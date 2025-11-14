Photographer Captures An Orangutan Reaching Out To Help A Forest Warden In Borneo

Recently, amateur photographer Anil Prabhakar captured a fascinating sight in a conservation forest area in Borneo. While on a safari with his friends, the photographer stumbled upon a forest warden who was clearing snakes, the sworn enemy of orangutans, from the river. Just as Prabhakar prepared to take a picture, an orangutan reached out his hand to the man, apparently wanting to help him out. The wholesome photos quickly went viral, leaving people in awe of the orangutan’s act of kindness.
“Someone told him there was a snake in the river. The warden went there and cleared the bushes. An orangutan came to the banks and was watching what he was doing. He then came closer and gave his hand,” Prabhakar recalled.
The photographer said that the forest warden refused to take the orangutan’s hand, saying that he didn’t want to touch an unfamiliar wild animal. “The warden just moved away. I asked him why later and he said: ‘It’s a wild animal, not one we are familiar with’. But they are to protect them.”
The forest warden who took part in the wholesome encounter works for a non-profit organization called Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation. His and 400 other employees’ job is to protect the orangutans’ habitat, which is threated by rapid deforestation.
The foundation, which was founded in 1991, is currently taking care of 650 orangutans. “By protecting orangutans in their natural habitat, a whole plethora of other flora and fauna are also protected. Protecting their forest habitat is as important to humans as much as it is to wildlife,” the foundation’s website states.
There are 160 snake species inhabiting the tropical rainforests of Borneo and many of them pose a serious threat to orangutans. To protect these animals, the organization’s workers try to clear rivers of snakes and also teach orangutans to be wary of the danger that lies within the forest.
With the help of rubber snakes, the employees help orphaned orangutans learn to be aware of snakes. Watch the adorable video of the teaching process below.
