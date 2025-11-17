Hey Pandas, What Is A Book You Think Is Overrated?

Write a name of a book you think is overrated.
#1
The Twilight books vampires that sparkle WTAF
#2
Harry Potter and Keeper of the Lost Cities. I mean they’re nice, but WAY overrated.
#3
i’m going to get burned at the stake by some of you for this one. harry potter is utter garbage and i’m sure most people who read it did so because they were nine year olds who wanted to look cool reading a big book. not to mention the not so hidden opinions of the author.
#4
Dan Brown’s books, especially Da Vinci Code. It is poop.
#5
Twilight, Allegiant (Divergent #3), and The Cruel Prince
#6
Harry Potter overrated but amazing
#7
Pretty much anything that falls into the “classic” or “required reading” category. I like A Tale of Two Cities, but I don’t think it’s absolutely necessary to have read it.
#8
I was an English major, and I think most of the books considered “required” belong on this list. I was hoping to find more of them on here because how can I choose just one? Hemingway is just full of toxic masculinity, hard pass on all of them. Atlas Shrugged, War and Peace, Crime and Punishment, Kafka’s Metamorphosis. All used by college students to sound important but just come across as pretentious.
#9
Ready Player One
I love sci-fi. But not this one.
#10
Matilda by Roald Dahl. I read it and it wasn’t nearly as fun as I thought. I love the movie and even think it’s better.
I particularly didn’t like Miss Honey in the book, she spent the whole lesson focusing on Matilda instead of the rest of the class which is just bad teaching
#11
The Bible. Written by old men to control other people. It’s also full of hate, intolerance, exaggeration, and a lot of stuff that was made up that never really happened.
#12
Harry Potter. Don’t get me wrong, it’s in the top 5 but definitely not the best in terms of fantasy writing skill, that award goes to Jennifer Nielsen in my opinion.
#13
Anything by Salinger, and specifically Catcher in the Rye. Holden is just a spoiled, whiny p***y who isn’t worth reading about.
#14
Harry Potter, tbh.
I mean, I get why people love Harry Potter. All the fantasy and adventure can be wonderful as it is.
But I believe that they are really overrated
Follow Us