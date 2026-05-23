“She Looks Like The 1990 Holiday Barbie”: The 21 Biggest Fashion Fails From Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

The Cannes Film Festival has long been recognized as one of cinema’s most prestigious events, bringing together filmmakers and actors from across the globe to celebrate their finest works.
Over time, however, the festival has evolved into much more than just a celebration of movies.
Today, the red carpet is as eagerly anticipated as the premieres, serving as a global stage where celebrities showcase haute couture, experimental silhouettes, and headline-defining fashion moments.
Despite a stricter dressing guideline introduced in 2025 — including restrictions on overly sheer outfits and traffic-stopping trains — Cannes 2026 still delivered its fair share of polarising looks.
Several stars attempted to embrace unconventional fashion choices in an effort to stand out, but not every risk paid off.
Here, therefore, is a roundup of the worst-dressed celebrities at the recently concluded cinematic extravaganza.
#1 Lisa Rinna
Image source: JB Lacroix/Getty Images
#2 Demi Moore
The actress, who has been in the news for her noticeable weight loss more than anything else these past few months, walked the Cannes red carpet on May 16 in a hot-pink ball-skirted gown by avant-garde French brand Matières Fécales.
A dramatically oversized bow stretched across the bust of the dress.
Moore’s longtime stylist, Brad Goreski, told Harper’s Bazaar that putting her in as many “colorful, optimistic, vibrant” ensembles as possible was a mutually agreed-upon idea, but that idea did not seem to resonate with many.
“She looks like the 1990 Holiday Barbie,” a critic commented.
“My 17-year-old self wore a similar dress for junior prom lol,” claimed a second.
“It’s tacky and gaudy,” remarked another.
Moore is serving on the Cannes jury and wore the dress under discussion at the premiere of the 1980s-set blue-collar crime drama Paper Tiger.
Image source: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
#3 Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum opted for an Elie Saab creation for her Cannes appearance on May 12.
The model arrived at the premiere of La Venus Electrique in a strapless peach ensemble featuring a corseted bodice with ruched detailing and floral appliqués in shades of pink, lilac, and green.
A sheer mesh overlay extended into a subtle mini train.
She styled the look with voluminous blonde curls and soft-glam makeup, which was widely praised online.
The dress, however, did not receive the same enthusiasm from commentators.
“She looked beautiful, but the dress was too busy — a flower at the bust, extra fabric accentuating her hips, and a tail. It was a lot,” one Reddit user wrote.
Others argued that the dress’s color did not flatter her.
“The dress looked beautiful on the model,” one commented.
Image source: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
#4 Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek attended the Women in Motion gala, hosted by her husband, François-Henri Pinault’s luxury goods conglomerate, Kering Group, on May 17.
She opted for a white, hourglass-silhouette, feathered dress by Gucci for the evening.
The feather detailing of the dress invited trolling for the actress, as one person on Instagram said, “It made her look like a rooster,” while another agreed, writing, “Exactly what I thought.”
Confusion over whether the feathers on the dress were real or fake was also echoed online.
“I hope they did not pluck a poor bird to dress her,” one user expressed.
Image source: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
#5 Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, best known among fans for playing the unapologetic marketing executive Sylvie Grateau in the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, wore a purple gown pulled from the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection at the La Venus Electrique premiere.
The dress was defined by voluminous ruffles on the bust, cuffs, and along the length of the skirt.
To accessorize, Leroy-Beaulieu turned to Pomellato, an Italian jewelry brand for which she serves as a global ambassador.
The actress’s most dazzling piece was a diamond choker, which she paired with drop earrings and a sculptural ring.
Social media users, though, paid little attention to her accessories, turning their focus instead to the gown’s perceived flaw.
“That’s a lotta fabric,” one said, with another agreeing, noting, “The dress is drowning her.”
Image source: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
#6 Lizzo
Lizzo attended the amfAR Gala in Cannes on May 21 in a cobalt blue dress by Robert Wun, which instantly made headlines for its cone-brassier bodice adorned with a bejeweled chain.
Another eyebrow-raising detail of the outfit was the matching gloves, which came with an extra set of hands.
Redditors had a field day criticizing the look.
One said, “I hate everything about this except the color,” while another wrote, “I was so distracted by the nipklace that I did not even notice she had 20 fingers.”
“It’s giving Ursula,” a third remarked, referencing the villain from Disney’s The Little Mermaid.
Image source: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
#7 Charlotte Gainsbourg
Anglo-French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg attended the premiere of Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve’s Fjord on May 18.
She walked the red carpet in a Saint Laurent ensemble consisting of a blue skirt with lace detailing at the hem and a ruffled mustard top layered underneath a teal-and-mustard-colored jacket.
A detractor called the outfit “horrible,” adding that “it made her look boyish.”
Comments also echoed dissatisfaction with how “basic” her hairstyle was and claimed that she walks “weird.”
