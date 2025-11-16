50 Times Kids Were So Effin’ Smart, Parents Just Had To Share These Pics Online

Kids are far more clever than we give them credit for. We should know, we used to be kids ourselves! Their imaginations are in overdrive, their wittiness is off the charts, and they have their ‘snappy comebacks’ levels set all the way to 11.

Today we’re featuring the times that kids outsmarted their parents with some hilarious and genuinely impressive power moves, as shared on the r/madlads subreddit.

Scroll down, upvote your fave posts, and let us know in the comments which of these made you giggle the most. And be sure to read on for Bored Panda’s chat about parenting and how kids like to test limits with relationship expert Dan Bacon, a loving father of two.

Oh, and if any of you Pandas reading this are parents, we would absolutely love it if you’d share your own fun experiences raising your kids.

#1 9 Year Olds Being Absolute Madlads

Image source: RCRZ

#2 Mad Panini Lad

Image source: Scrodem

#3 Not Sure If This Counts But Madlad Strikes At His Mom?

Image source: sageoftheend, twitter.com

#4 Madlad Kid

Image source: farrukhsshah

#5 This Kid Deserves An A For Creativity

Image source: Jetty_Boy

#6 D E S T R O Y E D

Image source: AVRGMXXNY

#7 Mothers Children Are Absolute Madmen. Out Of Control

Image source: Dantadow

#8 This Little Mad Lad’s On A Mission

Image source: GallowBoob

#9 Power Move

Image source: Breyze19

#10 You Cant Speak Chinese Here

Image source: EfthymisMilts

#11 Honestly I Would Do That

Image source: mlockwoodporter, twitter.com

#12 Absolute Mad Lad Dad

Image source: DeeGeeZ

#13 What A Legend

Image source: rodblackhurst

#14 Hope He Didn’t Get Detention

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Little Miss Madlass

Image source: FederalStalker

#16 Madlad Son

Image source: Cata_I

#17 Yup, S**t Happens

Image source: Grimski_The_Reaper

#18 Madlad In Lecture

Image source: garbanzoboy

#19 Mad Student

Image source: Dyea_B_Tis

#20 Madlad Kids

Image source: bellymama23

#21 Absolute Madlad

Image source: the_shrimp_boi

#22 Lad In Progress!

Image source: eries23

#23 Madlad’s Mom Has Got It Going On

Image source: KoenigEnte, twitter.com

#24 The Pastafarians Are Rising!

Image source: CheeseeKimbap

#25 Farting Madlad

Image source: monezox16

#26 Nacho

Image source: Rexowski

#27 Mad Dad And Mad Lad Jr

Image source: nvalenti27

#28 Child Mad Lad

Image source: mellomsn

#29 He Did It

Image source: JuSeSKrUsT

#30 My God Her Daughter Is A Madman

Image source: VioletWinters

#31 Absolute Madlad In The Comments

Image source: DavisAF

#32 This Kid

Image source: GallowBoob

#33 Vax Lads

Image source: eifersucht12a

#34 Madlad 12 Year Old

Image source: Wi11216

#35 This Kid Is Going Places

Image source: MechanicalTurkish

#36 How To Scare The S**t Out Of Your Siblings 101

Image source: conscious_superbot

#37 Bro, He’s Just A Kid

Image source: NotMudkip

#38 Child Mad Lad

Image source: ptp0160

#39 4 Year Old Madlad

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Absolutely Devastated

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Legend, This Kid Is

Image source: ankit_dey

#42 Madlad Kids

Image source: robertstjohn, twitter.com

#43 Once A Madlad Was 7 Years Old

Image source: projec9

#44 Mad Lad Child

Image source: Standard_Pickle

#45 Madlad Son

Image source: TheTrumpetDude1

#46 Maddest Of Sons

Image source: tofromsoftware

#47 This Lad Has Zero Chill

Image source: PR3DA7oR

#48 Mad Lass

Image source: BiddleBot300

#49 The Dedication Of This Mad Lad Nephew

Image source: hdpe125

#50 Son Is A Madlad

Image source: newphone-who-dis, twitter.com

