Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places

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Every employee knows the struggle of getting their boss to listen to them and take them seriously. Unfortunately, even the best technicians and experts struggle to make their opinions heard, as those in power might go ahead with whatever they feel is right, despite the facts.

This is what one man experienced when he informed his supervisors that they needed new equipment, and they completely ignored his suggestions. He knew their decision would lead to many future problems, and he was eventually proven right when catastrophe struck.

People in power might try to save costs in the short run without realizing what it can do to their business in the long run

Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places

Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places

The poster shared that he worked at a golf ball manufacturing company and that much of the equipment was from the 60s and made by businesses that no longer existed

Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places

mk. s / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When a lot of the product started coming out deformed, the poster was tasked with finding out why, and he learned that 20 molds needed to be replaced

Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places

Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

When the technician advised his bosses to replace the molds, they didn’t want to shell out $22k per piece, which resulted in over a million dollars of product waste later

Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places

Vitaly Gariev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Finally, when the supervisors decided to replace the molds, the cost had risen to $45k a piece, which cost them a million dollars

Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places

rjr619

People were glad that the manufacturing company was taught a pricey lesson, and some even shared similar personal stories

Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places

[similar stories]

Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places
Management Proves They Know Nothing By Trying To Save Money In All The Wrong Places

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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