I Made 7 Vintage-Looking Posters About Climate Change Solutions

by

There’s no disputing it: We need to act quickly to combat climate change. And what better way to push things forward than getting people stoked about climate solutions? With this in mind, I made “Goodstock: Putting Climate Solutions Center Stage.” It’s a series that celebrates seven (of the many) climate change solutions, and it uses the look and feel of vintage rock posters in an effort to apply the sexiness and cachet of 1960s rock and roll to climate change solutions.

I spent a year slowly working on this series in between freelance gigs, and I hope you like it! If you wanted to give it some love, I’d be much obliged. Happy almost Earth Day!

More info: hrothstein.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

#1 “Public Transit”

From “Goodstock: Putting Climate Solutions Center Stage”.

I Made 7 Vintage-Looking Posters About Climate Change Solutions

#2 “Eliminate Food Waste”

From “Goodstock: Putting Climate Solutions Center Stage”.

I Made 7 Vintage-Looking Posters About Climate Change Solutions

#3 “Biochar”

From “Goodstock: Putting Climate Solutions Center Stage”.

I Made 7 Vintage-Looking Posters About Climate Change Solutions

#4 “Forest Protection”

From “Goodstock: Putting Climate Solutions Center Stage”.

I Made 7 Vintage-Looking Posters About Climate Change Solutions

#5 “Ocean Shipping”

From “Goodstock: Putting Climate Solutions Center Stage”.

I Made 7 Vintage-Looking Posters About Climate Change Solutions

#6 “Clean Refrigerants”

From “Goodstock: Putting Climate Solutions Center Stage”.

I Made 7 Vintage-Looking Posters About Climate Change Solutions

#7 “Renewable Energy”

From “Goodstock: Putting Climate Solutions Center Stage”.

I Made 7 Vintage-Looking Posters About Climate Change Solutions

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Aphorisms Or Expressions Do You Live By? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post A Baby Picture Of Your Pet (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married, On-Screen Husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reacts
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Internet Applauds The Way This Restaurant Was Kind To Their Staff Member Who Gave A $5,740 Wine Instead Of A Cheap One
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Did You Want To Be When You Were A Kid And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Create Gross And Creepy Sculptures From Polymer Clay (Warning: This Content May Disturb You)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.