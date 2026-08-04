Cole Sprouse: Bio And Career Highlights

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Cole Sprouse: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Cole Sprouse

August 4, 1992

Arezzo, Tuscany, Italy

34 Years Old

Leo

Cole Sprouse: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Cole Sprouse?

Cole Mitchell Sprouse is an American actor known for his distinctive blend of charm and brooding intensity on screen. He has carved a versatile career, moving seamlessly from child stardom to acclaimed dramatic roles.

His breakout arrived with the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, where he captivated millions as Cody Martin. This initial success paved the way for his later, more mature portrayal of Jughead Jones in Riverdale.

Early Life and Education

Born in Arezzo, Italy, to American parents Matthew Sprouse and Melanie Wright, Cole Mitchell Sprouse moved to Long Beach, California, when he was four months old. He and his twin brother, Dylan, began acting at just eight months old following their grandmother’s suggestion.

Sprouse attended New York University, enrolling in the Gallatin School of Individualized Study to pursue humanities, specifically archaeology. He graduated in 2015, briefly working in the field before returning to acting.

Notable Relationships

Currently linked to model Ari Fournier, Cole Sprouse was previously in a well-publicized relationship with his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart. Their on-screen chemistry often mirrored their real-life romance.

Sprouse has no children and has not publicly confirmed any other significant relationships since his romance with Reinhart concluded.

Career Highlights

Cole Sprouse’s career features notable roles, including his long-standing portrayal of Cody Martin in the highly successful Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck. He garnered widespread recognition for his dramatic turn as Jughead Jones in The CW’s Riverdale, a role he held for seven seasons.

Beyond acting, Sprouse is an accomplished photographer, contributing to major fashion publications such as L’Uomo Vogue and Teen Vogue. He also earned critical acclaim for his lead role in the romantic drama film Five Feet Apart, which grossed over $90 million globally.

Signature Quote

“I’ve become obsessed with trying to figure out who I am against situations that make me uncomfortable and not settled ensuring that that fear of stagnation does not allow me to flip that bubble of privilege.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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