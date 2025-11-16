50 Best Coming Of Age Movies To Reminisce On The Oh-So-Relatable Stage Of Growing Up

If you are not a native English speaker, before opening this post, you may have had to Google coming of age meaning because, well, I had to. And according to Google Analytics, I’m far from being the only one who did that, which makes me feel a little better about myself. However, once you Google it, the definition becomes clear, and the genre name starts to make sense.
Portraying coming of age in movies started as early as the 20th century with the first book-to-film adaptations. Perhaps an early example of a coming of age movie could be a 1917 British silent drama, Little Women, adapted from a novel by the same name by Louisa May Alcott. However, that’s a lost film. Another more recent example could be Rebel Without a Cause (1955), starring James Dean and Natalie Wood as troubled teenagers.
Later, around the 1980s and 1990s, with the influence of writer and director John Hughes, the genre popped off with an abundance of great teen movies, such as The Breakfast Club (1985), Sixteen Candles (1984), Pretty in Pink (1986), and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986). And the best part is that people of all ages can enjoy coming of age movies because we’ve all been through that uneasy and often awkward transition between childhood and adulthood.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of, in our opinion, the best coming of age movies. Out of all the coming of age films on the list, do you see one you absolutely loved or can relate to with your story of growing up? Let us know!
#1 Stand By Me
1986 | 1 hour 29 minutes | Directed by Rob Reiner
Starring Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman
It’s 1959, and four lads in their teens are preparing to start junior high school as the summer is about to end. They are anxious about entering the adult world and no longer being children, a feeling well-known to everyone. This movie is perhaps among the best coming-of-age dramas available. The acting is terrific, and a profoundly moving plot keeps you engaged the entire time. The best bit is that everyone can probably relate to this movie somehow. When you’re a teenager with a close group of friends, you go through many intense and often first-time experiences together. Because of this special bond, even if you lose touch with one another over time, one day, you’ll just think about them and that particular happening. Once again, another movie based on a Stephen King novel that just doesn’t disappoint and is timeless.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Now And Then
1995 | 1 hour 40 minutes | Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter
Starring Christina Ricci, Demi Moore, Rosie O’Donnell
One can find many similarities between Now and Then and Stand by Me. It’s four gal pals, all 12 years old, and one of them is overweight and the target of bullying. The four companions must deal with grief, loss, death, and puberty. It sounds pretty similar to Stand by Me, doesn’t it? Despite its shortcomings, Now and Then is a fantastic coming of age movie. It has an excellent mix of young-age and adult actors and is well-acted. Despite being a relatively “girly” film due to its pretty much all-female cast, it can surely be enjoyed by everyone. Overall, this is a really great movie. We wholeheartedly suggest it as there will be plenty of laughs. If you haven’t watched it already, you’re in for a real treat.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 The Edge Of Seventeen
2016 | 1 hour 44 minutes | Directed by Kelly Fremon Craig
Starring Hailee Steinfeld, Haley Lu Richardson, Blake Jenner
The Edge of Seventeen is an awkwardly endearing coming-of-age story that hints at some of the great John Hughes movies from the 1980s. The all-too-familiar story of navigating high school and the uncomfortable teenage years as your world starts to come apart is told in the plot. In the same way that being a teenager is awkward, amusing, sad, infuriating, and emotional, so is the movie. Given that The Edge of Seventeen is a coming-of-age story, some formulaic and predictable elements are readily overlooked. However, the cast and writing stay out of the predictable rut that the movie avoided. There is something in this movie for everyone, whether you were a Darian who appeared to have never had trouble in his life, or maybe a Nadine, who identified as an “old soul,” felt out of place in her generation and missed out on the “beer pong ice breakers.” Fans of this genre shouldn’t pass this up!
Image source: amazon.com
#4 The Way, Way Back
2013 | 1 hour 43 minutes | Directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash
Starring Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Allison Janney
The coming of age film The Way, Way Back follows sheepish Duncan on his summer vacation with his mother and her boyfriend. It’s the story of a young man searching for his place in the world and demonstrates how imperfect every family is. It deals with the discomfort and embarrassment of puberty as well as making friends. Surely many people will relate to Duncan’s situation and relationship with his family. A touching, humorous, and heartfelt coming of age dramedy that plays out like a period piece despite taking place in the present. It’s a spiritual heir to the John Hughes heyday of the mid-’80s, tempering a spunky spirit and a subtle, sharp sense of humor with an introverted lead character and a familiar, sad mood. The Way, Way Back is a gem, so we hope you don’t put it on the way, way back of your list of movies to watch!
