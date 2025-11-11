People Playing With Clouds And Forced Perspective

by

Cloud watching’s O.K, but these days it’s cloud photography that’s all the rage. We collected these 18 photos of people creating clever and playful photos with clouds to show you just how fun and easy it can be.

In addition to a camera and suitable weather, you’ll need a vivid imagination. You’ll be engaged in pareidolia, which is our psychological propensity towards giving some sort of meaning to random stimuli (usually images). If you catch any cool photos, be sure to share your results with us below!

Image credits: Scrame

Image credits: Horst Bernhart

Source: scientology101.org

Image credits: trynidada

Image credits: Kees Terberg

Source: Flea Yan

Image credits: Keran Goldian

Image credits: Chema Madoz

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: Horst Bernhart

Image credits: Horst Bernhart

Image credits: Alex Stoen

Image credits: Marty Hogan

Image credits: Delacorr

Image credits: Horst Bernhart

Image credits: Giulia Piu

Source: kimdohee

Source: reddit

