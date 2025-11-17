I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here’s The Result (16 Pics)

by

I am a professional photographer and retoucher. I love to colorize old vintage photos and restore them. Let me know if you have any rare photos you want to restore and colorize!

I am passionate about what I do! Whether you want a beautiful portrait of your children, family, pet, an event or wedding photographer, a high school senior portrait photographer, or just a great business headshot, you can contact me. More information can be found in the links below.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | nedimphotography.com

#1 A Dapper Group On Their Way To Church, Chicago 1940

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#2 Country Store On A Dirt Road, July 1939, Gordonton, North Carolina

Photograph by Dorothea Lange.

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#3 Family Going On A Trip, Late 1940’s

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#4 Centerville, California. This Youngster Is Awaiting An Evacuation Bus. Evacuees Of Japanese Ancestry Will Be Housed In War Relocation Authority Centers For The Duration

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#5 Young Mill Workers In Massachusetts, 1911. Back When There Were No Big Labor Regulations

The Black and white photo was poor quality but I did the best I could.

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#6 Hayward, California. Members Of The Mochida Family Awaiting The Evacuation Bus. Identification Tags Are Used To Aid In Keeping The Family Unit Intact During All Phases Of Evacuation

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#7 Spacelander Was The Bicycle Of The Future, 1946-1960

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#8 Vintage Bathing Suits, Funny Boys Flexing Muscles On The Beach. Swimsuit Print, 1950’s Vintage Photo

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#9 Vikki Dougan Turns A Few Heads In 1957

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#10 The Cigarette Industry Began A Strong Marketing Campaign Geared Toward Women Beginning In The 1920s In The United States

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#11 Vintage Photography Print. Army Soldier Cutting Hair

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#12 Scott Fitzerald And Wife Zelda At Dellwood

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#13 Chevrolet – Broken Wheel In Dc 1923

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#14 Golfer Standing On The Car. 1920’s

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#15 Couple With The Buick, California, 1930

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

#16 Sam Snead Plays A Practice Round Barefoot. Snead Was Known For Incredible Athleticism, A Silky Swing, And Homespun Wisdom

I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here&#8217;s The Result (16 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Create 3D Paper Tapestries Made With Curled Paper Strips
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Should “Lost” be a Lead-in Drama?
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2009
Hey Pandas, What’s One Of The Weirdest Situations You’ve Ever Been In? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Captured The Beauty Of Nature To Fight My Depressions
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Artist From Wuhan Shows The Benefits Of Coronavirus, But Reveals The Situation Is Worse Than On The News
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Here’s A Guide On 4 Happiness Chemicals And How To Activate Them
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.