Unaware of the criticism, Gainsbourg presented her movie L’Affaire Marie-Claire the following day at Cannes. The offering dramatizes a landmark 1972 French abortion trial.
Image source: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
#8 Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton decided to be a rebel at Cannes in an atypical blue outfit from Chanel’s Spring 2026 collection.
She attended the premiere of La Bola Negra on May 21 wearing a boxy blue top that faded into white, paired with matching trousers.
The ensemble’s silk velvet finish created a texture reminiscent of bird feathers.
Matthieu Blazy designed the piece after being inspired by Japanese haiku poetry, which included a verse describing the beauty of a bird on a mushroom.
Blazy viewed birds as the ultimate symbol of freedom while following the vision of Coco Chanel, who aimed to give women fashion that was both relaxed and refined.
Cannes appreciates partywear looks, though, and so do those following the red carpet.
“Why, Tilda, why?” a disappointed fan asked, while another simply stated, “It’s not it for me.”
Image source: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
#9 Ruth Negga
Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga arrived at the opening night of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in a custom Dior by Jonathan Anderson.
The floor-length sage green silk dress featured a plunging neckline adorned with black lace and was held together by spaghetti straps.
The gown’s standout detail came from its numerous fringed silk strips, which descended from Negga’s bust to her toes and shimmered as she moved.
A social media user was not impressed with the placement of the fringes, though, writing, “It would’ve been better to start it where the lace ended instead of near the top of it.”
Another commenter was even harsher in their criticism of the dress, writing, “I can’t stop seeing five of my camisoles from 1998 on her top half.”
For Negga, who was selected to serve on the main competition jury, the dress was, notably, about more than just fashion.
She chose the green ensemble as a nod to her home country, Ireland, a nation famously associated with the color for its lush green landscapes.
“I love green. Jonathan’s Irish. I’m Irish, so why not represent?” she said in an interview.
Image source: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
#10 Jaime King
Jaime King attended the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s Bitter Christmas on May 19, wearing a striking red Pierre Cardin gown.
The dress featured a strapless, sculptural bodice with two spiral-shaped details over the bust, leading into an exaggerated, bubble-like peplum before falling into a long column skirt.
It looked as though the dress was meant to be an avant-garde couture moment, but the overall effect felt more costume-like than elegant.
The combination of the rounded upper structure, oversized hips, and elongated base ultimately gave the dress an unmistakably mushroom-like appearance — a comparison many fashion critics would likely agree with.
Image source: Gisela Schober/Getty Images
#11 Zara Larsson
The Midnight Sun hitmaker arrived at the amfAR Gala in a vibrant yellow, orange, and green floor-length dress featuring geometric cutouts across the torso.
The singer chose to wear her blonde hair in loose, textured curls, with no jewelry except drop earrings and a bracelet.
The look gave off vacation vibes rather than Cannes sophistication.
Netizens likened the dress to several confectioneries in their criticism.
“This made me want to get rainbow sherbet,” one said, while another claimed she looked like a “Fruit roll-up.”
“She could be an ambassador for Fruit Stripe,” said a third.
Image source: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
#12 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart arrived at the screening of her movie Full Phil on May 16 in a red-and-black crocheted dress from Chanel’s Fall 2026 collection.
The ensemble violated several Cannes Film Festival fashion guidelines, including restrictions on revealing attire and sneakers on the red carpet.
It also left viewers disappointed.
“The dress looks like something someone’s grandma knitted and stored in the attic. It did not flatter her in the least,” one said, while another added, “It’s giving Spider-Man vibes.”
A third asked if she wore the dress because “she lost a bet.”
Image source: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
#13 Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett’s history with the fashion house Givenchy is a long one, so it was not surprising when she appeared at the 2026 Cannes in a dress from the same label.
In 2018, the actress attended the festival in two Givenchy creations: a black jumpsuit and a two-piece rainbow dress. In 2014, she flaunted an embellished multi-colored bodice with a sheer illusion back and a black pleated skirt.
This year, she drew attention on the red carpet in the most striking dress from designer Sarah Burton’s fall collection — a long backless model with floral details and statement fringes.
The dress boasted a high neck and was paired with Bonbon gloves, also accented with fringes.
While gloves have historically symbolized wealth, status, and elegance, a netizen believed the addition made Blanchett’s dress “visually confusing.”
A second commented on the waist of the dress sitting “higher on Blanchett,” opining that it would have been perfect on someone taller, “like Gwendoline Christie.”
Many also believed that the dress was unsuited for a film festival red carpet and would have made much more sense at the Met Gala, especially with this year’s Fashion is Art dress code.
“Why didn’t this show up at the Met?” one asked.
Image source: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
#14 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger, best known for starring in the 2004 epic war film Troy, attended the premiere of Fatherland on May 14 in support of fellow German actress Sandra Hüller.
