a pasta rather than a soup. My girlfriend makes fun of me for my “dry ramen” but I cant eat it any other way

Image source: Norwelby, David Pursehouse

#5 Using Sloppy Joes Instead Of Tortillas

I was drunk one night making tacos and halfway through realized we had no tortillas… so I changed it to sloppy joes, but already had put in the taco seasoning. We liked it so much that we make “Taco Joes” as a regular thing now.

Image source: chrisguy40, jeffreyw

#6 Eating Dry Cereal

I prefer dry cereal.

Image source: disbitchsaid, sergio cabrera

#7 Over Roasting Vegetables

I love burning vegetables a little bit when I roast them. Not until they’re blackened or charcoaly, just past the point where their natural color disappears. I’ve been doing it a lot with zucchini lately and it’s magical.

Image source: grudginglyadmitted, justgrimes

#8 Overcooking Salmon

I like my salmon overdone on the edges… nice and crispy but not dry as a bone on the inside. It’s a fine art haha

Image source: atarahthetana, snowpea&bokchoi

#9 Eating Instant Mashed Potatoes

I actually really like instant mashed potatoes. I can make some really good dishes with potatoes from scratch, but that cheap instant stuff is like crack to me.

Image source: Syntaximus, Andrew Filer

#10 Eating Melting Ice Cream

Mushy cereal and melting ice cream. Just leave it on the counter for like 10 mins.

Image source: JohnnyFootballHero, DM

#11 Baking Potatoes In The Microwave

I make “baked potatoes” in the microwave.

Image source: f**kyalls**t, oatsy40

#12 Eating Burnt Grilled Cheese Sandwich

I burn my grilled cheese sandwiches. I grew up with a mother who always burned them, so its become a comfort flavor for me.

Image source: belac4862, Sam Craig

#13 Prefering Bacon Soft And Chewy

I prefer my bacon soft and chewy.

I consider it done when caramelization starts to occur on both sides.

Image source: djokky, wEnDy

#14 Eating Cookie Dough

I don’t cook my cookies. They never make it to the oven.

Image source: brodeo23, John Norris

#15 Not Turning Veggies Over In The Oven

i swear the veggies come out better in the oven if you dont turn them. Having one side really well done and the other not is the superior way to roast veg.

Image source: bludstone, alex roberts

#16 Adding Extra Lemon In Hollandaise

Extra lemon in my hollandaise.

Am I out of touch? No, it’s the recipes that are wrong!

Image source: meepplant, stu_spivack

#17 Adding Too Much Black Pepper

Way too much black pepper in everything.

Image source: Pims311, Abdulla Al Muhairi

#18 Overcooking Pasta

I like my pasta overdone. Like not mushy but definitely past al dente

Image source: PeachyandSpice, Alpha

#19 Cooking Green Beans

I grew up eating canned green beans. I don’t like crunchy green beans, slow cooked is the best!

I love Southern Style green beans, of course.

Image source: chatolandia, Colorado State University

#20 Eating Stale Marshmallows

Not actually cooking I guess…but stale marshmallows. Not rock hard, but that…crunchy-chewy stage? I will purposely leave the bag open in the pantry to get that treat.

Image source: robinchev, rjp

#21 Making Risotto In The Oven

Risotto. Julia Child puts it in the oven and it’s never failed me. Every time I try to make it on the stove, it doesn’t come out right. If it’s good enough for Julia, it’s good enough for me.

Image source: Suitcasesandspatulas, Katrin Gilger

#22 Putting Too Much Vinegar

Way too much vinegar in everything. I would never serve my salad dressing to guests, but I definitely love that sour pucker.

Image source: Clove_707, Andy Roberts

#23 Adding Pregrated Parmesan

There’s one particular pasta dish from my childhood which isn’t properly nostalgic unless I put that s***ty pregrated Parmesan on it

Image source: creepygyal69, Mack Male

#24 Overcooking Pork

I know pink pork is safe, and I always temp my meats, but I like it above where most sites say it’s “perfect.”

Image source: pdxscout, stu_spivack

#25 Burning Rice

I intentionally burn my rice. I think the crispy part is very tasty.

Image source: LionofLan, balu

#26 Adding Too Much Milk To Kraft Dinner

When I cook Kraft dinner, which is rare now, I add way too much milk. I love it saucy!

Image source: digitulgurl, Mike Mozart

#27 Preferring White Wine With Red Meat

No but sometimes I prefer white wine with red meat.

Image source: TheHumanRavioli, Smabs Sputzer

#28 Eating Soggy French Fries

French fries… I like em soggy

Image source: [deleted], Mr. Blue MauMau

#29 Eating Dry Chicken

Honestly? I like my chicken a little dry. Obviously not hard to swallow dry, but I don’t enjoy a really juicy chicken breast/tenderloin/etc.

Image source: SlashRingingHash

#30 Making Pancakes Burned On The Outside And Raw On The Inside

My grandpa is a terrible cook so when he makes pancakes they’re always burned on the outside and basically raw batter on the inside, but they taste soo good like that. He always asks: how are they? are they fully cooked? and we all just say yes because we purposely want him to keep making them like that

Image source: belleandblue, AngryJulieMonday

