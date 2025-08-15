This Comic Artist Gives A Fresh Perspective To Beloved DC Characters (20 New Pics)

What if the Teen Titans weren’t busy saving the world, but instead were just regular teens? Texting friends, hanging out, falling in love, and figuring out life one awkward moment at a time?
That’s exactly what Brazilian artist Gabriel Picolo envisioned when he reimagined the iconic DC heroes with a modern, slice-of-life twist. His fan art, full of heart and personality, quickly went viral and even led to official DC Comics graphic novels.
Scroll down to enjoy some of Gabriel Picolo’s best Teen Titans artworks, blending superhero edge with everyday life in a way fans can’t get enough of.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com
#1 The Roadtrip
Image source: _picolo
#2 Black Cat Girlfriend + Golden Retriever Boyfriend
Image source: _picolo
#3 Icarus And The Sun
Image source: _picolo
#4 Teen Titans: Starfire
Image source: _picolo
#5 Beach Episode
Image source: _picolo
#6 The Last Of Us
Image source: _picolo
#7 Halloween Night
Image source: _picolo
#8 Heat Wave
Image source: _picolo
#9 They Adopted A Cat
Image source: _picolo
#10 Lost Records: Bloom And Rage
Image source: _picolo
#11 Happy Batman Day!
Image source: _picolo
#12 Invincible
Image source: _picolo
#13 Blue Beetle
Image source: _picolo
#14 She Likes When He Wears Blue
Image source: _picolo
#15 Invincible
Image source: _picolo
#16 They Match Each Others Energy
Image source: _picolo
#17 I’ve Been Enjoying Dandadan A Lot, Who’s Your Favorite Character?
Image source: _picolo
#18 Hi Hi Puffy Amiyumi
Image source: _picolo
#19
Image source: _picolo
#20 Playing Pool
Image source: _picolo
Follow Us