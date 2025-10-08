35 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns, By “The New Yorker” Cartoonist (New Pics)

Will Mc﻿Phail is a Scottish cartoonist known for his sharp observational humor and minimalist drawing style. Although he originally studied zoology, he soon discovered that his real passion was sketching and storytelling through art. His cartoons appear regularly in The New Yorker and are celebrated for their blend of wit, empathy, and social insight.

McPhail often draws inspiration from everyday moments, turning awkward conversations, inner thoughts, and modern absurdities into simple yet striking panels. He once joked that his zoology degree only left him with “three armadillo facts,” but his work shows a deep understanding of people and the quiet humor hidden in human behavior.

More info: Instagram | willmcphail.com | x.com

#1

Image source: willmcphail4

#2

Image source: willmcphail4

#3

Image source: willmcphail4

#4

Image source: willmcphail4

#5

Image source: willmcphail4

#6

Image source: willmcphail4

#7

Image source: willmcphail4

#8

Image source: willmcphail4

#9

Image source: willmcphail4

#10

Image source: willmcphail4

#11

Image source: willmcphail4

#12

Image source: willmcphail4

#13

Image source: willmcphail4

#14

Image source: willmcphail4

#15

Image source: willmcphail4

#16

Image source: willmcphail4

#17

Image source: willmcphail4

#18

Image source: willmcphail4

#19

Image source: willmcphail4

#20

Image source: willmcphail4

#21

Image source: willmcphail4

#22

Image source: willmcphail4

#23

Image source: willmcphail4

#24

Image source: willmcphail4

#25

Image source: willmcphail4

#26

Image source: willmcphail4

#27

Image source: willmcphail4

#28

Image source: willmcphail4

#29

Image source: willmcphail4

#30

Image source: willmcphail4

#31

Image source: willmcphail4

#32

Image source: willmcphail4

#33

Image source: willmcphail4

#34

Image source: willmcphail4

#35

Image source: willmcphail4

Patrick Penrose
