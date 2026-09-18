80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

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We’ve all had moments when an image made us do multiple double-takes. It’s as if our brains were playing a rude prank, making us question reality as we know it. 

It’s the kind of photo you would see on the Confusing Perspective subreddit. If the name isn’t much of a giveaway, this online community features images likely to deceive anyone for the first few moments. And no, none of them have been manipulated. 

Here are some photos from the page to give you a mind-bending experience today. Don’t forget to upvote those that left you with the most questions

#1 Resting On A Motorbike

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: nano_705

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

#2 Showing Off My? Ring

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: machinerypeat

#3 Skaterina ?

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: veg_sezwaan_mumus

Most of us may call these optical illusions, but some experts may disagree to an extent. NYU psychology and data science professor Pascal Wallisch, for one, differentiates optical illusions from visual illusions. 

In his explanation, Pascal writes that the former involves light’s interaction with matter, creating a reality-distorting perception. Meanwhile, the latter involves the brain’s visual system making educated guesses.

#4 The White Lines Are Camels And The Black Are Their Shadows

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Coasterglitch

#5 These Guys Are Not Holding Hands

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Trohk

#6 This Mountain Looks Like An Explosion

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: MrCheapCheap

For example, Wallisch described the pencil-in-a-glass-of-water trick, where it may look bent when submerged. 

“The pencil is not actually bent – it is perfectly straight, but immersing it in water (which is an optically denser medium than air) gives the appearance of a kink,” he stated.

#7 The Angle Of The Reflections Is Making My Brain Hurt

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Substratas

#8 Cat Is Taking A Selfie

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Opening_Bit_8386

#9 Thought The Driver Of This Car Was Just Staring Me Down For No Reason

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: EasternKanyeWest

Regarding visual illusions, Wallisch says it is more physiological than physical. Since vision is about gathering information to guide action, our brains connect the dots to make what we see easier to understand. 

In his example, Wallisch used the Scintillating Starburst image, which appears to show rays of light emanating from the center. In reality, the streaks tend to appear because of the gray background behind the black image.

#10 Gaming With The Dawgs

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Memyselfandnobody0

#11 The Lady And Her Little Man

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#12 My Friend Feeding An Antelope

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: bombshellpumps

One of the most infamous illusions in recent years is “the dress.” The image went viral in 2015, prompting people worldwide to debate whether it was gold, white, black, or blue.  

According to Live Science, people who thought the dress was photographed in daylight or shadow saw it as gold and white. Meanwhile, those who thought it was photographed in artificial light saw a blue-and-black dress.

#13 The Glass Reflection On Top Of The Örebro Water Tower Looks Like A UFO Is Approaching

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Dr_Zeraox

#14 Took Me A Solid Sec

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: shiroTpoison16

#15 Cryptid Spotted!

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Eevee_XoX

Wallisch made a strong analogy in his piece when he said perception works like auto-correct. It isn’t always accurate, but it tries to reach an acceptable enough conclusion to keep the conversation going. 

“Your perceptions are the end product of many cognitive processing steps. They might or might not correspond to objective reality, so one might not necessarily want to take them at face value,” he stated.

#16 The Railing On This Bridge

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: PornOyster

#17 21st Centaury Problems

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: veg_sezwaan_mumus

#18 I Laughed So Hard At Myself, I Figured I Can’t Keep This From The World

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: lisapmg

#19 Headstand

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: ob520

#20 The Sphinx, But Dog

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: SinisterVeteran

#21 Is That An Overly Tiny Newscaster With A Big Head?

