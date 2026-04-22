52 Chucklesome Comics By Tom Gauld That Might Take Some Brainpower To Fully Understand (New Pics)

Known for his minimalist style and razor-sharp wit, the Scottish cartoonist Tom Gauld has built a reputation for transforming complex ideas into simple, funny, and surprisingly deep comics.
Whether it’s a joke about librarians, a visual take on scientific theories, or a subtle jab at literary culture, Gauld somehow always manages to say a lot with very little. His comics often feel like inside jokes for readers, writers, and curious minds, while still being accessible to anyone who enjoys a smart punchline.
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If you’ve never read Gauld’s comic books, they’re quite different from what you might expect. Instead of fast-paced plots or detailed drawings, there are small, quiet moments, often told in just a few panels with very simple visuals. That simplicity here is intentional, leaving space for the reader to fill in the gaps and connect the dots. His comics often play with literary or scientific ideas, mixing them with dry, deadpan humor and slightly surreal situations, where the joke can come from what’s left unsaid as much as what’s shown. Even when they’re funny, there’s usually something thoughtful underneath. In a way, his books feel less like traditional comics and more like quiet observations captured in visual form.
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