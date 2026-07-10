69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Our eyes and brains can absorb a lot of information very, very quickly, often by taking a few shortcuts here or there. But sometimes we see a picture that reads as familiar, except for some detail that sticks out and we have to take a second glance.
We’ve gathered, collected and amassed pictures from across the internet that might make you do a double take. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to squint a bit to figure out what’s going on, upvote your favorites and be sure to leave your own examples in the comments down below.
#1 Mountains Look Like Waves In The Middle Of The Ocean
Image source: [deleted]
#2 No, He Hasn’t Learnt To Balance A Soccer Ball On His Head
Image source: sarakroiter
#3 Ballbirb
Image source: ReliableRoommate
#4 Peacock (No Plumage) Standing In Front Of Aloe Plant
Image source: nite_owlette
#5 The Way This Truck Is Painted To Look Like It’s Open
Image source: GalenaCuber
#6 The Sand Dispersed On This New Bike Lane Make It Look As Though The Sun Is Shining…
Image source: Technotronsky
#7 My Dog Finally Got His Driving License
Image source: lushico
#8 The Crack On My Wife’s Windshield Looks Like An Airplane From The Front
Image source: ranchdressinggospel
#9 A Murmuration Of Starlings Takes The Shape Of A Bird!
Image source: Raguilar
#10 A Cool Butterfly… Oh Wait
Image source: XC3N
#11 Lost Our Dog Again
Image source: C_Gxx
#12 For When You Hate Your Guests At The Hotel
Image source: OctopussSevenTwo
#13 My Full Cup Of Milk That Made The Cup Look Upside Down
Image source: PapaMutt
#14 Metal Saucepan’s Reflection Of Burner Makes It Appear Transparent
Image source: djangophett315
#15 My Wife Has Eyeliner I Keep Mistaking For A Battery
Image source: GiveNoVulpix
#16 Just A Cow. Its Name Is Bertha
Image source: Shpinc
#17 My Daughter Going To Sleep Hugging Her Stuffed Animal
Image source: Chimsley99
#18 Spider-Cat
Image source: scot816
#19 Fried Chicken 🍗
Image source: twolvesfan9
#20 This Tree Fell And Got Caught On Another Tree, They Tried Cutting It But Now It’s Just Levitating:
Image source: zherper
#21 Parallel Universe Behind The Fence
Image source: Meskalink
#22 This Building Paint That Matches The Sky
Image source: Ivene
#23 Mommy I’m Flying
Image source: zaham_ijjan
#24 Bebe
Image source: odegood
#25 Loooong Legs
Image source: simmma
#26 I Can’t Unsee The Elephant
Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe
#27 My Son And My Dog Have The Same Hair
Image source: Danb72888
#28 Wife Took A Pic While My Nephew Was Climbing Off The Bed They Look Like My Legs
Image source: mattskacus
#29 Levitating Hand
Image source: RadioChemist
#30 Thin Building
Image source: _ThatIrishGuy_
#31 Found This Picture Of My Dad Today
Image source: teenwoof69
#32 This Chonky Snail
Image source: Dirko007
#33 Little Princess?
Image source: kanxzz
#34 What Is He Thinking?😂
Image source: kanxzz
#35 Hoozabiggirrrl?
Image source: jrinneard
#36 Rob Thomas Of Matchbox 20 Hanging Off Kyle’s Guitar
Image source: merriman99
#37 Legless Woman
Image source: PanicPotatoe
#38 Our Ginger Looks Like A Baby
Image source: Unknown
#39 Duct Tape Residue Looks Like Elvis
Image source: quiblet13
#40 Abraham Lincoln Enjoying A Coffee At My Local Whole Foods
Image source: causa__sui
#41 Accidentally Made The Apple Logo In My Cappuccino
Image source: yoethgallopers
#42 A Sweet Potato That Looks Like A Bird
Image source: GorianDray93
#43 Driving Off Tables?
Image source: agrecalypse
#44 Hand Me That Cookie!
Image source: anon
#45 The Way These Chairs Are Stacked
Image source: AlwaysChangingMind88
#46 Looks Like A Hairy Faced Something
Image source: sinmantky
#47 My Loooooong Dog(S)
Image source: CalbertCorpse
#48 A Cat That Seems To Be Standing Up
Image source: anon
#49 Woke Up And Saw This Sillhouette Of A Women. Turned Out To Be My Desk Chair With Trousers On It
Image source: LustigerTimo
#50 Thought I Saw The Ghost Of Sleepy Hollow On The Way To Work
Image source: 21Average666
#51 How Many Sticks?
Image source: imRickdiculous
#52 MA Sent A Pic Of The Dog, Her Neck Looks Weird
Image source: UnScrapper
#53 Stabbed Kitty
Image source: Dave_Paker
#54 The Case Of The Disappearing Snake Segment
Image source: _StygianBlueGames_
#55 A Shot Of Burning Man That Looks Like A Solar System
Image source: [deleted]
#56 My Daughter, Where’s The Rest Of Her?! Ohh I See, Do You?
Image source: MK24ever
#57 This Olive Looks Like A Foetus
Image source: PresidentZarb
#58 Got A Squirrel Mid-Jump From Stump Onto Tree, But Also Looks Like The Squirrel Is Holding Up The Tree
Image source: irishrimp
#59 Look MA, No Head!
Image source: Nat-muffins
#60 Dog Standing Upright?
Image source: ThumYorky
#61 Hm
Image source: anon
#62 No, Don’t Look At Her Legs
Image source: PanicPotatoe
#63 Beheaded/Entangled Dog
Image source: calculate32
#64 Incognito?
Image source: xume
#65 This Is Messed Up (Not My Pic)
Image source: [deleted]
#66 Tiny Cheerleader
Image source: Gatorflier
#67 Young Girl Posing With A Bag Of Popcorn
Image source: shellybean23
#68 It Looks Like A Mockup Or A Giant, But It’s Just Me On The Second Floor Of The College
Image source: joalllucas
#69 Picture Of A Pool, Under Water, During Rain, Upside Down
Image source: bran55don
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