30 Biggest Lies People Told Only To Get What They Wanted

We’re all guilty of lying from time to time for our own personal gain. And of course, no one’s here to judge you, after all, it’s a dog eat dog world so everyone deserves to do a little something to help themselves. But when you think about it, how do you separate an innocent white lie and legit nasty lie? Well, this series of tweets about people lying for personal gain will show you how far people will go in order to get what they want, and honestly, you can’t really blame them, some even managed to get married to the love of their life just by fudging the truth a bit.
#1
Image source: MelodyRules_
#2
Image source: MaggieAstor
#3
Image source: mlockwoodporter
#4
Image source: anastywoman
#5
Image source: maretorliss
#6
Image source: eskimojo
#7
Image source: AlixEHarrow
#8
Image source: margaretmharv
#9
Image source: atlasblue85
#10
Image source: mackenziewalton
#11
Image source: tpeak10
#12
Image source: NateRethorn
#13
Image source: KJPaulo777
#14
Image source: ashleybrandt
#15
Image source: larimah
#16
Image source: jherques
#17
Image source: mathewi
#18
Image source: rjayne_n
#19
Image source: mominiquematti
#20
Image source: harrisj
#21
Image source: cybin_farmer
#22
Image source: thexmasprince
#23
Image source: KrangTNelson
#24
Image source: SparklySnarkery
#25
Image source: Tzipity
#26
Image source: kdvncm
#27
Image source: Nicole_Cliffe
#28
Image source: themarygraham
#29
Image source: CaseySplinter
#30
Image source: ourobororoboruo
Follow Us