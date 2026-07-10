69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

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Our eyes and brains can absorb a lot of information very, very quickly, often by taking a few shortcuts here or there. But sometimes we see a picture that reads as familiar, except for some detail that sticks out and we have to take a second glance.

We’ve gathered, collected and amassed pictures from across the internet that might make you do a double take. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to squint a bit to figure out what’s going on, upvote your favorites and be sure to leave your own examples in the comments down below.

#1 Mountains Look Like Waves In The Middle Of The Ocean

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: [deleted]

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

#2 No, He Hasn’t Learnt To Balance A Soccer Ball On His Head

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: sarakroiter

#3 Ballbirb

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: ReliableRoommate

#4 Peacock (No Plumage) Standing In Front Of Aloe Plant

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: nite_owlette

#5 The Way This Truck Is Painted To Look Like It’s Open

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: GalenaCuber

#6 The Sand Dispersed On This New Bike Lane Make It Look As Though The Sun Is Shining…

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: Technotronsky

#7 My Dog Finally Got His Driving License

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: lushico

#8 The Crack On My Wife’s Windshield Looks Like An Airplane From The Front

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: ranchdressinggospel

#9 A Murmuration Of Starlings Takes The Shape Of A Bird!

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: Raguilar

#10 A Cool Butterfly… Oh Wait

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: XC3N

#11 Lost Our Dog Again

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: C_Gxx

#12 For When You Hate Your Guests At The Hotel

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: OctopussSevenTwo

#13 My Full Cup Of Milk That Made The Cup Look Upside Down

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: PapaMutt

#14 Metal Saucepan’s Reflection Of Burner Makes It Appear Transparent

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: djangophett315

#15 My Wife Has Eyeliner I Keep Mistaking For A Battery

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: GiveNoVulpix

#16 Just A Cow. Its Name Is Bertha

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: Shpinc

#17 My Daughter Going To Sleep Hugging Her Stuffed Animal

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: Chimsley99

#18 Spider-Cat

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: scot816

#19 Fried Chicken 🍗

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: twolvesfan9

#20 This Tree Fell And Got Caught On Another Tree, They Tried Cutting It But Now It’s Just Levitating:

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: zherper

#21 Parallel Universe Behind The Fence

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: Meskalink

#22 This Building Paint That Matches The Sky

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: Ivene

#23 Mommy I’m Flying

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: zaham_ijjan

#24 Bebe

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: odegood

#25 Loooong Legs

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: simmma

#26 I Can’t Unsee The Elephant

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

#27 My Son And My Dog Have The Same Hair

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: Danb72888

#28 Wife Took A Pic While My Nephew Was Climbing Off The Bed They Look Like My Legs

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: mattskacus

#29 Levitating Hand

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: RadioChemist

#30 Thin Building

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: _ThatIrishGuy_

#31 Found This Picture Of My Dad Today

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: teenwoof69

#32 This Chonky Snail

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: Dirko007

#33 Little Princess?

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: kanxzz

#34 What Is He Thinking?😂

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: kanxzz

#35 Hoozabiggirrrl?

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: jrinneard

#36 Rob Thomas Of Matchbox 20 Hanging Off Kyle’s Guitar

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: merriman99

#37 Legless Woman

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: PanicPotatoe

#38 Our Ginger Looks Like A Baby

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: Unknown

#39 Duct Tape Residue Looks Like Elvis

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: quiblet13

#40 Abraham Lincoln Enjoying A Coffee At My Local Whole Foods

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: causa__sui

#41 Accidentally Made The Apple Logo In My Cappuccino

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: yoethgallopers

#42 A Sweet Potato That Looks Like A Bird

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: GorianDray93

#43 Driving Off Tables?

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: agrecalypse

#44 Hand Me That Cookie!

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: anon

#45 The Way These Chairs Are Stacked

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: AlwaysChangingMind88

#46 Looks Like A Hairy Faced Something

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: sinmantky

#47 My Loooooong Dog(S)

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: CalbertCorpse

#48 A Cat That Seems To Be Standing Up

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: anon

#49 Woke Up And Saw This Sillhouette Of A Women. Turned Out To Be My Desk Chair With Trousers On It

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: LustigerTimo

#50 Thought I Saw The Ghost Of Sleepy Hollow On The Way To Work

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: 21Average666

#51 How Many Sticks?

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: imRickdiculous

#52 MA Sent A Pic Of The Dog, Her Neck Looks Weird

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: UnScrapper

#53 Stabbed Kitty

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: Dave_Paker

#54 The Case Of The Disappearing Snake Segment

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: _StygianBlueGames_

#55 A Shot Of Burning Man That Looks Like A Solar System

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: [deleted]

#56 My Daughter, Where’s The Rest Of Her?! Ohh I See, Do You?

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: MK24ever

#57 This Olive Looks Like A Foetus

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: PresidentZarb

#58 Got A Squirrel Mid-Jump From Stump Onto Tree, But Also Looks Like The Squirrel Is Holding Up The Tree

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: irishrimp

#59 Look MA, No Head!

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: Nat-muffins

#60 Dog Standing Upright?

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: ThumYorky

#61 Hm

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: anon

#62 No, Don’t Look At Her Legs

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: PanicPotatoe

#63 Beheaded/Entangled Dog

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: calculate32

#64 Incognito?

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: xume

#65 This Is Messed Up (Not My Pic)

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: [deleted]

#66 Tiny Cheerleader

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: Gatorflier

#67 Young Girl Posing With A Bag Of Popcorn

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: shellybean23

#68 It Looks Like A Mockup Or A Giant, But It’s Just Me On The Second Floor Of The College

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: joalllucas

#69 Picture Of A Pool, Under Water, During Rain, Upside Down

69 Photos That You May Need To Look Twice At To Understand

Image source: bran55don

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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