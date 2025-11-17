I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

by

Cuddly Bats is back with fresh comics and a brand-new book to brighten up your day. Not familiar with Cuddly Bats? Cuddly Bats is a comic about the adorable bat couple Luna and Shadow. The lovely bat duo, who just love to cuddle, make pizza, and have movie nights together.

Their uplifting and frequently humorous stories will definitely charm you with cuteness and fill your heart with happiness. See more of my comics on Bored Panda by checking out the previous articles.

More info: cuddlybats.com | Facebook | twitter.com | Instagram

#1 I Win

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#2 He Said It Again

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#3 What’s This?

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#4 Under Control

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#5 Witchcraft

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#6 It’s Easy

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#7 Huggy First

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#8 Heart Shower

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#9 Photo Filter

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#10 Autumn

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#11 Couple Bonding Activities

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#12 Boo Boo

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#13 Read My Mind

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#14 Halloween Shopping

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#15 What?

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#16 Unflattering

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#17 Pizza

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#18 Real Spider

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#19 Miss You

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

#20 I Love You!

I Make Wholesome Comics Featuring The Life Of A Cute Bat Couple (20 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Times Men Did Not Know How Simple Things About Women Work
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
DIY Halloween Flower Crown
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Watch This Trio of Musicians Entertain Passengers During a Flight Delay
3 min read
Jun, 25, 2021
Flight Attendant Shares 10 Things You Should Never Do On An Airplane
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
32 Powerful Portraits Of Māori Life A Century Ago
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2025
50 Funny Comics About Life, Cats, And Everyday Chaos (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.