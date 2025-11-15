My Comics About Leadership And Daily Struggles In A Work Environment (14 New Pics)

I’m an ex software developer who started digital painting in my 30s. I’m now a leadership trainer and think learning should be fun & exciting!
I started doing the “A Leader’s Tale” comics to let people experience leadership through short stories. You can see the first and second parts of my comics here and here.
The tales are filled with interesting perspectives, practical ideas, and a lot of emotion. I hope you enjoy it! If you like the series and want to learn more about leadership, I publish it on LinkedIn (2781 subscribers) at the link below.
More info: bit.ly | softskillspills.com
#1 No One To Talk To
#2 Unity
#3 Loneliness
#4 Learning Zone
#5 Mistakes
#6 Polar Bears
#7 Action
#8 Suits
#9 Burden
#10 Switch Off
#11 Ping-Pong
#12 No Work Friends
#13 Bike
#14 Jeff
