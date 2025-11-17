30 “Must-Have Items” That Save Money, According To The Internet

A lot of people are feeling the pinch right now—making ends meet has become harder for some families over the past couple of years. However, despite the financial struggles, people’s ingenuity and creativity have helped them push back against soaring costs.
Redditor u/Btb7861 turned to the popular r/Frugal online community to hear about their “must-have items” that end up saving them lots of money in the long run. From library cards and DIY tools to handy kitchen appliances, these internet users revealed what helps them stay within their tight budgets better. Check out their best advice as you scroll down.
#1
Library card. I’ve been listening to a lot of audiobooks using the Libby app, but there are other free resources that having a library card will give you access to as well.
Image source: DeniLox, Guzel Maksutova
#2
Basic hand tools and a willingness to DIY
Image source: robbiewilso, Elena Rouame
#3
Honestly – smartphone. I’m old enough that I lived a good chunk of my life before they existed. I remember in the car, having a CD walkman with that tape adapter, a booklet full of CD’s, a bunch of paper maps in the trunk for when I got lost, and the pain in the a*s that digital cameras were back then.
My smartphone has replaced the need for so many other devices in my life, and made a lot of tasks simpler & less of a pain in the a*s than they used to be.
Image source: anachronic, Rodion Kutsaiev
#4
Electric tea kettle so I don’t have to turn on the stove. Water is ready so fast!
Image source: TurkeyTot, Tyler Nix
#5
I ‘cut the cord’ a few years ago by dropping my landline and cable. I have internet through my provider and Sling TV. Save probably $150/month. That, plus YouTube, is enough for me. For my cell phones, I did not go with a more expensive unlimited plan. I have a 6g plan and it’s enough since I use WiFi at home and at work. Plus I don’t game or watch movies on my phone so don’t use much data. Those are the most money saving tips I have.
Image source: 1095966
#6
Crock pot! I’m working part time through nursing school and I batch cook things when I go to work and put about two servings in the freezer and eat it for 2-3 meals.
Image source: Accomplished_Egg6618
#7
Rain barrels, Clothes line and pins, thermos for hot water, garden seeds, small sewing kit.
Image source: colamuse
#8
Reusable containers that all use the same size lid for leftovers and food storage.
I have a bunch from IKEA that are oven proof glass or plastic, but they all use the same lids. I have tall and short squares of both types. its so nice to put away leftovers from taco night by just snapping lids onto all the containers. I try to use the glass ones all the time. if something has to go into the freezer it gets plastic. If it is a red sauce I freeze in plastic, then pop it out, into a glass and reheat so nothing stains.
Saves so much money and carbon footprint on plastic bags.
Image source: ShadowL42
#9
A bicycle
Image source: 1ksassa, Adam Stefanca
#10
A small house and a fuel-efficient car. Costs much less to operate and heat/cool. Also-chest freezer and all my meal prep containers. I make all my food on the weekends and it’s ready for me all week.
Image source: Spectrachic9100, Luke Stackpoole
#11
Heavy curtains and fans. No AC needed, plus in winter the curtains will keep the room warm.
Image source: kavalejava
#12
Brita filter and refillable water bottle that I don’t hate. Apparently I like straws and will drink a ton of water if the bottle doesn’t annoy me. I invested in a fridge brita pitcher years ago but ignored it for way too long. Finally found a stainless steel water bottle with stars and a straw lid and I’m going through almost a gallon a day now, instead of buying bottled water.
Image source: causticwonder
#13
For ladies, menstrual cup/disc. It’s a high learning curve but once you get comfortable it saves a lot of money and is very convenient as well
Image source: melloyello4
#14
I order my groceries online, does that count? Prevents me from buying unnecessary junk and I can flip through the flyer and add sales and have it dropped off first thing in the morning!
Image source: brilliant-soul, Kaitlyn Baker
#15
Motion activated light switches in corridors and utility rooms. Energy efficient and very convenient.
Image source: Why_So_Slow
#16
Lots of reasonable quality kitchen items. Pots and pans, knives, utensils, dishware, etc. Nothing crazy high end, just stuff that’s built to last. I won’t have to replace any of it for 10 years and at least some of it will last a lifetime. It also all makes cooking easier, which makes me less likely to eat out all the time.
Image source: Sarah-Who-Is-Large
#17
Sewing machine. You can make, alter, mend everything yourself.
Image source: LaFilleDuMoulinier
#18
A chest freezer!
