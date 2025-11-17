110 Stunning Collarbone Tattoos For Men And Women

Collarbone tattoos are quite popular now (right next to neck tattoos). Even celebrities are jumping in on the trend. Singers Rihanna and Selena Gomez have a tiny cross on their collarbones. Hailey Bieber sports a little heart, while Justin Bieber’s collarbone tattoo is inspired by nature.
So, what makes tattoos on the collarbone so trendy? One scroll through this list will give you the answer. No matter the design, size, or color — any tattoo on this bone looks graceful. The collarbone’s delicate curve accentuates the neck and shoulders. It draws the eye along its elegant path, and its subtle arch exudes poise.
Whether your collarbones are chiseled or have a soft contour doesn’t matter. We have collected over 180 collarbone tattoo ideas to make your features look more pronounced.
These include small tattoo designs and intricate masterpieces that span the length of your clavicle. Picture a delicate array of flower tattoos tracing your collarbone or perhaps a striking quote in an elegant script that defines you. It’s a great spot for self-expression that’s guaranteed to make a statement.
This spot is quite practical, too. It is easy to showcase or conceal as the mood strikes. You can flash it at parties or cover it up for professional gatherings.
So, if you’re ready to add another masterpiece to your body art, then check out these tattoo ideas for the collarbone. But make no mistake; getting inked in this spot can be painful. However, this edgy endeavor will be worth it. After all, what’s life without a little thrill and a lot of style?
If you’re looking to extend your collarbone tattoo, consider neck tattoo designs for a bold and stylish look.
#1 Regal Luna Moth Capelet Harness Tattoo
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#2 Snake Wrapped Around The Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: stuffie.ink
#3 “Fly Up” Tattoo
Image source: tattooist.pado
#4 Hummingbirds Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_sigak
#5 Ray Fish Under Collarbone
Image source: eli_inlayerink
#6 Comfortable Frog On A Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: buoythefishlover
#7 Whale And A Jellyfish Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_yeonnie
#8 Tiger Under The Branch Tattoo
Image source: deeper_tattoo
#9 Dog Walking A Flowery Road With Butterflies Tattoo
Image source: tilda_tattoo
#10 “Cats Looking Over The Sea” Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: ovenlee.tattoo
#11 Cherry Blossoms With A Cute Bird Piece
Image source: guseul_tattoo
#12 Snake On A Sakura Branch Tattoo
Image source: kissami_ink
#13 Flying Birds Tattoo
Image source: gabylexmora
#14 Inspired By Night Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: yeowool_tattooer
#15 Stars Piece Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_danha
#16 Flowy Flowers Coming From The Shoulder
Image source: guppy.flowertattoo
#17 Tiger Sleeping On A Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: bium_tattoo
#18 Nature Collarbone And Shoulder Piece
Image source: jaidentattoo
#19 Collarbone Jewelry Tattoo
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#20 Painterly Flowers Collarbone-Shoulder Tattoo
Image source: deanna_art
#21 Flying Pink Birds Piece
Image source: abii_tattoo
#22 “Running With The Night” Piece
Image source: inkcache
#23 Bada Flow Tattoo
Image source: tattooist.pado
#24 Metal Sparkles Under The Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_f.59
#25 Snake With Thorns Tattoo
Image source: jannabi_tatt
#26 Pomegranate Branch Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_color.b
#27 Collarbone Snake Tattoo
Image source: kms_ag
#28 Celestial Shoulder-Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: kswayart
#29 Pink Carpe Diem Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: kiersten_1226
#30 Butterfly Flower Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: guseul_tattoo
#31 Plumblossom Norigae Tattoo
Image source: ill0_tt
#32 Dainty Dotted Collarbone Tattoos
Image source: gisant.orient
#33 “Precious Things Are Near” Tattoo
Image source: tattooist__mani
#34 Heart Chain Piece
Image source: tattoo_salty
#35 Little Tiger Piece Tattoo
Image source: jannabi_tatt
#36 Gladiolus Collarbone Piece
Image source: yeowool_tattooer
#37 Ornamental Moon Tattoo
Image source: sherinmariemavi
#38 The Birth Time Of The Family Was Expressed In Moons Piece
Image source: suryun.tt
#39 Black And Pink Butterflies Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: palette.tt
#40 Glass Heart Right Under Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_f.59
#41 Two Rabbits Piece
Image source: bloodflowerstattoo
#42 Abstract Piece Tattoo Under Collarbone
Image source: diiegotheg
#43 Safetypin Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: gyu_tattoo
#44 Leave On A Shoulder Piece
Image source: zeetattoo
#45 “Moon That Symbolizes Eternity” Tattoo
Image source: tattooartist_sr
#46 “Gentle Body Zarif, Hard Soul” Tattoo
Image source: tattooartist_sr
#47 Hoya Krimson Princess Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: Yoshirandom
#48 “And I Am Not Afraid” Shark With A Wave Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: guseul_tattoo
#49 Big Moon And Flowers Tattoo
Image source: amare.with.love
#50 Always Keen For Skulls
Image source: jesseptattoo
#51 Sweet Pea Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: jooyoung_tt
#52 Pink Rose Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: jooyoung_tt
#53 Jewel With Bubbles Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: palette.tt
#54 Pink Ribbon Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: palette.tt
#55 Art Nouveau Flower With Ornaments Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: bloodflowerstattoo
#56 Three Little Dragons Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: thegrasshopperstudio
#57 Chamelion Design Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: thegrasshopperstudio
#58 Cybersigilism Collarbone Tattoo
To discover more about distinctive tattoo styles, explore our article on cybersigilism – a modern design that merges technological and organic elements.
