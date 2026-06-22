This Artist Paints Desert And Mountain Landscapes In Vivid, Dreamlike Colors (31 Pics)

Landscapes are often painted to capture what a place looks like, but Jack Rowland’s work seems more interested in how a place can feel. Through bold color, saturated light, and dreamlike contrasts, the Melbourne-based artist creates natural scenes that feel both familiar and otherworldly. Jack’s paintings often depict deserts, mountains, forests, rock formations, and wide open skies, but his use of color pushes them beyond realism. Blues, purples, greens, pinks, and glowing oranges transform the scenery into something almost meditative, inviting viewers to see the natural world from a different perspective.
Jack holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting from RMIT University in Melbourne and has exhibited both nationally and internationally, including at James Makin Gallery, Anna Pappas Gallery, Linden New Art, Rubicon ARI, Blindside Gallery, Flinders Lane Gallery, and Kunstraum Tapir in Berlin. He also received the Hawkesbury Art Prize Highly Commended Award in 2015 and has been shortlisted for several other prizes.
Take a look at some of Jack’s work below, and don’t forget to upvote the paintings that pull you into their colorful world the most.
More info: jackrowlandart.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 “Lost”
Image source: Jack Rowland
#2 “A Perfect World”
Oil on linen, 2025
Image source: Jack Rowland
#3 “Communion”
Oil on linen, 2025
Image source: Jack Rowland
#4 “Glow”
Oil on canvas, 2020
Image source: Jack Rowland
#5 “Arizona”
Oil on canvas, 2023
Image source: Jack Rowland
#6 “Hoodoo Castle”
Oil on linen, 2019
Image source: Jack Rowland
#7 “Joshua Tree”
Oil on linen, 2019
Image source: Jack Rowland
#8 “Tower Bridge”
Oil on canvas, 2021
Image source: Jack Rowland
#9 “Three Drops”
Oil on linen, 2024
Image source: Jack Rowland
#10 “Fushimi Inari”
Oil and acrylic on linen, 2019
Image source: Jack Rowland
#11 “High Vibration”
Oil on linen, 2018
Image source: Jack Rowland
#12 “Reset”
Oil on linen, 2025
Image source: Jack Rowland
#13 “Utopia”
Oil on canvas, 2024
Image source: Jack Rowland
#14 “Ancient Guardians”
Oil on canvas, 2022
Image source: Jack Rowland
#15 “Desert Days”
Oil on linen, 2025
Image source: Jack Rowland
#16 “Desert Dreaming”
Oil on canvs, 2021
Image source: Jack Rowland
#17 “Meander”
Oil on linen, 2024
Image source: Jack Rowland
#18 “Haze”
Oil on canvas, 2021
Image source: Jack Rowland
#19 “New Frontier”
Oil on canvas, 2022
Image source: Jack Rowland
#20 “Pulpit Rock”
Oil on canvas, 2021
Image source: Jack Rowland
#21 “Quiet Breeze”
Oil on linen, 2025
Image source: Jack Rowland
#22 “Time”
Oil on linen, 2025
Image source: Jack Rowland
#23 “Ascent”
Oil on canvas, 2023
Image source: Jack Rowland
#24 “Buddha”
Acrylic on board, 2019
Image source: Jack Rowland
#25 “Discovery”
Oil on canvas, 2022
Image source: Jack Rowland
#26 “Haze 2”
Oil on canvas, 2023
Image source: Jack Rowland
#27 “Ride The Snake”
Oil on linen, 2025
Image source: Jack Rowland
#28 “Sol”
Oil on canvas, 2022
Image source: Jack Rowland
#29 “What Remains”
Oil on canvas, 2022
Image source: Jack Rowland
#30 “Year Zero”
Oil on canvas, 2022
Image source: Jack Rowland
#31 “Skeleton Creek”
Oil on canvas, 2022
Image source: Jack Rowland
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