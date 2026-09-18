80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

We’ve all had moments when an image made us do multiple double-takes. It’s as if our brains were playing a rude prank, making us question reality as we know it.
It’s the kind of photo you would see on the Confusing Perspective subreddit. If the name isn’t much of a giveaway, this online community features images likely to deceive anyone for the first few moments. And no, none of them have been manipulated.
Here are some photos from the page to give you a mind-bending experience today. Don’t forget to upvote those that left you with the most questions.
#1 Resting On A Motorbike
Image source: nano_705
#2 Showing Off My? Ring
Image source: machinerypeat
#3 Skaterina ?
Image source: veg_sezwaan_mumus
Most of us may call these optical illusions, but some experts may disagree to an extent. NYU psychology and data science professor Pascal Wallisch, for one, differentiates optical illusions from visual illusions.
In his explanation, Pascal writes that the former involves light’s interaction with matter, creating a reality-distorting perception. Meanwhile, the latter involves the brain’s visual system making educated guesses.
#4 The White Lines Are Camels And The Black Are Their Shadows
Image source: Coasterglitch
#5 These Guys Are Not Holding Hands
Image source: Trohk
#6 This Mountain Looks Like An Explosion
Image source: MrCheapCheap
For example, Wallisch described the pencil-in-a-glass-of-water trick, where it may look bent when submerged.
“The pencil is not actually bent – it is perfectly straight, but immersing it in water (which is an optically denser medium than air) gives the appearance of a kink,” he stated.
#7 The Angle Of The Reflections Is Making My Brain Hurt
Image source: Substratas
#8 Cat Is Taking A Selfie
Image source: Opening_Bit_8386
#9 Thought The Driver Of This Car Was Just Staring Me Down For No Reason
Image source: EasternKanyeWest
Regarding visual illusions, Wallisch says it is more physiological than physical. Since vision is about gathering information to guide action, our brains connect the dots to make what we see easier to understand.
In his example, Wallisch used the Scintillating Starburst image, which appears to show rays of light emanating from the center. In reality, the streaks tend to appear because of the gray background behind the black image.
#10 Gaming With The Dawgs
Image source: Memyselfandnobody0
#11 The Lady And Her Little Man
Image source: Genesis_the_god_
#12 My Friend Feeding An Antelope
Image source: bombshellpumps
One of the most infamous illusions in recent years is “the dress.” The image went viral in 2015, prompting people worldwide to debate whether it was gold, white, black, or blue.
According to Live Science, people who thought the dress was photographed in daylight or shadow saw it as gold and white. Meanwhile, those who thought it was photographed in artificial light saw a blue-and-black dress.
#13 The Glass Reflection On Top Of The Örebro Water Tower Looks Like A UFO Is Approaching
Image source: Dr_Zeraox
#14 Took Me A Solid Sec
Image source: shiroTpoison16
#15 Cryptid Spotted!
Image source: Eevee_XoX
Wallisch made a strong analogy in his piece when he said perception works like auto-correct. It isn’t always accurate, but it tries to reach an acceptable enough conclusion to keep the conversation going.
“Your perceptions are the end product of many cognitive processing steps. They might or might not correspond to objective reality, so one might not necessarily want to take them at face value,” he stated.
#16 The Railing On This Bridge
Image source: PornOyster
#17 21st Centaury Problems
Image source: veg_sezwaan_mumus
#18 I Laughed So Hard At Myself, I Figured I Can’t Keep This From The World
Image source: lisapmg
#19 Headstand
Image source: ob520
#20 The Sphinx, But Dog
Image source: SinisterVeteran
#21 Is That An Overly Tiny Newscaster With A Big Head?
