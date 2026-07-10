“Can You Finish These 20 Famous Sentences?”: Only The True Riddle Enthusiasts Can Score 20/20

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Think finishing a famous sentence is easy? It probably is, but only until one little word disappears. Suddenly, the quotes, sayings, song lyrics, and expressions you’ve heard your whole life become a lot harder to remember than you expected. 💡

This ultimate complete-the-sentence trivia challenge is designed to put your brain to the test and see if you are a true pop culture expert. From iconic movie lines to historical quotes, these engaging brain teasers will push your memory and word-association skills to the absolute limit. 

In this quiz, every sentence is missing a single word, and there’s no multiple-choice safety net to help you out. 🙅 You’ll have to rely on your memory alone to complete each one correctly.

Ready to put your memory to the test? See how many you can complete.

Begin! ⚡

&#8220;Can You Finish These 20 Famous Sentences?&#8221;: Only The True Riddle Enthusiasts Can Score 20/20

Image credits: Alexey Demidov

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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