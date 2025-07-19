10 Cats That Got Famous For Their Awesome Fur Markings

Cats are the undisputed lords of the internet. Adorable cats are exactly the thing that makes almost anything funnier and cuter, and they incidentally make great pets and friends as well. We’d like to take this opportunity to pay homage to our internet overlords by showcasing some of the most interesting cat fur patterns that we’ve seen online.
Cats’ forms don’t vary very much, but their coats are as colorful and diverse as their claws are sharp. There are countless genes that govern different aspects of cat colors, fur length, patterns, and other properties. These mutations create the beautiful and unique patterns that we love, but they can sometimes also create unexpectedly unique animals.
We’ve already seen Sam, the famous cat with eyebrows, and Venus the two-faced cat. Here are a few more cute cats with cool markings that we love!
Sam, The Cat With Eyebrows
Source: instagram.com/samhaseyebrows
Venus The Two-Faced Kitten
Source: facebook.com/VenusTheAmazingChimeraCat
Cat With a Permanent Top-Hat
Source: thesun.co.uk
Kitten With a Heart-Shaped Marking
Moustache Cat
Source: flickr.com
Snowball The Kitler Cat
Source: catsthatlooklikehitler.com
Cat With Grandma-Hair
Source: unknown
Fordy, The Cat With A Heart Marking On His Jaw
Source: flickr.com
Monkey Hug From Behind
Source: unknown
Inception – Cat Within A Cat
Source: boredpanda.com
