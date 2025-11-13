My 42 Favorite Moments Of Toddler Logic At Its Finest

I’ve been drawing comics about life as a dad since my son was born three years ago. I use it as a visual journal (that I ultimately want to gift to my kid!), where I try to capture a moment a day.

When I started this journey of parenthood, I had no idea what I was doing. And after three years, I still sort of have no idea what I’m doing… but I do know parenting is as tough as it is rewarding.

So if you’re parent, kudos to you! And if you’re not a parent, well then tell your mom or dad kudos to them! There are my favorite moments of toddler logic at its finest. Enjoy!

#1 How To Give Positive Reinforcement

#2 How To Play With Others

#3 How To Be Chivalrous

#4 How To Sing Better Nursery Rhymes

#5 How To Tell You’ve Eaten Enough

#6 How To Question Nature

#7 How To Observe The Weather

#8 How To Hold Hands

#9 How To Fix People

#10 How To Train Wreck In Slow Motion

#11 How To Give Commands

#12 How To Headlock

#13 How To Make A Pillow

#14 How To Sleep

#15 How To Say Goodbye

#16 How To Get From Point A To Point B

#17 How To Shower

#18 How To Fit In Cave

#19 How To Play Hide-And-Seek

#20 How To Be A Dentist’s Favorite Patient

#21 How To Eat Food

#22 How To Dry Off After A Shower

#23 How To Describe The Anatomy Of A Watermelon

#24 How To Make Money

#25 How To Prioritize Things In Life

#26 How To Say Goodnight

#27 How To Shower

#28 How To Leave For A Trip

#29 How To Get Ready To Eat

#30 How To Recycle

#31 Alter Ego

#32 How To Not Go Out

#33 How To Do Sports

#34 How To Share An Experience

#35 How To Conquer Fears Of Sudden Noises

#36 How To Sleep

#37 How To Dance

#38 How To Tell Someone You Don’t Like Them

#39 How To Deal With Idiots

#40 How To Keep Tight Spaces Clean

#41 How To Shop

#42 How To Deal With Potty-Trained People

