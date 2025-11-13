My 42 Favorite Moments Of Toddler Logic At Its Finest

I’ve been drawing comics about life as a dad since my son was born three years ago. I use it as a visual journal (that I ultimately want to gift to my kid!), where I try to capture a moment a day.
When I started this journey of parenthood, I had no idea what I was doing. And after three years, I still sort of have no idea what I’m doing… but I do know parenting is as tough as it is rewarding.
So if you’re parent, kudos to you! And if you’re not a parent, well then tell your mom or dad kudos to them! There are my favorite moments of toddler logic at its finest. Enjoy!
#1 How To Give Positive Reinforcement
#2 How To Play With Others
#3 How To Be Chivalrous
#4 How To Sing Better Nursery Rhymes
#5 How To Tell You’ve Eaten Enough
#6 How To Question Nature
#7 How To Observe The Weather
#8 How To Hold Hands
#9 How To Fix People
#10 How To Train Wreck In Slow Motion
#11 How To Give Commands
#12 How To Headlock
#13 How To Make A Pillow
#14 How To Sleep
#15 How To Say Goodbye
#16 How To Get From Point A To Point B
#17 How To Shower
#18 How To Fit In Cave
#19 How To Play Hide-And-Seek
#20 How To Be A Dentist’s Favorite Patient
#21 How To Eat Food
#22 How To Dry Off After A Shower
#23 How To Describe The Anatomy Of A Watermelon
#24 How To Make Money
#25 How To Prioritize Things In Life
#26 How To Say Goodnight
#27 How To Shower
#28 How To Leave For A Trip
#29 How To Get Ready To Eat
#30 How To Recycle
#31 Alter Ego
#32 How To Not Go Out
#33 How To Do Sports
#34 How To Share An Experience
#35 How To Conquer Fears Of Sudden Noises
#36 How To Sleep
#37 How To Dance
#38 How To Tell Someone You Don’t Like Them
#39 How To Deal With Idiots
#40 How To Keep Tight Spaces Clean
#41 How To Shop
#42 How To Deal With Potty-Trained People
