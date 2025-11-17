110 Stunning Collarbone Tattoos For Men And Women

Collarbone tattoos are quite popular now (right next to neck tattoos). Even celebrities are jumping in on the trend. Singers Rihanna and Selena Gomez have a tiny cross on their collarbones. Hailey Bieber sports a little heart, while Justin Bieber’s collarbone tattoo is inspired by nature.

So, what makes tattoos on the collarbone so trendy? One scroll through this list will give you the answer. No matter the design, size, or color — any tattoo on this bone looks graceful. The collarbone’s delicate curve accentuates the neck and shoulders. It draws the eye along its elegant path, and its subtle arch exudes poise.

Whether your collarbones are chiseled or have a soft contour doesn’t matter. We have collected over 180 collarbone tattoo ideas to make your features look more pronounced.

These include small tattoo designs and intricate masterpieces that span the length of your clavicle. Picture a delicate array of flower tattoos tracing your collarbone or perhaps a striking quote in an elegant script that defines you. It’s a great spot for self-expression that’s guaranteed to make a statement.

This spot is quite practical, too. It is easy to showcase or conceal as the mood strikes. You can flash it at parties or cover it up for professional gatherings.

So, if you’re ready to add another masterpiece to your body art, then check out these tattoo ideas for the collarbone. But make no mistake; getting inked in this spot can be painful. However, this edgy endeavor will be worth it. After all, what’s life without a little thrill and a lot of style?

If you’re looking to extend your collarbone tattoo, consider neck tattoo designs for a bold and stylish look.

#1 Regal Luna Moth Capelet Harness Tattoo

Image source: ryanashleymalarkey

#2 Snake Wrapped Around The Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: stuffie.ink

#3 “Fly Up” Tattoo

Image source: tattooist.pado

#4 Hummingbirds Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_sigak

#5 Ray Fish Under Collarbone

Image source: eli_inlayerink

#6 Comfortable Frog On A Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: buoythefishlover

#7 Whale And A Jellyfish Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_yeonnie

#8 Tiger Under The Branch Tattoo

Image source: deeper_tattoo

#9 Dog Walking A Flowery Road With Butterflies Tattoo

Image source: tilda_tattoo

#10 “Cats Looking Over The Sea” Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: ovenlee.tattoo

#11 Cherry Blossoms With A Cute Bird Piece

Image source: guseul_tattoo

#12 Snake On A Sakura Branch Tattoo

Image source: kissami_ink

#13 Flying Birds Tattoo

Image source: gabylexmora

#14 Inspired By Night Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: yeowool_tattooer

#15 Stars Piece Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_danha

#16 Flowy Flowers Coming From The Shoulder

Image source: guppy.flowertattoo

#17 Tiger Sleeping On A Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: bium_tattoo

#18 Nature Collarbone And Shoulder Piece

Image source: jaidentattoo

#19 Collarbone Jewelry Tattoo

Image source: ryanashleymalarkey

#20 Painterly Flowers Collarbone-Shoulder Tattoo

Image source: deanna_art

#21 Flying Pink Birds Piece

Image source: abii_tattoo

#22 “Running With The Night” Piece

Image source: inkcache

#23 Bada Flow Tattoo

Image source: tattooist.pado

#24 Metal Sparkles Under The Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_f.59

#25 Snake With Thorns Tattoo

Image source: jannabi_tatt

#26 Pomegranate Branch Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_color.b

#27 Collarbone Snake Tattoo

Image source: kms_ag

#28 Celestial Shoulder-Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: kswayart

#29 Pink Carpe Diem Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: kiersten_1226

#30 Butterfly Flower Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: guseul_tattoo

#31 Plumblossom Norigae Tattoo

Image source: ill0_tt

#32 Dainty Dotted Collarbone Tattoos

Image source: gisant.orient

#33 “Precious Things Are Near” Tattoo

Image source: tattooist__mani

#34 Heart Chain Piece

Image source: tattoo_salty

#35 Little Tiger Piece Tattoo

Image source: jannabi_tatt

#36 Gladiolus Collarbone Piece

Image source: yeowool_tattooer

#37 Ornamental Moon Tattoo

Image source: sherinmariemavi

#38 The Birth Time Of The Family Was Expressed In Moons Piece

Image source: suryun.tt

#39 Black And Pink Butterflies Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: palette.tt

#40 Glass Heart Right Under Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_f.59

#41 Two Rabbits Piece

Image source: bloodflowerstattoo

#42 Abstract Piece Tattoo Under Collarbone

Image source: diiegotheg

#43 Safetypin Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: gyu_tattoo

#44 Leave On A Shoulder Piece

Image source: zeetattoo

#45 “Moon That Symbolizes Eternity” Tattoo

Image source: tattooartist_sr

#46 “Gentle Body Zarif, Hard Soul” Tattoo

Image source: tattooartist_sr

#47 Hoya Krimson Princess Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: Yoshirandom

#48 “And I Am Not Afraid” Shark With A Wave Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: guseul_tattoo

#49 Big Moon And Flowers Tattoo

Image source: amare.with.love

#50 Always Keen For Skulls

Image source: jesseptattoo

#51 Sweet Pea Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: jooyoung_tt

#52 Pink Rose Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: jooyoung_tt

#53 Jewel With Bubbles Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: palette.tt

#54 Pink Ribbon Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: palette.tt

#55 Art Nouveau Flower With Ornaments Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: bloodflowerstattoo

#56 Three Little Dragons Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: thegrasshopperstudio

#57 Chamelion Design Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: thegrasshopperstudio

#58 Cybersigilism Collarbone Tattoo

To discover more about distinctive tattoo styles, explore our article on cybersigilism – a modern design that merges technological and organic elements.