Image source: MassGootz
#22 This Building Having Trouble Loading Textures
Image source: Genesis_the_god_
#23 Unsure Of How This Building Is Still Standing
Image source: Hak-er
#24 Black Cat Looks Like The White Cat’s Shadow
Image source: SuddieBuddie
#25 Clouds And Moon Look Like Creepy Face
Image source: Tronoid
#26 Found On R/Confusing_perspective
Image source: 14thCenturyHood
#27 Standing On The Wall
Image source: hybridhighway
#28 Hmm
#29 Long Cat
Image source: Promise-Due
#30 Horned Cat
Image source: buh2001j
#31 The Mythical Annubis
Image source: Palifaith
#32 Picture Of A Dog Taken Through A Different Dog’s Tail
Image source: leroygriepidfc
#33 When The Camouflage Matches The Surroundings Just Right
Image source: dread3ddie
#34 Tree Makes It Look Like The Guy Has An Afro
Image source: Speeider
#35 Terrifying Teeth
Image source: woweewow
#36 This Is What Guys With Beard Looking Up Looks Like
Image source: n7-Jutsu
#37 Supersized Good Boi
Image source: True-Source
#38 The Governor’s Hair Style
Image source: zotti_d
#39 Where Do The Stairs Go?
Image source: THE_NAMELESS125
#40 Terrestrial Space Walk
Image source: Dystopia-The-End
#41 My Awesome Hand
Image source: RaspberryJamSir
#42 Two Cats Turn Into A 2016 AI Photo
Image source: Compote_Jazzlike
#43 At First I Thought The Tree Was Looking At Me
Image source: InFlames235
#44 Applesauce Jar Portal
Image source: zciwotjowe
#45 Lend Me A Hand! Er… Foot
Image source: InvestmentDirect6699
#46 The Cows Are Long In France
Image source: stealinggreen
#47 Hmm
#48 It Was Taken From The Outside, The Landscape Is A Reflection On The Glass
Image source: Kelly240361
#49 Floating Bin
Image source: seyfaro
#50 Giant Hotdog Finger
Image source: JZEve
#51 The “Lake” Is Actually The Roof Of My Car. Took This Picture During A Recent Road Trip
Image source: Nipunski
#52 A Floating Handrail
Image source: marsupilamoe
#53 Cats On Stairs
Image source: Emotional-Bag1398
#54 Which Way Is The Horse Facing?
Image source: theGirlfromthatThing
#55 Where Is He?
Image source: Extension_Future2942
#56 I Swear There’s Four Of Us
Image source: BalrogBunghole
#57 Levitating Brownie
Image source: bushie5
#58 These Burnout Marks
Image source: monimikke
#59 Look Who’s Pregnant
Image source: Sad-Kiwi-3789
#60 Another Train Station
Image source: Roverprimus
#61 You Have To Zoom In To See The Netting
Image source: icleanjaxfl
#62 My Favorite Milk Glass
Image source: Infinite_Factor_6269
#63 Truck With Two Cabs
Image source: No-University-1968
#64 Is This What Happens To Things Outside Our View?
Image source: Special_Young_6996
#65 Our Neighbors’ Balcony, And Their Ficus Tree Named Ben, Lined Up Perfectly With The Horizon
Image source: chubbybooger
#66 Bird Feeder Looks Like Monstrous Tower Down The Street
Image source: SoVeryKerry
#67 Holding That Ice Cream
Image source: Marascaaa2
#68 Tiny Workout Lady Takes A Ride
Image source: Hun10dog
#69 After Two Hours Of Staring At The Lake, I Realized It Was The Neighbor’s Fence
Image source: chrisxvargas
#70 I Got So Confused Seeing This Without Glasses On
Image source: GapSweet3100
#71 If You Look Closely
Image source: anon
#72 The Shadows Make This Car Look Like Its Floating
Image source: scarronline
#73 A Man With 2 Bodies
Image source: itsrockysingh
#74 Photo Of A Figure Skater Parallel To The Ground
Image source: Dry_Roll_2009
#75 Had To Look Twice
Image source: toobrokeforsushi
#76 The Hole In The Avocado Where The Seed Was Looks Like An Another Seed Blended With The Avocado’s Colour
Image source: ataraxia36
#77 Dog Boy
Image source: felinebarbecue
#78 A Miraculous Photo Taken At A Friend’s Wedding
Image source: tobbigray
#79 This Is A Single Photo
Image source: YoggieD
#80 This Cat Wearing Stylish Orange Socks
Image source: bowiesbootycall
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