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: MassGootz

#22 This Building Having Trouble Loading Textures

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#23 Unsure Of How This Building Is Still Standing

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Hak-er

#24 Black Cat Looks Like The White Cat’s Shadow

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: SuddieBuddie

#25 Clouds And Moon Look Like Creepy Face

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Tronoid

#26 Found On R/Confusing_perspective

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: 14thCenturyHood

#27 Standing On The Wall

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: hybridhighway

#28 Hmm

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

#29 Long Cat

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Promise-Due

#30 Horned Cat

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: buh2001j

#31 The Mythical Annubis

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Palifaith

#32 Picture Of A Dog Taken Through A Different Dog’s Tail

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: leroygriepidfc

#33 When The Camouflage Matches The Surroundings Just Right

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: dread3ddie

#34 Tree Makes It Look Like The Guy Has An Afro

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Speeider

#35 Terrifying Teeth

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: woweewow

#36 This Is What Guys With Beard Looking Up Looks Like

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: n7-Jutsu

#37 Supersized Good Boi

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: True-Source

#38 The Governor’s Hair Style

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: zotti_d

#39 Where Do The Stairs Go?

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: THE_NAMELESS125

#40 Terrestrial Space Walk

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Dystopia-The-End

#41 My Awesome Hand

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: RaspberryJamSir

#42 Two Cats Turn Into A 2016 AI Photo

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Compote_Jazzlike

#43 At First I Thought The Tree Was Looking At Me

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: InFlames235

#44 Applesauce Jar Portal

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: zciwotjowe

#45 Lend Me A Hand! Er… Foot

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: InvestmentDirect6699

#46 The Cows Are Long In France

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: stealinggreen

#47 Hmm

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

#48 It Was Taken From The Outside, The Landscape Is A Reflection On The Glass

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Kelly240361

#49 Floating Bin

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: seyfaro

#50 Giant Hotdog Finger

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: JZEve

#51 The “Lake” Is Actually The Roof Of My Car. Took This Picture During A Recent Road Trip

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Nipunski

#52 A Floating Handrail

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: marsupilamoe

#53 Cats On Stairs

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Emotional-Bag1398

#54 Which Way Is The Horse Facing?

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: theGirlfromthatThing

#55 Where Is He?

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Extension_Future2942

#56 I Swear There’s Four Of Us

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: BalrogBunghole

#57 Levitating Brownie

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: bushie5

#58 These Burnout Marks

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: monimikke

#59 Look Who’s Pregnant

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Sad-Kiwi-3789

#60 Another Train Station

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Roverprimus

#61 You Have To Zoom In To See The Netting

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: icleanjaxfl

#62 My Favorite Milk Glass

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Infinite_Factor_6269

#63 Truck With Two Cabs

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: No-University-1968

#64 Is This What Happens To Things Outside Our View?

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Special_Young_6996

#65 Our Neighbors’ Balcony, And Their Ficus Tree Named Ben, Lined Up Perfectly With The Horizon

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: chubbybooger

#66 Bird Feeder Looks Like Monstrous Tower Down The Street

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: SoVeryKerry

#67 Holding That Ice Cream

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Marascaaa2

#68 Tiny Workout Lady Takes A Ride

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Hun10dog

#69 After Two Hours Of Staring At The Lake, I Realized It Was The Neighbor’s Fence

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: chrisxvargas

#70 I Got So Confused Seeing This Without Glasses On

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: GapSweet3100

#71 If You Look Closely

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: anon

#72 The Shadows Make This Car Look Like Its Floating

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: scarronline

#73 A Man With 2 Bodies

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: itsrockysingh

#74 Photo Of A Figure Skater Parallel To The Ground

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: Dry_Roll_2009

#75 Had To Look Twice

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: toobrokeforsushi

#76 The Hole In The Avocado Where The Seed Was Looks Like An Another Seed Blended With The Avocado’s Colour

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: ataraxia36

#77 Dog Boy

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: felinebarbecue

#78 A Miraculous Photo Taken At A Friend’s Wedding

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: tobbigray

#79 This Is A Single Photo

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: YoggieD

#80 This Cat Wearing Stylish Orange Socks

80 Photos That Make Your Brain And Your Eyes Fight About What’s Actually In Them

Image source: bowiesbootycall

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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