Image source: nerdygirlfire
#19
Vacuum sealer. Keeps frozen food from drying out and allows to store it for months and months without a problem. I cut my food waste by at least half when I got one of those.
Image source: Tonythecritic, Timur Weber
#20
Toaster oven. Don’t know why I waited so long to buy!
Image source: LowTerm8795, Charlotte May
#21
Rechargable AA/AAA batteries
Image source: kajEbrA3, John Cameron
#22
Cash-back credit cards (with no annual fee.) It’s FREE MONEY!
I have several of these cards, and I use them in every store or bill that accepts it; including the monthly bills like electric/gas, insurance, phone, etc. Different cards have rewards for various types of purchases, so choose carefully.
The secret is that you MUST pay off the entire balance every month, or the interest charges will cancel out any benefit. So the other secret is that I pretend I am spending cash whenever I buy anything. That is, I don’t charge anything that I won’t be able to pay for at the end of the month. If it’s a big purchase, I’ll save up until I have enough for it, then put it on the card and pay it off a few weeks later. Instant discount! I have been doing this since cash-back cards were introduced, and these days I get around $5000 back per year. Over the years, I have probably made an extra year’s salary this way.
Before anyone comments, I realize this won’t work for everyone. The old adage “Know Thyself” applies here. Some people have no choice but to use credit to survive. Others know they can’t resist spending money they don’t have. If either of these describes you, just scroll on and forget you read this. (I say this with love!)
Also, I have noticed lately that some businesses have started adding a surcharge for using credit. (Mostly they’re small, local businesses.) There’s usually a sign near the register, or on the check in a restaurant. So another secret is to pay attention to those signs. There are still times when cash is king.
Oh yeah… it’s also sent my credit rating to the top level 😃
I hope this advice will help at least a few people. Love to you all!❣️
Image source: Jrzgrrl
#23
So many! Cloth napkins, rags, reusable menstrual products, safety razor, bidet, knit dishcloths, clothes drying rack, and dark curtains in the summertime to name a few.
Image source: SeashellBeeshell, Brian Patrick Tagalog
#24
My thermos when I travel. I have lounge access at airports and I can make myself a pot of tea to take for the flight, or make myself a huge cocktail :)
Image source: AmexNomad, Anna Kumpan
#25
Cold brewer.
I make my own ice coffee, every day, year round.
I use different ground coffees, different creamers, always mix it up. Haven’t stopped for coffee in well over 2 years.
Likely saved $1000s!!!
Image source: KimboSlice129
#26
In our house, instapot. We rely heavily on beans (usually black, pinto, or garbanzo) as a protein source, and being able to buy them dry and cook up batches easily and quickly saves us a ton of money. Canned beans might seem cheap, but the dried ones are sooo much cheaper.
Image source: freddythedinosaur1
#27
This little octopus thingy I got at IKEA made to hang laundry to dry. It has a bunch of clothespins and can hold all kinds of socks/undies/shorts/etc. Got two of them. Generally, I don’t use my clothes dryer and hang dry 95%. Towels/bedding have to be machine dried. And things that I don’t want any wrinkles, gets put into the machine for just long enough to pull the wrinkles out, then they get put on a hanger to finish. A bonus of avoiding the dryer is your clothes last a bit longer.
Image source: DicksGloryHole
#28
Mattress warmer – not to be confused with electric blanket. Using the mattress warmer lets us lower the thermostat in winter. Downside/upside: pet magnet
Image source: LowTerm8795, Stephen Andrews
#29
Learn how to make Kimchee.
Overpriced to the extreme in the stores, it’s just bit of salt, sugar, some red pepper flakes, vegetables, and fermentation.
The cheapest vegetables make the best kimchee as well.
Maangchi has recipes on youtube. I recommend the combination radish and cabbage kimchee, as you can have flexibility in one jar. Ramen? Add some cabbage kimchee. Eating chicken? Get the radish. You can slice the radish into cubes and slices, the slices are perfect in grilled cheese sandwiches.
Lose weight, save hundreds. Kimchee!
Image source: Inclusive_3Dprinting
#30
For me, it was a vacuum sealer. Safeway often has incredible deals on meat (4 for $19.99), so I’ll buy a variety-chicken, stew meat, pork chops, burgers, etc. and go home and repackage it all with the sealer. It lasts a lot longer, and no freezer burn like I have had with ziploc bags. Game changer.
Image source: NotWorriedABunch
Follow Us