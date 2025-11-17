“Coney Island Beyond The Boardwalk”: Photographer Records People In Their Homes And Places Of Worship (20 Pics)

All About Photo is pleased to present ‘Coney Island Beyond the Boardwalk’ by Steve Hoffman. The curator for this month’s show is Sandrine Hermand-Grisel.
Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of July and August 2022 and includes twenty photographs from the series ‘Coney Island Beyond the Boardwalk’.
Artist statement: “Coney Island Beyond the boardwalk is the title of this project. I am a documentary photographer who has spent the last dozen years working with and photographing the people that live in the housing projects on Coney Island. I mainly like to record people in their homes and places of worship. I give each person a copy of their picture. When I started this project, I worked with film and would come in on Saturday morning with a group of pictures, and people would line up at the basketball court on 24th Street to see if I had their photo. Many times, a mother or a sister would say ‘that’s my brother’ or ‘my grandma’ and I would give them the picture. The projects are like one enormous family. Everyone knows everyone else. Even though I now work with digital, I still take photos to give out. My greatest thrill is to go to someone’s apartment and see my photos hanging on the wall.”
#1 Snuggling Together
“This is as good as it gets.”
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#2 A Mother’s Love
“I was photographing a basketball tournament and I just turned around and saw this and just had to take a picture.”
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#3 Untitled
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#4 Halloween
“It’s a day when things can get a little wild.”
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#5 Mother And Daughter
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#6 Untitled
“I had photographed her sister and she saw the pictures and liked them and asked if I would photograph her.”
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#7 The Bird Lady Of The Projects
“She cares for over 10 different birds in her small apartment.”
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#8 Wedding Picture On The Wall
“She has lived in this apartment for over 25 years. She and her husband have been married for over 40 years.”
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#9 Making Dinner
“This woman comes from East Africa and is making a traditional meal.”
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#10 Untitled
“I photographed her waiting for a friend to take her to church.”
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#11 Untitled
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#12 Untitled
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#13 Untitled
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#14 A Home Of Her Own
“She had just gotten this new big screen TV.”
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#15 Untitled
“I have asked this woman many times if I could photograph her. She always refused. This time I got lucky.”
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#16 Untitled
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#17 A View From The Bedroom
“The amusement park is really a world away.”
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#18 Untitled
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#19 Untitled
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
#20 Untitled
Image source: © Steve Hoffman