Image source: inkbyptp

#59 Balance Collarbone Lettering Tattoo

Image source: _thinkdifferent

#60 “Promise” Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: pauline.son

#61 The Perfect Flower Duo Tattoo

Image source: amare.with.love

#62 Guardian Lion (Fu) Dog Tattoo

Image source: baby.phag

#63 Greenery Mix Collarbone Tattoos

“Collarbone tattoos by Christina Krysiak at Lunar Leaf Tattoo in Brownstown, MI.”

Image source: iwachanrumymom

#64 Matching Collarbone Daggers Tattoo

“Matching collarbone daggers by Mia at A-Ink Tattoo, Seattle Washington.”

Image source: combatwombat232

#65 Pretty Moon In Pretty Spot Tattoo

Image source: miiu_tattoo

#66 Camelia Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: yeowool_tattooer

#67 Nature Collage Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_yeonnie

#68 Lotus Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: pureum_tattoo

#69 Falling Cherry Blossoms Tattoo

Image source: guseul_tattoo

#70 Cover Up Tattoo With Vivienne Westwood Orb

Image source: tattooist_f.59

#71 Shoulder To Shoulder Outline

Image source: gisant.orient

#72 Moth With Bugs Piece

Image source: bloodflowerstattoo

#73 Aggrogoth Style Collarbones Tattoo

Image source: inkbyptp

#74 Eurotrash Collarbones Piece Tattoo

Image source: pain.love.co

#75 Dainty Dots Under Collarbones Tattoo

Image source: luz_is_back

#76 “Wind And Flowers” Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: 9room_tattoo

#77 Playlist Collarbone Tattoo Piece

Image source: tattooist_hoji

#78 Simple Lavender On Collarbones Tattoo

“Lavender on collarbones, done by kris at Divine Machine in Gig Harbor, WA.”

Image source: wavestationt42

#79 Simple Branches Under Collarbones

“Finally worked up the courage to get the collarbone/chest piece I’ve been wanting for a long time! Done by Luise at Ouroboros Tattoo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.”

Image source: CarolinaCM

#80 Fresh Olive Branch Tattoos

“Fresh olive branch tattoos to celebrate being able to see my collarbones after losing 120lbs. Done by Brandon at Manifest Tattoo Society – Waxahachie, TX.”

Image source: Rosebudsi

#81 Floral Peony Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: sushigurl2000

#82 Collarbone Butterfly Piece

Image source: dowoo_tattoo

#83 “People Are Our Own Waves In The Ocean” Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: tattooist.pado

#84 Ornamental Floral Chest-Collarbone Piece

Image source: sherinmariemavi

#85 “Symbol For March” Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: tattooartist_sr

#86 Dotted Leaves On Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: chloescasetattoo

#87 Symmetrical Sigils Tattoo

Image source: raybies.ink

#88 Snakes On The Collarbones

Image source: chelsdorntattoo

#89 Client’s Initials “Sysh”

Image source: noul_tattoo

#90 “The Feeling Of Moon, Butterfly, And Stars” Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: noul_tattoo

#91 “La Vie En Rose” Under The Collarbone

Image source: tattooist__mani

#92 Botanical Project Collarbone Tattoos

Image source: bloodflowerstattoo

#93 Abstract Flash Piece Under Collarbone

Image source: stateofmindink

#94 Cowboy Shootout Tattoo

Image source: chloescasetattoo

#95 Saplings On Collarbones

Image source: _alexandra_tattoo_

#96 Phoenicians Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: kiersten_1226

#97 Little Moon Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: roberts.zach.art

#98 “Youth With A Tulip” Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: noul_tattoo

#99 Dainty Details Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: gisant.orient

#100 Sketch Butterflies Tattoo

Image source: heim__tattoo

#101 Complimentary Ornament Pieces

Image source: rium_tattoo

#102 Funky Guys Tattoo

Image source: diiegotheg

#103 Sparkly Leaves Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: fiorile.ttt

#104 Traditional Collar Band Tattoo

Image source: ryangagnetattoo

#105 Fern Based On A Client’s Fern Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: thisislapo

#106 Red Ink Butterfly Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: kailiemarieartistry

#107 Small Dragon On The Collarbone Tattoo

“Dragon on the collarbone done by Kina at Timebomb in London.”

Image source: madmads_

#108 Birdie On Finger Tattoo Close To The Collarbone

“Tattoo close to my collarbone done by Angus at DFA in Montreal! Based off of an illustration by @sineateruk!”

Image source: cozy-burrito

#109 Leafy Collarbones

Image source: chloescasetattoo

#110 Minimalistic Sun Tattoo

“I got a tattoo on my collarbone to distract me from my chest and remind me that brighter days are coming.”

Image source: idgilmao

