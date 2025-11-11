People Playing With Clouds And Forced Perspective

Cloud watching’s O.K, but these days it’s cloud photography that’s all the rage. We collected these 18 photos of people creating clever and playful photos with clouds to show you just how fun and easy it can be.
In addition to a camera and suitable weather, you’ll need a vivid imagination. You’ll be engaged in pareidolia, which is our psychological propensity towards giving some sort of meaning to random stimuli (usually images). If you catch any cool photos, be sure to share your results with us below!
Image credits: Scrame
Image credits: Horst Bernhart
Source: scientology101.org
Image credits: trynidada
Image credits: Kees Terberg
Source: Flea Yan
Image credits: Keran Goldian
Image credits: Chema Madoz
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: Horst Bernhart
Image credits: Horst Bernhart
Image credits: Alex Stoen
Image credits: Marty Hogan
Image credits: Delacorr
Image credits: Horst Bernhart
Image credits: Giulia Piu
Source: kimdohee
Source: reddit
