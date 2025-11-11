Conceptual Photographer Creates Whimsical Images Based On Life And Dreams

Samantha Goss is a conceptual photographer that creates images based from both her dreams and her waking life. There is a story for everyone to relate to at some point or another. She has so many more beautiful images on her facebook fan page, but here are just a few! She is also on flickr.

www.flickr.com/photos/sleepingawakephoto

All descriptions are from the artist as posted on her facebook fan page. I do not own any of these images and couldn’t get any without watermarks.

“Taking Flight”

That moment when you’re stuck on the ground because of negativity and there is no other place to run because you’re allowing yourself to stay. Spreading your wings because you know what is right for yourself, so you take flight away from the poison into the light of positivity.

“Starved For Knowledge”

This was inspired by this quote
“We are drowning in information but starved for knowledge.” –John Naisbitt

“Dreamwalker”

“Facade”

We all have them. Something that we do in order to hide part of the real us. Some people hide their sadness, anger, pain, jealousy, resentment, anxiety, secrets or even their slyness by a mask of lies. One day you’re going to have to remove your facade and show the world who you really are – Good or Bad.

“Life Support”

What happens when snow melts?

“Imaginary”

‘In my field of paper flowers,
And candy clouds of lullaby,
I lie inside myself for hours,
And watch my purple sky fly over me…’

This song is one of my absolute favorite songs! I hold this song pretty near and dear to me. I love watching the clouds float above me. This day had amazing clouds and the sun setting was absolutely beautiful! The clouds moved quickly so it was pretty dreamy out in this field. Also, these are paper roses I made myself. I have a ton of them I made for another upcoming shoot and this was actually the perfect opportunity to use them for more than just one shoot!

“Finding Light”

“The Itch”

