This Artist Creates Fun Illustrations On Pictures Of Clouds (35 New Pics)

Are there any dreamers out there? If you’re someone who often finds themselves lost in thought or enjoys gazing at the sky, perhaps even imagining that those fluffy, puffy clouds resemble something familiar, then you’re in the right place. We’re excited to present you with a wonderful collection of dreamy and incredibly cute illustrations by an artist based in Mexico. The series “Rayando nubes” features before and after photos, demonstrating how simple cloud shapes can inspire us to see them in entirely new and unique ways.
Bored Panda reached out to Monse Ascencio, the creative mind behind the “Rayando nubes” series. We asked the artist what drew her to use clouds as the canvas for the illustrations, and about the approach to translating the shapes she sees in the clouds into artwork. The illustrator shared with us: “Using clouds to imagine animals or things is something I’ve done my whole life! When I was little, I remember looking up at the sky and picturing a parade of animals and things floating up in the clouds. I think it’s good to let your imagination run wild every once in a while and have a little taste of what life was like when we were carefree as children.”
More info: Instagram
