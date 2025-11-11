Coca-Cola Invents 16 Bottle Caps To Give Second Lives To Empty Bottles

Coca Cola teamed up with award-winning ad agency Ogilvy & Mather China on a new “2nd Lives” campaign and created 16 red screw-on caps that transform the otherwise-useless left-over plastic bottle into something creative, fun and usable. This environmentally friendly campaign launched in Vietnam, where 40,000 free caps will be given away when purchasing the iconic soda drink.
These fun caps transform the used beverage bottles into a lamp, a paintbrush, a spray bottle, a pencil sharpener, a soap dispenser, and many other usable objects. Graham Fink, the chief creative officer of Ogilvy & Mather China, explains the idea behind the project: “We have created fun tools with Coke bottle tops, bringing small moments of happiness into people’s lives.“
With the creativity of this campaign and the good cause behind it, this could easily be one of Coca Cola’s best campaigns ever. Don’t forget to check out the video to see how all the different caps are used.
Source: coca-colacompany.com (h/t: adweek)
Follow Us