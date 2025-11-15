I Draw Comics To Show How Plastic Waste Affects Marine Life (30 Pics)

Hi, I’m Rob.
I make comics about nature and why it’s worth saving.
You might think that’s a sober theme, but in order to drive these ideas home, I use humor as my vehicle.
Here’s a 5-year retrospective about all the junk that’s in our oceans. If this doesn’t inspire you to cut down on single-use plastics, I’m not sure what will!
Living in Seattle and often taking in the splendor of Washington State’s natural beauty and wildlife, I’ve dedicated my time to creating artwork that engages people about biodiversity, kindness to all living things and why that’s important. Since it’s so hard for me to take anything seriously, the gel that I use to hold all these subjects together is humor. No matter how grim an idea I might convey, I always add a dash of gallows humor to make the sadness a bit more palatable.
Not all of my comics are about plastic pollution—I make fun of just about everything! From mushrooms to plants and all the way around the evolutionary bush—if it’s alive—I probably made a comic about it. You should check out the rest of my work and let me know what creatures I haven’t covered yet—you may have a tougher time than you think! (While you’re there, be sure to check out my popular story polls—every day I ask a different question that’s usually pretty entertaining.)
Visit Underdone Comics on your favorite social media site to learn and laugh about the natural world! You can wear some comics or even drink from them! Check it out here.
More info: Instagram | patreon.com | underdonecomics.com | Facebook | twitter.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
Follow Us