Image source: inkbyptp
#59 Balance Collarbone Lettering Tattoo
Image source: _thinkdifferent
#60 “Promise” Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: pauline.son
#61 The Perfect Flower Duo Tattoo
Image source: amare.with.love
#62 Guardian Lion (Fu) Dog Tattoo
Image source: baby.phag
#63 Greenery Mix Collarbone Tattoos
“Collarbone tattoos by Christina Krysiak at Lunar Leaf Tattoo in Brownstown, MI.”
Image source: iwachanrumymom
#64 Matching Collarbone Daggers Tattoo
“Matching collarbone daggers by Mia at A-Ink Tattoo, Seattle Washington.”
Image source: combatwombat232
#65 Pretty Moon In Pretty Spot Tattoo
Image source: miiu_tattoo
#66 Camelia Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: yeowool_tattooer
#67 Nature Collage Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_yeonnie
#68 Lotus Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: pureum_tattoo
#69 Falling Cherry Blossoms Tattoo
Image source: guseul_tattoo
#70 Cover Up Tattoo With Vivienne Westwood Orb
Image source: tattooist_f.59
#71 Shoulder To Shoulder Outline
Image source: gisant.orient
#72 Moth With Bugs Piece
Image source: bloodflowerstattoo
#73 Aggrogoth Style Collarbones Tattoo
Image source: inkbyptp
#74 Eurotrash Collarbones Piece Tattoo
Image source: pain.love.co
#75 Dainty Dots Under Collarbones Tattoo
Image source: luz_is_back
#76 “Wind And Flowers” Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: 9room_tattoo
#77 Playlist Collarbone Tattoo Piece
Image source: tattooist_hoji
#78 Simple Lavender On Collarbones Tattoo
“Lavender on collarbones, done by kris at Divine Machine in Gig Harbor, WA.”
Image source: wavestationt42
#79 Simple Branches Under Collarbones
“Finally worked up the courage to get the collarbone/chest piece I’ve been wanting for a long time! Done by Luise at Ouroboros Tattoo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.”
Image source: CarolinaCM
#80 Fresh Olive Branch Tattoos
“Fresh olive branch tattoos to celebrate being able to see my collarbones after losing 120lbs. Done by Brandon at Manifest Tattoo Society – Waxahachie, TX.”
Image source: Rosebudsi
#81 Floral Peony Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: sushigurl2000
#82 Collarbone Butterfly Piece
Image source: dowoo_tattoo
#83 “People Are Our Own Waves In The Ocean” Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: tattooist.pado
#84 Ornamental Floral Chest-Collarbone Piece
Image source: sherinmariemavi
#85 “Symbol For March” Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: tattooartist_sr
#86 Dotted Leaves On Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: chloescasetattoo
#87 Symmetrical Sigils Tattoo
Image source: raybies.ink
#88 Snakes On The Collarbones
Image source: chelsdorntattoo
#89 Client’s Initials “Sysh”
Image source: noul_tattoo
#90 “The Feeling Of Moon, Butterfly, And Stars” Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: noul_tattoo
#91 “La Vie En Rose” Under The Collarbone
Image source: tattooist__mani
#92 Botanical Project Collarbone Tattoos
Image source: bloodflowerstattoo
#93 Abstract Flash Piece Under Collarbone
Image source: stateofmindink
#94 Cowboy Shootout Tattoo
Image source: chloescasetattoo
#95 Saplings On Collarbones
Image source: _alexandra_tattoo_
#96 Phoenicians Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: kiersten_1226
#97 Little Moon Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: roberts.zach.art
#98 “Youth With A Tulip” Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: noul_tattoo
#99 Dainty Details Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: gisant.orient
#100 Sketch Butterflies Tattoo
Image source: heim__tattoo
#101 Complimentary Ornament Pieces
Image source: rium_tattoo
#102 Funky Guys Tattoo
Image source: diiegotheg
#103 Sparkly Leaves Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: fiorile.ttt
#104 Traditional Collar Band Tattoo
Image source: ryangagnetattoo
#105 Fern Based On A Client’s Fern Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: thisislapo
#106 Red Ink Butterfly Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: kailiemarieartistry
#107 Small Dragon On The Collarbone Tattoo
“Dragon on the collarbone done by Kina at Timebomb in London.”
Image source: madmads_
#108 Birdie On Finger Tattoo Close To The Collarbone
“Tattoo close to my collarbone done by Angus at DFA in Montreal! Based off of an illustration by @sineateruk!”
Image source: cozy-burrito
#109 Leafy Collarbones
Image source: chloescasetattoo
#110 Minimalistic Sun Tattoo
“I got a tattoo on my collarbone to distract me from my chest and remind me that brighter days are coming.”
Image source: idgilmao
Follow Us