Disturbing Allegations Against Cole Sprouse Resurface After Fans Notice “Psychotic” Social Media Activity

Cole Sprouse appears to be the latest star catching the heat on social media.
His ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart’s supporters have been particularly active since the release of her romantic comedy The Love Hypothesis, and recently dug up a series of photos the Suite Life of Zack & Cody star took of her during their time together.
They drew comparisons between those images and snaps Sprouse has shared of his current girlfriend, Ari Fournier, over the years, pointing to similarities in how both women were photographed.
“Okay, so this is actually so psychotic,” one netizen wrote in response.
As the backlash gathered momentum, a separate allegation reportedly made by another former girlfriend of Sprouse also resurfaced.
Cole Sprouse drew criticism over how he photographed Lili Reinhart and Ari Fournier
Sprouse and Reinhart both starred in The CW’s small-town soap opera Riverdale between 2017 and 2023.
Their romance blossomed on set after they met in 2016 and continued until 2020.
Sprouse confirmed their breakup in an Instagram Story, saying he wished the actress “nothing but the utmost love and happiness” ahead.
While the former couple appeared to have moved on, the actor has recently faced online accusations of emotionally mistreating her.
The claims stemmed largely from the photographs he took of Reinhart during their relationship, with one X user writing, “Cole Sprouse recreated photos he took of Lili in the same locations and same poses with the gf he replaced Lili with. This is a common and subtle way to make someone feel like they were never special and could easily be replaced.”
The post included a collage highlighting the alleged similarities, leading several commenters to echo the sentiment.
“Oh, this man is evil,” one person wrote.
“He’s a l*ser. I hope his gf realizes he views her as a replacement and not even a real person,” another added.
Netizens then brought another woman’s claims of a toxic relationship with Sprouse back into focus
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
A 2023 X post about a woman named Bree who reportedly dated Sprouse was reposted by Reinhart’s supporters on Tuesday, October 6.
“Bree is a bisexual woman, and he was very jealous. Any interaction she had made him jealous. Here are some examples (post breakup) of her talking about their relationship & how Cole would treat her,” the upload read.
Screenshots of Tumblr interactions attributed to the woman showed her alleging that Sprouse was the one to end their relationship but became upset when she began “moving on,” despite him having “already moved on twice.”
She further claimed that the actor could not fathom her trying to find happiness without him.
The woman was subsequently challenged by a Sprouse supporter who accused her of “only ever talking negatively about their relationship,” despite the pair appearing to adore each other publicly.
She doubled down on her account, responding, “Every single happy post you can find on social media, I can recall a negative emotion/argument we got into without fail.”
Fans noticed Lili Reinhart liking posts about volatile relationships after her split from Sprouse
A screenshot from 2020 showed Reinhart had liked a post stating, “a**se isn’t just yelling and screaming insults at someone.”
She had also engaged with a post featuring “the most beautiful things to tell someone who’s been mentally a**sed,” while another warned readers about “15 signs you may be in an emotionally a**sive relationship.”
The screenshots have taken on a different meaning in hindsight, with some questioning whether Reinhart was indirectly speaking out about her experiences with Sprouse.
However, Reinhart has never publicly confirmed that the posts were related to her relationship with the actor.
Sprouse once suggested Reinhart had cheated on him and faced immediate pushback
Sprouse spoke candidly about his dating history during a 2023 appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.
When asked how he had “navigated a breakup with someone that [he] worked with,” referring to Reinhart, the actor acknowledged that the experience had been difficult.
He was later asked whether he had ever been cheated on, to which he replied that it had happened with “almost every single one” of his previous girlfriends.
Although Sprouse did not name Reinhart, some listeners interpreted the remark as potentially including her and quickly defended her.
“Funny because all I’ve heard is about him repeatedly cheating on her and every girlfriend before,” one person claimed.
“He was projecting,” another alleged.
“Never liked him and this makes me feel validated,” netizen said
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