She stepped onto the red carpet in a floral mini dress by Givenchy, pairing it with bow-adorned heeled sandals from the same fashion house.
What made her ensemble stand out and spark internet discourse was a green cape knotted around her neck.
“Why did she bring her emotional support blanket?” one social media user asked, while another joked, “This is how I emerge from my bedroom with my blanket when my mom tells me to come say hi to the guests.”
“Me, when I used to use old curtains to throw a fashion show with my cousins,” a third remarked.
Kruger’s hairstyle, braided into plaits and arranged in loops around a bun, earned compliments on the other hand.
“Finally cool hair!!! More of this, please,” a netizen said.
Image source: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
#15 Imane Khelif
The Algerian boxer, who was accused of being a transgender person posing as a woman at the 2024 Olympics, made her Cannes debut on May 13 as a special guest invited for the sports documentary The Match.
She wore a black silk gabardine jacket, a white shirt, and tailored pants from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, styled with white gold and diamond Coco Crush jewelry.
Her fashion moment failed to land with netizens, with one Redditor expressing, “I don’t know what this is, but it sure made me laugh.”
“She’s so pretty, but she doesn’t know how to dress according to her body type,” wrote a second, while a third likened her look to that of a “bodyguard.”
Image source: Gisela Schober/Getty Images
#16 Tyrese Gibson
Tyrese Gibson delivered one of the most unexpected menswear moments at the 25th-anniversary screening of The Fast and the Furious on May 13.
He walked the red carpet in a crisp white blazer layered over a fully buttoned-up shirt, embracing the black-tie tailoring traditionally associated with the festival. However, the formal upper half stood in sharp contrast to his distressed, light-wash denim jeans, which leaned more toward casual street style than refined eveningwear.
The look felt even more disjointed with the addition of suede shoes, oversized black sunglasses, and a decorative brooch, as each element seemed to compete for attention.
Ultimately, the ensemble evoked more of a 2010s nightclub aesthetic than the polished sophistication expected at a prestigious event like Cannes.
Image source: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
#17 Miles Teller
Miles Teller posed at the May 17 photocall for his film Paper Tiger in an olive-brown T-shirt paired with khaki trousers.
The outfit appeared overly relaxed for a Cannes event, and social media critics were far from restrained in their criticism of the actor’s understated fashion choice.
One Instagram user likened Teller’s appearance to a “human Shrek,” while another remarked, “It’s making me want to see him in Peter Pan.”
Image source: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
#18 Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson, star of Netflix’s Purple Hearts and My Oxford Year, wore a Miu Miu gown at the premiere of Fjord.
The dress aimed to channel old Hollywood glamour with its blush-pink hue, fitted mermaid silhouette, and sweeping train, but failed to deliver.
The heavy layering and textured ruffles throughout the gown made it appear overly fussy, taking away from the effortless screen-siren aesthetic of the 1950s.
The styling also played a role in the look not fully landing. The sleek, side-parted bob, which has been a go-to for the actress, was especially criticized by netizens.
“It seems like we are only permitted to see her from her right side,” one wrote, while another remarked, “I don’t understand her commitment to this helmet-head bob.”
Image source: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
#19 Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk attended the premiere of La Bataille de Gaulle: L’Âge de Fer on May 20 in a floor-length, champagne-toned satin slip dress by The Row.
Though elegant in theory and easy on the eye, the look felt unusually restrained for the supermodel.
At Cannes, Shayk has become known for daring fashion choices.
She showcased an archival Yves Saint Laurent asymmetrical gown with dramatic gigot sleeves and an open back in 2025, and a Bordeaux-red leather criss-cross bandeau top with a matching low-rise skirt in 2023.
Compared to those standout moments, this dress read more as elevated nightwear than red-carpet fashion.
“She used to bring so much aura and glam to the red carpet. I guess her styling team isn’t as dedicated anymore,” a critic wrote.
Image source: Doug Peters/Getty Images
#20 Noémie Merlant
French actress, director, and screenwriter Noémie Merlant attended the screening of her psychological drama Roma Elastica on May 20 in a custom Louis Vuitton.
The outfit consisted of three individual pieces: a sparkly silver crop top, a structured white floor-length pencil skirt, and a cape with choker detailing.
Each piece was striking on its own, but together, they felt like they went in three different styling directions — casual, formal, and ceremonial.
One netizen called the look “a horror,” while another noted, “I laughed to keep myself from crying.”
Image source: Aurore Marechal/Getty Images
#21 Stellan Skarsgård
Veteran Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård was another man at Cannes who did not appear to put much effort into styling.
The jury member attended the screening of Fjord in a striped lavender shirt layered under a grey tailored jacket and matching trousers.
His tie, made from the same fabric as his shirt, was tied in a loose knot around his collar, making him look unkempt.
Image source: Karwai Tang/Getty Images
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