“That’s It, I’m Architecture Shaming”: 30 Buildings That Look So Bad, People Just Had To Shame Them

Architects have given us the most gorgeous and impressive creations throughout history, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Notre Dame Cathedral, or more recent wonders like The Guggenheim and the Sydney Opera House. However, architects also create some real doozies sometimes.
In these cases, their creations usually end up in the “That’s It, We’re Architecture Shaming” group. From weird commercial buildings to uninviting homes, this group has everything. Bizarre-looking and serving no functional purpose? Shameworthy! So, if you’re looking to have a laugh at some of the most ridiculous and aesthetically infuriating buildings, this is the right place!
Bored Panda got in touch with the group’s administrator, social marketing specialist and media master Alicia Mariah Elfving. She kindly agreed to tell us more about the inception of the group and how buildings that get shamed the most can be great conversation starters. Read her thoughts below!
#1
Here is a classic Michigan architectural gem – the Ypsilanti Water Tower.. AKA the Brick D*ck!
Image source: Nick Koons
#2
Windows, windows everywhere! Chata Otulina – Radków, Poland (rental property close to a national park)
Image source: Sandra Segal
#3
Yall I found another interior thing why do people put carpet in bathrooms or anywhere in houses. please burn it with fire, why does this bath tub have the bed posts on it so many whys…
Image source: Jude Lacovara
#4
The Selfridges Building in Birmingham, England.
Image source: Suzanne DeStaffany
#5
I’ve made these houses into memes before because, well, look at them! So full of personality. So much to shame or love, depending on your personal tastes.
Image source: Alicia Mariah Elfving
#6
Got shown this in class today on what not to do.
Image source: Nepenthe Wang
#7
I wonder if his wife is a quilter.
Image source: Becky Beavers
#8
In Leytonstone, east London, UK
The couple who owns the garden ultimately decided to plant some trees and hide the window.
Image source: Sandra Segal
#9
I have no words.
Image source: Kelly Ogilvie
#10
House I pass every time I visit my parents- it’s on a busy road, hence the Google Maps pic. Was built a couple years ago and they’ve since added some plants… as you can surely visualize, that helps none.
Image source: Rachel Thompson
#11
Pretty sure I’d trip on these steps every single time.
Image source: Jess Cruz Almero
#12
Need some heritage window frames replaced? No worries, call these guys!
Image source: Matt Price
#13
This abomination of a driveway.
Image source: Sandra Segal
#14
At the Rasskazovka Metro station in Moscow, as captured by a passerby in August 2018
Image source: Sandra Segal
#15
A really wonky building somewhere in Russia.
Image source: Sandra Segal
#16
They should have made the stairs a tongue.
Image source: Sandra Segal
#17
Part of the brick ceiling was chipped away to make room for the stair railing. It’s so narrow that one must cling to the center of the spiral staircase to avoid brushing up against the brick as you go up or down. There’s a single light at the top, and no light switch for it downstairs.
Image source: Carolyn Knott
#18
Hi. I’m new here and just wanted to say hello. And let you know that in my hometown, Cologne, you get an architecture 🏆 for this.
Image source: Linda Csapo
#19
This house puts the ark in architecture.
Image source: Kari Anderson
#20
Although I initially found the image labelled as a building in Makhachkala in Dagestan, I spotted Arabic writing on a store sign on a less-cropped version. I also found some info saying it was in Egypt. I also replaced the OP image with the second version I found.
If you find more reliable info about it, please add it to the comments.
Image source: Sandra Segal
#21
This house is in Belgium, built in the middle of idk what. Which came first, the house or the industrial apocalypse plaid walls?
Image source: Alicia Mariah Elfving
#22
Canadian bunker house. Ugggh.
Image source: Gabriel Jarrett
#23
This one I feel like they’re playing Jenga with building material. 34th and 8th in Manhattan.
Image source: Mark Penrod
#24
The street view of the bulging Gehry building. It never gets better.
Image source: Dava B. Robins
#25
I still can’t figure out what this door is for!! Anyone have any clue what it’s for?
Image source: Kameryn Chapman
#26
I’m undecided if this one is shame worthy.
Deffinitely a bizzare structure.
The Unikato building in Katowice, Poland
Image source: Sandra Segal
#27
I don’t hate this but I’m guessing most of you will.
Image source: Jess Cruz Almero
#28
It looks like someone gave a bunch of pinterest references to a random “contractor” (not an architect or engineer) and a very rough sketch or a stack of Lego blocks stuck together
Image source: Chong Sim Chung
#29
I wanted to share and shame a photo that I took of a block of flats in Paris adorned with multiples of Michelangelo’s Dying Slave.
Image source: Chris Patterson
#30
Spiked, Steve Messam, Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden, Ripon, UK, 2021.
Image source: Chong Sim Chung
