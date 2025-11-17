I Restore Vintage Photographs By Adding Colors To Them, Here’s The Result (16 Pics)

I am a professional photographer and retoucher. I love to colorize old vintage photos and restore them. Let me know if you have any rare photos you want to restore and colorize!
I am passionate about what I do! Whether you want a beautiful portrait of your children, family, pet, an event or wedding photographer, a high school senior portrait photographer, or just a great business headshot, you can contact me. More information can be found in the links below.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | nedimphotography.com
#1 A Dapper Group On Their Way To Church, Chicago 1940
#2 Country Store On A Dirt Road, July 1939, Gordonton, North Carolina
Photograph by Dorothea Lange.
#3 Family Going On A Trip, Late 1940’s
#4 Centerville, California. This Youngster Is Awaiting An Evacuation Bus. Evacuees Of Japanese Ancestry Will Be Housed In War Relocation Authority Centers For The Duration
#5 Young Mill Workers In Massachusetts, 1911. Back When There Were No Big Labor Regulations
The Black and white photo was poor quality but I did the best I could.
#6 Hayward, California. Members Of The Mochida Family Awaiting The Evacuation Bus. Identification Tags Are Used To Aid In Keeping The Family Unit Intact During All Phases Of Evacuation
#7 Spacelander Was The Bicycle Of The Future, 1946-1960
#8 Vintage Bathing Suits, Funny Boys Flexing Muscles On The Beach. Swimsuit Print, 1950’s Vintage Photo
#9 Vikki Dougan Turns A Few Heads In 1957
#10 The Cigarette Industry Began A Strong Marketing Campaign Geared Toward Women Beginning In The 1920s In The United States
#11 Vintage Photography Print. Army Soldier Cutting Hair
#12 Scott Fitzerald And Wife Zelda At Dellwood
#13 Chevrolet – Broken Wheel In Dc 1923
#14 Golfer Standing On The Car. 1920’s
#15 Couple With The Buick, California, 1930
#16 Sam Snead Plays A Practice Round Barefoot. Snead Was Known For Incredible Athleticism, A Silky Swing, And Homespun Wisdom
