This Comic Artist Gives A Fresh Perspective To Beloved DC Characters (20 New Pics)

What if the Teen Titans weren’t busy saving the world, but instead were just regular teens? Texting friends, hanging out, falling in love, and figuring out life one awkward moment at a time?

That’s exactly what Brazilian artist Gabriel Picolo envisioned when he reimagined the iconic DC heroes with a modern, slice-of-life twist. His fan art, full of heart and personality, quickly went viral and even led to official DC Comics graphic novels.

Scroll down to enjoy some of Gabriel Picolo’s best Teen Titans artworks, blending superhero edge with everyday life in a way fans can’t get enough of.

#1 The Roadtrip

Image source: _picolo

#2 Black Cat Girlfriend + Golden Retriever Boyfriend

Image source: _picolo

#3 Icarus And The Sun

Image source: _picolo

#4 Teen Titans: Starfire

Image source: _picolo

#5 Beach Episode

Image source: _picolo

#6 The Last Of Us

Image source: _picolo

#7 Halloween Night

Image source: _picolo

#8 Heat Wave

Image source: _picolo

#9 They Adopted A Cat

Image source: _picolo

#10 Lost Records: Bloom And Rage

Image source: _picolo

#11 Happy Batman Day!

Image source: _picolo

#12 Invincible

Image source: _picolo

#13 Blue Beetle

Image source: _picolo

#14 She Likes When He Wears Blue

Image source: _picolo

#15 Invincible

Image source: _picolo

#16 They Match Each Others Energy

Image source: _picolo

#17 I’ve Been Enjoying Dandadan A Lot, Who’s Your Favorite Character?

Image source: _picolo

#18 Hi Hi Puffy Amiyumi

Image source: _picolo

#19

Image source: _picolo

#20 Playing Pool

Image source: _picolo

