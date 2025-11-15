The 16 Funniest Wildlife Photos Of 2021 Have Been Announced, And They Just Might Make Your Day

It’s that time of the year, folks—the time when all of our precious wildlife shows off its true colors, i.e. their comedic side, whether it’s a deliberate pose or just extremely lucky timing.
Yep, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are here and the winners have been revealed.
Bored Panda has collected all of the winning and highly commended photos to make a neat curated list for you to peruse below. So, why not get to know the winners, read their stories and our exclusive interview with the people behind the awards, and vote as well as comment on the submissions you enjoyed the most!
#1 Spectrum Photo Creatures In The Air Award And Affinity Photo People’s Choice Winner: “I Guess Summer’s Over” By John Speirs
I was taking pics of pigeons in flight when this leaf landed on the bird’s face.
Image source: John Speirs/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
#2 Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures On The Land Award Winner: “Ninja Prairie Dog!” By Arthur Trevino
When this Bald Eagle missed on its attempt to grab this prairie dog, the prairie dog jumped towards the eagle and startled it long enough to escape to a nearby burrow. A real David vs Goliath story!_x000D_
Image source: Arthur Trevino/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
#3 Creatures Under The Water Award Winner: “Time For School” By Chee Kee Teo
A smooth-coated otter “bit” its baby otter to bring it back to and fro for swimming lesson.
Image source: Chee Kee Teo
#4 Highly Commended: “See Who Jumps High” By Chu Han Lin
Image source: Chu han lin/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
#5 Highly Commended: “The Green Stylist” By Gurumoorthy K
Image source: Gurumoorthy K/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
#6 Amazing Internet Portfolio Award Winner: “The Joy Of A Mud Bath” By Vicki Jauron
An elephant expresses his joy in taking a mud bath against the dead trees on the shores of Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe on a hot afternoon.
Image source: Vicki Jauron/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
#7 Highly Commended: “Majestic And Graceful Bald Eagle” By David Eppley
Bald Eagles will use the same nest for years, even decades, adding new material to it at the beginning and throughout the nesting season. Normally, they are highly skilled at snapping branches off of trees while in flight. Possibly tired from working nonstop all morning on a new nest, this particular Bald Eagle wasn’t showing its best form. Yes, sometimes they miss. Although this looks painful, and it might very well be, the eagle recovers with just a few sweeping wing strokes, and choses to rest a bit before making another lumber run.
Image source: David Eppley/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
#8 Highly Commended: “Chinese Whispers” By Jan Piecha
The little raccoon cups are telling secrets to each other
Image source: Jan Piecha/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
#9 Highly Commended: “How Do You Get That Damn Window Open?” By Nicolas De Vaulx
This raccoon spends his time trying to get into houses out of curiosity and perhaps also to steal food.
Image source: Nicolas de VAULX/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
#10 Overall Competition Winner: “Ouch!” By Ken Jensen
A golden silk monkey in Yunnan China – this is actually a show of aggression however in the position that the monkey is in it looks quite painful!
Image source: Ken Jensen/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
#11 Highly Commended: “I Got You” By Roland Kranitz
I spent my days in my usual “gopher place” and yet again, these funny little animals haven’t belied their true nature.
Image source: Roland Kranitz /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
#12 Highly Commended: “Let’s Dance” By Andy Parkinson
Two Kamchatka bear cubs square up for a celebratory play fight having successfully navigated a raging torrent (small stream!)
Image source: Andy Parkinson/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
#13 Highly Commended: “Peekaboo” By Pal Marchhart
A young bear descending from a tree looks like he/she is playing hide and seek.
Image source: Pal Marchhart/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
#14 Highly Commended: “Treehugger” By Jakub Hodan
This Proboscis monkey could be just scratching its nose on the rough bark, or it could be kissing it. Trees play a big role in the lives of monkeys. Who are we to judge…
Image source: Jakub Hodan/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
#15 Highly Commended: “Missed” By Lea Scaddan
Two Western Grey Kangaroos were fighting and one missed kicking him in the stomach.
Image source: Lea Scaddan/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
#16 Video Category Winner: “Hugging Best Friend After Lockdown” By Rahul Lakhmani
Image source: Rahul Lakhmani/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