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Love, Simon
2018 | 1 hour 50 minutes | Directed by Greg Berlanti
Starring Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel
Based on the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli, the movie follows the story of Simon (Nick Robinson), a typical sweet-natured high school boy. Simon keeps his sexual orientation a secret and falls in love with another boy who goes by the internet handle “Blue.” The issue is that the other boy isn’t out either, and their communication must be secret. There are various options for who “Blue” might be, and both the viewer and Simon must wait to find out. Love, Simon is right up there with John Hughes’ finest filmmaking goods. It is sincere, moving, and enjoyable. One of the very best movies of its kind ever made.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Akeelah And The Bee
2006 | 1 hour 52 minutes | Directed by Doug Atchison
Starring Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne, Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer plays Akeelah Anderson, an 11-year-old smart girl who just wants to fit in. Despite her intellect, she performs poorly in school. Akeelah lacks motivation and frequently skips class. She hasn’t been happy since her father passed away five years ago, except when she imagines playing Scrabble with him. However, her ability to spell gives her a chance to stand apart. Akeelah and the Bee is lovely and deserves praise from everyone for the incredibly potent message, plot, and theme that permeate the entire thing. This movie is a must-see for kids and families, but anyone will appreciate it if they give it a chance. It’s not simply a fluffy, feel-good movie. We dare you not to smile or feel moved by this film.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 It: Chapter One
2017 | 2 hours 15 minutes | Directed by Andy Muschietti
Starring Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Martell, Finn Wolfhard
Terrible disasters have a weird history of striking a tiny town every twenty-seven years, frequently harming children. One summer, a group of friends discovers that they are all being followed by the image of a terrifying clown known as Pennywise. They quickly figure out that if they do not attempt to kill him, he will murder them one by one. The film It by director Andy Muschietti is in no way a faithful adaptation of the original novel. However, the best ones aren’t because they are two very distinct medium types. Even the historical period is shifted to the 1980s from the 1950s in the book, with some individuals going on various routes and some events being slightly changed. What doesn’t change, however, is the spirit of the source novel by Stephen King. King’s book is about coming of age, facing fears, and having courage when no one else would. All of those things are perfectly present here. Overall, It succeeds on several levels. It is a superb standalone horror, coming of age film and a well-done adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 novel.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Lady Bird
2017 | 1 hour 34 minutes | Directed by Greta Gerwig
Starring Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts
Christine McPherson (Saoirse Ronan), a Catholic high school senior self-named “Lady Bird,” is a bold young woman from the wrong side of the tracks and is at a pivotal point in her life. She is constantly at odds with her mother (Laurie Metcalf), hates her boring life in Sacramento, and wants to attend college on the east coast. When she must deal with popularity, discover boys and romance, and deal with concerns other than her own, her everyday life abruptly turns. With the universal themes of teen angst, puberty, and ambition, this cute and funny coming of age narrative is one that everyone can connect to. Lady Bird perfectly encapsulates what it’s like to be a teen. Even though Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf make a splash, the entire cast contributes to the movie’s success. There is a lot to love in this one.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 House Of D
2004 | 1 hour 37 minutes | Directed by David Duchovny
Starring David Duchovny, Téa Leoni, Robin Williams
It’s a straightforward but endearing fable about a young boy growing up in New York City in the 1970s. It’s about acceptance and the difficult-to-understand juxtaposition of strengths and weaknesses. Tom Warshaw, played by David Duchovny, is inspirational because he makes the best of the bad hand he was dealt. This is a beautiful piece of work and a feel-good movie. It’s just scrumptious enough to seize your attention and realistic enough to have its feet firmly planted on the ground. It will grab you by the neck from the very first minute to the very last moment. When a movie can make the audience laugh while steering a range of emotions, including wrath, joy, and drama, it deserves to be ranked high on the list.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 The Man In The Moon
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Mermaids
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Dirty Dancing
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Tall Girl
2019 | 1 hour 41 minutes | Directed by Nzingha Stewart
Starring Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter
Not quite highly rated; however, according to Netflix, Tall Girl was one of its most popular original movies from October 2018 through September 2019. This teen comedy is pretty simple in nature, with the typical “ugly duckling,” or in this case, “tall duckling,” as the main protagonist. And the movie’s title really says it all. Despite being largely predictable, it’s still thrilling, and the entire time keeps you anticipating how the love tale of the short boy and the tall girl will end. Although this isn’t a groundbreaking film, we like it for defying the stereotype that “the guy must be taller than a woman.” You might catch yourself smiling the entire time.
#14 Napoleon Dynamite
Image source: amazon.com
#15 My Girl
Image source: amaon.com
#16 Kids
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Spirited Away
Image source: amazon.com
#18 13 Going On 30
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Risky Business
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Thirteen
Image source: amazon.com
#21 The Outsiders
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Pretty In Pink
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Secondhand Lions
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Sixteen Candles
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Clueless
Image source: amazon.com
#26 To Kill A Mockingbird
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Juno
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Almost Famous
Image source: amazon.com
#30 The Goonies
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Back To The Future
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Footloose
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Little Women
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Lean On Me
Image source: amazon.com
#35 10 Things I Hate About You
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Holes
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Dead Poets Society
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Mean Girls
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Good Will Hunting
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Dazed And Confused
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Labyrinth
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Billy Elliot
Image source: amazon.com
#43 The Sandlot
Image source: amazon.com
#44 The Princess Diaries
Image source: amazon.com
#45 American Graffiti
Image source: amazon.com
#46 The Karate Kid
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Say Anything…
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Mystic Pizza
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Flipped
Image source: amazon.com
#50 National Lampoon’s Animal House
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us